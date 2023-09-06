H1 2023 RESULTS
BOLOGNA, SEPTEMBER 6TH 2023
EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN H1 2023
Jun23 vs
YTD Jun23 vs
Q2 2023
European Traffic
YTD
YTD
trend
Jun22
Jun19
Jun22
Jun19
Q2 2022 Q2 2019
Total passengers
12.5%
(5.9%)
28.3%
(7.7%)
16.3%
(5.7%)
EU airports
11.2%
(6.9%)
27.6%
(8.3%)
14.9%
(6.4%)
EU+ airports
11.7%
(6.8%)
28.7%
(8.7%)
15.2%
(6.7%)
Non EU+ airports
17.0%
(0.6%)
26.4%
(2.1%)
22.5%
(0.3%)
International pax
14.1%
(5.8%)
32.2%
(6.5%)
18.3%
(5.4%)
Domestic pax
7.2%
(5.5%)
16.6%
(11.6%)
9.8%
(6.8%)
Freight
(4.2%)
(6.9%)
(7.1%)
(11.7%)
(6.0%)
(9.9%)
Movements
8.5%
(7.2%)
15.5%
(11.0%)
8.9%
(8.2%)
ACI Europe confirms the recovery in passenger traffic but, after an increasing trend in Q1 2022, Europe started to register a decline in airline bookings showing a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and inflation concerns. However, the capacity recovery now begins to benefit from the seasonality of the summer season.
The gradual recovery is the result of most Asian/Pacific countries easing restrictions for external travel on the back of strongpent-updemand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in H1 2023 were Albania (+105%), Uzbekistan (+99%) and Armenia (+63%). Worst performing were Monaco (-43%), Slovenia (-38%) and Finland (-30%).
In the rest of Europe, the Russian war against Ukraine seemed to have only partially impacted the passenger traffic
trend in H1 2023, recovering from -28% in H1 2022 to -8% in H1 2023. However, despite theCovid-19restrictions easing, especially in the Asia/Pacific region, the macroeconomic and financial disruptions occurred in the last months mildly acted as deterrent to travel movements.
Source: ACI Europe.
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
TRAFFIC TREND OF MAIN ITALIAN AIRPORTS IN H1 2023
Top 10 Airports - Pax Traffic in H1 2023
Var % 2023 - 2019
20
25,0%
17,9
18
19,0%
18,2%
20,0%
16
14,2%
13,1%
15,0%
14
9,0%
11,9
10,0%
12
3,9%
10
3,1%
5,0%
8
7,7
-0,3%
TRAFFIC IN ITALY:
5,7
-0.1% vs H1 2019
5,1
5,3
6
-5,5%
4,6
4,5
-5,0%
3,6
4
3,0
-10,0%
2
-12,8%
0
-15,0%
Rome
Milan Bergamo Naples
Venice
Catania
Bologna
Milan LIN Palermo Bari
FCO
MXP
Pax Tot Jan-Jun (mln)
Var% 23/19
Italian airports recorded 89 million passengers in H1 2023, an increase compared to 2022 (+20.5 million pax, +29.8%) and almost aligned to the 2019 volumes (-70.3k pax, -0.1%), showing a fast pace increase.
Strong recovery in traffic volumes by the airports of southern Italy, the islands (in particular Naples, Catania, Palermo and Bari) and Bergamo.
In H1 2023, Bologna is the seventh Italian airport with a market share of 5.1%.
Source: Assaeroporti, Aeroporti2030.
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
BLQ TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN H1 2023
In H1 2023 total passengers were 4,585,115, +24.7% vs 2022, with 36,766
movements (+13.7% vs 2022).
If compared to 2019, H1 2023 passengers increased by 3.1%, while movements
were 1.2% lower.
+24.7% vs H1 2022
+3.1% vs H1 2019
50,000
45,000
+42.0% vs Q1 2022
+15.5% vs Q2 2022
40,000
-8.1% vs Q1 2019
+12.0% vs Q2 2019
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0,000
1Jan 5Jan 9Jan 13Jan 17Jan 21Jan 25Jan 29Jan 2Feb 6Feb 10Feb 14Feb 18Feb 22Feb 26Feb 2Mar 6Mar 10Mar 14Mar 18Mar
22Mar 26Mar 30Mar 3Apr 7Apr 11Apr 15Apr
19Apr 23Apr 27Apr 1May 5May 9May 13May 17May 21May 25May 29May 2Jun 6Jun 10Jun 14Jun 18Jun 22Jun 26Jun
Pax 2019
Pax 2022
Pax 2023
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
