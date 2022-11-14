Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : Risultati finanziari al 30/09/2021
9M 2022 RESULTS
BOLOGNA, NOVEMBER 14TH 2022
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN 9M 2022
Sep22
YTD Sep22
Q3 2022
European Traffic
YTD
YTD
trend
Set21
Set19
Set21
Set19
Q3 2021
Q3 2019
Total passengers
52%
(12%)
131%
(21%)
61%
(12%)
EU airports
58%
(12% )
147%
(20% )
63%
(12% )
EU+ airports
66%
(12% )
165%
(22% )
74%
(13% )
Non EU+ airports
9%
(15% )
37%
(18% )
18%
(9% )
International pax
70%
(13%)
179%
(22%)
84%
(14%)
Domestic pax
14%
(7%)
48%
(16%)
14%
(8%)
Freight
2%
8%
(1%)
5%
(1%)
6%
ACI Europe confirms the recovery in passenger traffic, but after an increasing trend in Q1 2022 Europe started to register a
decline in airline bookings signaling a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and inflation concerns, while the flatlining capacity recovery suffers from shortages in the aviation supply chain.
However, the gradual recovery in 9M 2022 was the result of most States in the EU+ area easing restrictions for both intra-European and external travel on the back of strong pent-up demand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in September were Albania (+62%), Bosnia & Herzegovina (+37%) and Kosovo (+26%). Worst performing were Belarus (- 56%), Slovenia(-52%)and Czech Republic(-36%).
In the rest of Europe, the Russian war against Ukraine seemed to have only partially impacted the passenger traffic trend in 9M 2022, recovering from -39% in Q1 2022 to -19% in Q2 2022 and -12% in Q3 2022. While passenger traffic has been increasingly recovering thepre-pandemicvolumes, the spread of the newCovid-19variants has been pushing downward the overall traffic levels. However, among the 5 best airport performers within the third group (passengers in a range from 5 to 10 million), AdB stands in the fourth place during the summer season (+2% vs Jun19, +4% vs Jul19 and + 5% vs Aug19).
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
Source: ACI Europe.
TRAFFIC TREND OF MAIN ITALIAN AIRPORTS IN 9M 2022
TRAFFIC IN ITALY: -16.5% vs 9M 2019
Italian airports recorded 125 million passengers in 9M 2022, an increase compared to 2021 (+72.6 million pax, +139.3%), but still below the 2019 volumes (-24.7 million pax, -16.5%).
Strong recovery in traffic volumes by the airports of southern Italy and the islands (in particular Palermo, Bari Naples and Catania). The positive change recorded by Linate is due to airport closure in 2019.
In 9M 2022, Bologna is the seventh Italian airport with a market share of 5.2% (vs 4.8% in 9M 2019).
Source: Assaeroporti, Aeroporti2030.
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
BLQ TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN 9M 2022
In 9M 2022 total passengers were 6,498,592, +158.2% vs 2021, with 54,270
movements (+96.9% vs 2021).
If compared to 2019, 9M 2022 passengers decreased by 9.4% and movements
by 7.8%.
+158.2% vs 9M 2021
-9.4% vs 9M 2019
+375.5% vs H1 2021
+61.7% vs Q3 2021
-17.3% vs H1 2019
+3.3% vs Q3 2019
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
