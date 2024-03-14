FY 2023 RESULTS

EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN FY 2023

Dic23 vs

YTD Dic23 vs

Q4 2023 vs

H2 2023 vs

European Traffic

YTD

YTD

trend

Dic22

Dic19

Dic22

Dic19

Q3 2022 Q3 2019

H2 2022 H2 2019

Total passengers

14,0%

(3,2%)

18,8%

(5,4%)

11,9%

(3,4%)

12,0%

(3,2%)

EU airports

11,9%

(3,5%)

18,4%

(6,0%)

12,2%

(3,2%)

11,8%

(3,8%)

EU+ airports

16,0%

(3,4%)

19,3%

(6,1%)

13,4%

(3,2%)

12,6%

(3,8%)

Non EU+ airports

3,9%

(1,7%)

16,2%

(1,4%)

4,3%

(4,1%)

9,4%

(0,1%)

International pax

14,2%

(1,0%)

21,0%

(4,5%)

13,0%

(1,5%)

13,3%

(2,4%)

Domestic pax

13,3%

(9,1%)

11,7%

(8,4%)

8,3%

(8,4%)

7,6%

(5,4%)

Freight

11,9%

(4,9%)

(2,1%)

(10,0%)

6,2%

(7,5%)

2,2%

(8,4%)

Movements

12,5%

(6,9%)

11,8%

(8,1%)

9,3%

(6,3%)

8,8%

(5,9%)

ACI Europe highlights that, after the post-Covid-19 pandemic increasing trend, traffic growth shows a steady path in recovery despite the Summer Season 2023 peaks' beneficial effect, with a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and

inflation concerns. However, the capacity recovery benefits from the resilient demand.

The gradual recovery is the result of most Asian/Pacific countries easing restrictions for external travel on the back of strong pent-updemand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in FY 2023 were Albania (+117%), Uzbekistan (+110%) and Armenia (+66%). Worst performing were Monaco (-39%), Montenegro (-38%) and Finland (-30%).

In the rest of Europe, despite the Russian war against Ukraine continuation, the area recovered from -20%in FY 2022 to -5%in FY 2023. In addition, despite the Covid-19 restrictions easing, especially in the Asia/Pacific region, the

macroeconomic and geopolitical disruptions occurred in the last months mildly acted as deterrent to travel movements.

TRAFFIC TREND OF MAIN ITALIAN AIRPORTS IN FY 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2023

FINANCIALS

2024 KEY UPDATES

TRAFFIC IN ITALY: +2.1% vs FY 2019

Italian airports recorded 197 million passengers in FY 2023, an increase compared to 2022 (+32.6 million pax,

+19.8%) and surpassing the 2019 volumes (+4.1 million pax, +2.1%), showing a fast pace increase.

Strong recovery in traffic volumes by the airports of southern Italy, the islands (in particular Naples, Palermo and Bari) and Bergamo.

In FY 2023, Bologna is the seventh Italian airport with a market share of 5.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2023 FINANCIALS

2024 KEY UPDATES

BLQ TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN FY 2023

In FY 2023 total passengers were 9,970,284, +17.4% vs 2022, with 78,658

movements (+11% vs 2022).

If compared to 2019, FY 2023 passengers increased by 6.0%, and movements

were 2.0% higher.

+17.4% vs FY 2022

+6.0% vs FY 2019

+42.0% vs Q1 2022

+15.5% vs Q2 2022

+11.0% vs Q3 2022

+12.8% vs Q4 2022

-8.1% vs Q1 2019

+12.0% vs Q2 2019

+14.8% vs Q3 2019

+1.0% vs Q4 2019

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2023

FINANCIALS

2024 KEY UPDATES

FY 2023

FINANCIALS

HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2023 FINANCIALS

2024 KEY UPDATES

FY 2023 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In FY 2023 passengers increased by 17.4% vs 2022 (+6.0% vs 2019) and movements increased by 11% compared to 2022 (+2.0% vs 2019).

Low cost traffic shows a strong increase compared to 2019 (+23.6%), while legacy traffic shows a slower recovery (-17.2%) due to lower movements despite an increased load factor. These different trends changed the traffic mix, resulting in an increase in the low cost traffic share from 58.4% in FY 2019 to 68.1% in FY 2023, with lower profitability.

FY 2023 revenues increased by 7.8% vs FY 2022, considering the contribution from the Compensation Fund for 21,137 thousand euros (of which 20,903 thousand euros relating to the Parent Company and 234 thousand euros to the subsidiary TAG Bologna S.r.l) registered in the first months of 2022. Adj. revenues (*) rose by 19.5% vs 2022 and by 7.2% vs 2019 due to higher traffic (+6.0%).

Aeronautical adj. revenues increased by 17.8% when compared to 2022 due to the traffic growth, and are in line with 2019 due to lower tariffs and a different traffic mix.

Non Aeronautical adj. revenues increased by 22.6% vs 2022 and +17.0% vs 2019, due to a good performance of all sectors. In particular, good results were registered by the real estate thanks to a new courier agreement, by car rentals with more companies operating at the airport, by parkings as a result of the review of commercial strategies and by retail, with a strong duty free performance.

In FY 2023 adj operating costs increased by 14.5% vs 2022 and vs 2019 due to the inflationary effect and higher traffic volumes, affecting all kinds of operating costs (personnel, services, etc.).

Investments in infrastructure maintenance and development amounted to €32.9M.

(*) Adjusted revenues do not include extraordinary items and revenues from construction services.

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

FY 2023 KEY FIGURES

9,970,284 PAX

PASSENGER

9,405,920 PAX

+17.4%

TRAFFIC

8,496,000 PAX

FY 2019

FY 2022

FY 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

€ 108.6 M

€ 116.5 M

FY 2023

€ 97.4 M

+19.0M €

FINANCIALS

ADJ REVENUES

2024

KEY UPDATES

FY 2019

FY 2022

FY 2023

€ 44.1 M

€ 32.9 M

+9.7M € € 42.6 M

ADJ EBITDA

FY 2019

FY 2022

FY 2023

€ 31.1 M

-14.4M €

€ 20.9 M

€ 16.7 M

NET RESULT*

FY 2019

FY 2022

FY 2023

* FY 2022 net result includes 21 mln € Covid-19 Compensation Fund

HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2023 FINANCIALS

2024 KEY UPDATES

FY 2023 TRAFFIC INSIGHT

FY 2023

FY 2022

Var % 23/22

FY 2019

Var % 23/19

Passengers

9,970,284

8,496,000

17.4%

9,405,920

6.0%

ATM*

78,658

70,871

11.0%

77,126

2.0%

MTOW

5,480,246

4,854,383

12.9%

5,086,505

7.7%

Cargo

50,994,486

55,194,607

(7.6%)

48,832,550

4.4%

PASSENGER BREAKDOWN BY CARRIER

AVIATION KEY METRICS

* Air Traffic Movements

** Other includes charter, general aviation and interlining

HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2023 FINANCIALS

2024 KEY UPDATES

FY 2023 TOTAL REVENUES

EURO THOUSANDS

FY 2023

FY 2022

VAR %

FY 2019

VAR %

FY 23/22

FY 23/19

Aeronautical Revenues

63,325

53,754

17.8%

63,274

0.1%

Non Aeronautical Revenues

51,811

42,257

22.6%

44,295

17.0%

Revenues for Construction Services*

28,414

15,952

78.1%

16,420

73.0%

Other Revenues

1,514

22,592

(93.3%)

1,146

32.1%

Revenues

145,064

134,555

7.8%

125,135

15.9%

Revenues adj

116,477

97,432

19.5%

108,634

7.2%

AERONAUTICAL REVENUES: increase compared to 2022 due to a positive effect of higher traffic volumes. Achievement of 2019 levels related to higher traffic volumes with a change in traffic mix, as well as lower aeronautical charges.

NON AERONAUTICAL REVENUES:

+22.6% vs 2022 and +17.0% vs 2019, due to a good performance of all sectors. In particular registered good results the real estate thanks to a new courier agreement, car rentals with more companies operating at the airport, parkings as a result of the review of commercial strategies and retail, with a strong duty free performance.

OTHER REVENUES: FY 2022 results include € 21.1 million of Compensation Fund.

* IFRIC 12

