H1 2023 RESULTS

BOLOGNA, SEPTEMBER 6TH 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN H1 2023

Jun23 vs

YTD Jun23 vs

Q2 2023

European Traffic

YTD

YTD

trend

Jun22

Jun19

Jun22

Jun19

Q2 2022 Q2 2019

Total passengers

12.5%

(5.9%)

28.3%

(7.7%)

16.3%

(5.7%)

EU airports

11.2%

(6.9%)

27.6%

(8.3%)

14.9%

(6.4%)

EU+ airports

11.7%

(6.8%)

28.7%

(8.7%)

15.2%

(6.7%)

Non EU+ airports

17.0%

(0.6%)

26.4%

(2.1%)

22.5%

(0.3%)

International pax

14.1%

(5.8%)

32.2%

(6.5%)

18.3%

(5.4%)

Domestic pax

7.2%

(5.5%)

16.6%

(11.6%)

9.8%

(6.8%)

Freight

(4.2%)

(6.9%)

(7.1%)

(11.7%)

(6.0%)

(9.9%)

Movements

8.5%

(7.2%)

15.5%

(11.0%)

8.9%

(8.2%)

ACI Europe confirms the recovery in passenger traffic but, after an increasing trend in Q1 2022, Europe started to register a decline in airline bookings showing a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and inflation concerns. However, the capacity recovery now begins to benefit from the seasonality of the summer season.

The gradual recovery is the result of most Asian/Pacific countries easing restrictions for external travel on the back of strongpent-updemand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in H1 2023 were Albania (+105%), Uzbekistan (+99%) and Armenia (+63%). Worst performing were Monaco (-43%), Slovenia (-38%) and Finland (-30%).

In the rest of Europe, the Russian war against Ukraine seemed to have only partially impacted the passenger traffic

trend in H1 2023, recovering from -28% in H1 2022 to -8% in H1 2023. However, despite theCovid-19restrictions easing, especially in the Asia/Pacific region, the macroeconomic and financial disruptions occurred in the last months mildly acted as deterrent to travel movements.

3

Source: ACI Europe.

4

TRAFFIC TREND OF MAIN ITALIAN AIRPORTS IN H1 2023

Top 10 Airports - Pax Traffic in H1 2023

Var % 2023 - 2019

20

25,0%

17,9

18

19,0%

18,2%

20,0%

16

14,2%

13,1%

15,0%

14

9,0%

11,9

10,0%

12

3,9%

10

3,1%

5,0%

8

7,7

-0,3%

TRAFFIC IN ITALY:

5,7

-0.1% vs H1 2019

5,1

5,3

6

-5,5%

4,6

4,5

-5,0%

3,6

4

3,0

-10,0%

2

-12,8%

0

-15,0%

Rome

Milan Bergamo Naples

Venice

Catania

Bologna

Milan LIN Palermo Bari

FCO

MXP

Pax Tot Jan-Jun (mln)

Var% 23/19

Italian airports recorded 89 million passengers in H1 2023, an increase compared to 2022 (+20.5 million pax, +29.8%) and almost aligned to the 2019 volumes (-70.3k pax, -0.1%), showing a fast pace increase.

Strong recovery in traffic volumes by the airports of southern Italy, the islands (in particular Naples, Catania, Palermo and Bari) and Bergamo.

In H1 2023, Bologna is the seventh Italian airport with a market share of 5.1%.

Source: Assaeroporti, Aeroporti2030.

BLQ TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN H1 2023

In H1 2023 total passengers were 4,585,115, +24.7% vs 2022, with 36,766

movements (+13.7% vs 2022).

If compared to 2019, H1 2023 passengers increased by 3.1%, while movements

were 1.2% lower.

+24.7% vs H1 2022

+3.1% vs H1 2019

50,000

45,000

+42.0% vs Q1 2022

+15.5% vs Q2 2022

40,000

-8.1% vs Q1 2019

+12.0% vs Q2 2019

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0,000

1Jan 5Jan 9Jan 13Jan 17Jan 21Jan 25Jan 29Jan 2Feb 6Feb 10Feb 14Feb 18Feb 22Feb 26Feb 2Mar 6Mar 10Mar 14Mar 18Mar

22Mar 26Mar 30Mar 3Apr 7Apr 11Apr 15Apr

19Apr 23Apr 27Apr 1May 5May 9May 13May 17May 21May 25May 29May 2Jun 6Jun 10Jun 14Jun 18Jun 22Jun 26Jun

Pax 2019

Pax 2022

Pax 2023

5

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

