EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN FY 2023

Dic23 vs YTD Dic23 vs Q4 2023 vs H2 2023 vs European Traffic YTD YTD trend Dic22 Dic19 Dic22 Dic19 Q3 2022 Q3 2019 H2 2022 H2 2019 Total passengers 14,0% (3,2%) 18,8% (5,4%) 11,9% (3,4%) 12,0% (3,2%) EU airports 11,9% (3,5%) 18,4% (6,0%) 12,2% (3,2%) 11,8% (3,8%) EU+ airports 16,0% (3,4%) 19,3% (6,1%) 13,4% (3,2%) 12,6% (3,8%) Non EU+ airports 3,9% (1,7%) 16,2% (1,4%) 4,3% (4,1%) 9,4% (0,1%) International pax 14,2% (1,0%) 21,0% (4,5%) 13,0% (1,5%) 13,3% (2,4%) Domestic pax 13,3% (9,1%) 11,7% (8,4%) 8,3% (8,4%) 7,6% (5,4%) Freight 11,9% (4,9%) (2,1%) (10,0%) 6,2% (7,5%) 2,2% (8,4%) Movements 12,5% (6,9%) 11,8% (8,1%) 9,3% (6,3%) 8,8% (5,9%)

ACI Europe highlights that, after the post-Covid-19 pandemic increasing trend, traffic growth shows a steady path in recovery despite the Summer Season 2023 peaks' beneficial effect, with a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and

inflation concerns. However, the capacity recovery benefits from the resilient demand.

The gradual recovery is the result of most Asian/Pacific countries easing restrictions for external travel on the back of strong pent-updemand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in FY 2023 were Albania (+117%), Uzbekistan (+110%) and Armenia (+66%). Worst performing were Monaco (-39%), Montenegro (-38%) and Finland (-30%).

In the rest of Europe, despite the Russian war against Ukraine continuation, the area recovered from -20%in FY 2022 to -5%in FY 2023. In addition, despite the Covid-19 restrictions easing, especially in the Asia/Pacific region, the

macroeconomic and geopolitical disruptions occurred in the last months mildly acted as deterrent to travel movements.