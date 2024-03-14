FY 2023 RESULTS
BOLOGNA, MARCH 14TH 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023
FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
GROUP HIGHLIGHTS
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023 FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN FY 2023
Dic23 vs
YTD Dic23 vs
Q4 2023 vs
H2 2023 vs
European Traffic
YTD
YTD
trend
Dic22
Dic19
Dic22
Dic19
Q3 2022 Q3 2019
H2 2022 H2 2019
Total passengers
14,0%
(3,2%)
18,8%
(5,4%)
11,9%
(3,4%)
12,0%
(3,2%)
EU airports
11,9%
(3,5%)
18,4%
(6,0%)
12,2%
(3,2%)
11,8%
(3,8%)
EU+ airports
16,0%
(3,4%)
19,3%
(6,1%)
13,4%
(3,2%)
12,6%
(3,8%)
Non EU+ airports
3,9%
(1,7%)
16,2%
(1,4%)
4,3%
(4,1%)
9,4%
(0,1%)
International pax
14,2%
(1,0%)
21,0%
(4,5%)
13,0%
(1,5%)
13,3%
(2,4%)
Domestic pax
13,3%
(9,1%)
11,7%
(8,4%)
8,3%
(8,4%)
7,6%
(5,4%)
Freight
11,9%
(4,9%)
(2,1%)
(10,0%)
6,2%
(7,5%)
2,2%
(8,4%)
Movements
12,5%
(6,9%)
11,8%
(8,1%)
9,3%
(6,3%)
8,8%
(5,9%)
ACI Europe highlights that, after the post-Covid-19 pandemic increasing trend, traffic growth shows a steady path in recovery despite the Summer Season 2023 peaks' beneficial effect, with a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and
inflation concerns. However, the capacity recovery benefits from the resilient demand.
The gradual recovery is the result of most Asian/Pacific countries easing restrictions for external travel on the back of strong pent-updemand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in FY 2023 were Albania (+117%), Uzbekistan (+110%) and Armenia (+66%). Worst performing were Monaco (-39%), Montenegro (-38%) and Finland (-30%).
In the rest of Europe, despite the Russian war against Ukraine continuation, the area recovered from -20%in FY 2022 to -5%in FY 2023. In addition, despite the Covid-19 restrictions easing, especially in the Asia/Pacific region, the
macroeconomic and geopolitical disruptions occurred in the last months mildly acted as deterrent to travel movements.
Source: ACI Europe.
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
TRAFFIC TREND OF MAIN ITALIAN AIRPORTS IN FY 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023
FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
TRAFFIC IN ITALY: +2.1% vs FY 2019
Italian airports recorded 197 million passengers in FY 2023, an increase compared to 2022 (+32.6 million pax,
+19.8%) and surpassing the 2019 volumes (+4.1 million pax, +2.1%), showing a fast pace increase.
Strong recovery in traffic volumes by the airports of southern Italy, the islands (in particular Naples, Palermo and Bari) and Bergamo.
In FY 2023, Bologna is the seventh Italian airport with a market share of 5.1%.
Source: Assaeroporti, Aeroporti2030.
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023 FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
BLQ TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN FY 2023
In FY 2023 total passengers were 9,970,284, +17.4% vs 2022, with 78,658
movements (+11% vs 2022).
If compared to 2019, FY 2023 passengers increased by 6.0%, and movements
were 2.0% higher.
+17.4% vs FY 2022
+6.0% vs FY 2019
+42.0% vs Q1 2022
+15.5% vs Q2 2022
+11.0% vs Q3 2022
+12.8% vs Q4 2022
-8.1% vs Q1 2019
+12.0% vs Q2 2019
+14.8% vs Q3 2019
+1.0% vs Q4 2019
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023
FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
FY 2023
FINANCIALS
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023 FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
FY 2023 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
In FY 2023 passengers increased by 17.4% vs 2022 (+6.0% vs 2019) and movements increased by 11% compared to 2022 (+2.0% vs 2019).
Low cost traffic shows a strong increase compared to 2019 (+23.6%), while legacy traffic shows a slower recovery (-17.2%) due to lower movements despite an increased load factor. These different trends changed the traffic mix, resulting in an increase in the low cost traffic share from 58.4% in FY 2019 to 68.1% in FY 2023, with lower profitability.
FY 2023 revenues increased by 7.8% vs FY 2022, considering the contribution from the Compensation Fund for 21,137 thousand euros (of which 20,903 thousand euros relating to the Parent Company and 234 thousand euros to the subsidiary TAG Bologna S.r.l) registered in the first months of 2022. Adj. revenues (*) rose by 19.5% vs 2022 and by 7.2% vs 2019 due to higher traffic (+6.0%).
Aeronautical adj. revenues increased by 17.8% when compared to 2022 due to the traffic growth, and are in line with 2019 due to lower tariffs and a different traffic mix.
Non Aeronautical adj. revenues increased by 22.6% vs 2022 and +17.0% vs 2019, due to a good performance of all sectors. In particular, good results were registered by the real estate thanks to a new courier agreement, by car rentals with more companies operating at the airport, by parkings as a result of the review of commercial strategies and by retail, with a strong duty free performance.
In FY 2023 adj operating costs increased by 14.5% vs 2022 and vs 2019 due to the inflationary effect and higher traffic volumes, affecting all kinds of operating costs (personnel, services, etc.).
Investments in infrastructure maintenance and development amounted to €32.9M.
(*) Adjusted revenues do not include extraordinary items and revenues from construction services.
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
FY 2023 KEY FIGURES
9,970,284 PAX
PASSENGER
9,405,920 PAX
+17.4%
TRAFFIC
8,496,000 PAX
FY 2019
FY 2022
FY 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
€ 108.6 M
€ 116.5 M
FY 2023
€ 97.4 M
+19.0M €
FINANCIALS
ADJ REVENUES
2024
KEY UPDATES
FY 2019
FY 2022
FY 2023
€ 44.1 M
€ 32.9 M
+9.7M € € 42.6 M
ADJ EBITDA
FY 2019
FY 2022
FY 2023
€ 31.1 M
-14.4M €
€ 20.9 M
€ 16.7 M
NET RESULT*
FY 2019
FY 2022
FY 2023
* FY 2022 net result includes 21 mln € Covid-19 Compensation Fund
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023 FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
FY 2023 TRAFFIC INSIGHT
FY 2023
FY 2022
Var % 23/22
FY 2019
Var % 23/19
Passengers
9,970,284
8,496,000
17.4%
9,405,920
6.0%
ATM*
78,658
70,871
11.0%
77,126
2.0%
MTOW
5,480,246
4,854,383
12.9%
5,086,505
7.7%
Cargo
50,994,486
55,194,607
(7.6%)
48,832,550
4.4%
PASSENGER BREAKDOWN BY CARRIER
AVIATION KEY METRICS
* Air Traffic Movements
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
** Other includes charter, general aviation and interlining
HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2023 FINANCIALS
2024 KEY UPDATES
FY 2023 TOTAL REVENUES
EURO THOUSANDS
FY 2023
FY 2022
VAR %
FY 2019
VAR %
FY 23/22
FY 23/19
Aeronautical Revenues
63,325
53,754
17.8%
63,274
0.1%
Non Aeronautical Revenues
51,811
42,257
22.6%
44,295
17.0%
Revenues for Construction Services*
28,414
15,952
78.1%
16,420
73.0%
Other Revenues
1,514
22,592
(93.3%)
1,146
32.1%
Revenues
145,064
134,555
7.8%
125,135
15.9%
Revenues adj
116,477
97,432
19.5%
108,634
7.2%
AERONAUTICAL REVENUES: increase compared to 2022 due to a positive effect of higher traffic volumes. Achievement of 2019 levels related to higher traffic volumes with a change in traffic mix, as well as lower aeronautical charges.
NON AERONAUTICAL REVENUES:
+22.6% vs 2022 and +17.0% vs 2019, due to a good performance of all sectors. In particular registered good results the real estate thanks to a new courier agreement, car rentals with more companies operating at the airport, parkings as a result of the review of commercial strategies and retail, with a strong duty free performance.
OTHER REVENUES: FY 2022 results include € 21.1 million of Compensation Fund.
* IFRIC 12
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
