Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : Risultati finanziari al 30/09/2021

EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN 9M 2022

Sep22 YTD Sep22 Q3 2022 European Traffic YTD YTD trend Set21 Set19 Set21 Set19 Q3 2021 Q3 2019 Total passengers 52% (12%) 131% (21%) 61% (12%) EU airports 58% (12% ) 147% (20% ) 63% (12% ) EU+ airports 66% (12% ) 165% (22% ) 74% (13% ) Non EU+ airports 9% (15% ) 37% (18% ) 18% (9% ) International pax 70% (13%) 179% (22%) 84% (14%) Domestic pax 14% (7%) 48% (16%) 14% (8%) Freight 2% 8% (1%) 5% (1%) 6%

ACI Europe confirms the recovery in passenger traffic, but after an increasing trend in Q1 2022 Europe started to register a

decline in airline bookings signaling a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and inflation concerns, while the flatlining capacity recovery suffers from shortages in the aviation supply chain.

However, the gradual recovery in 9M 2022 was the result of most States in the EU+ area easing restrictions for both intra-European and external travel on the back of strong pent-up demand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in September were Albania (+62%), Bosnia & Herzegovina (+37%) and Kosovo (+26%). Worst performing were Belarus (- 56%), Slovenia (-52%)and Czech Republic (-36%).

In the rest of Europe, the Russian war against Ukraine seemed to have only partially impacted the passenger traffic trend in 9M 2022, recovering from -39% in Q1 2022 to -19% in Q2 2022 and -12% in Q3 2022. While passenger traffic has been increasingly recovering the pre-pandemicvolumes, the spread of the new Covid-19variants has been pushing downward the overall traffic levels. However, among the 5 best airport performers within the third group (passengers in a range from 5 to 10 million), AdB stands in the fourth place during the summer season (+2% vs Jun19, +4% vs Jul19 and + 5% vs Aug19).

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

Source: ACI Europe.