EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN H1 2023

Jun23 vs YTD Jun23 vs Q2 2023 European Traffic YTD YTD trend Jun22 Jun19 Jun22 Jun19 Q2 2022 Q2 2019 Total passengers 12.5% (5.9%) 28.3% (7.7%) 16.3% (5.7%) EU airports 11.2% (6.9%) 27.6% (8.3%) 14.9% (6.4%) EU+ airports 11.7% (6.8%) 28.7% (8.7%) 15.2% (6.7%) Non EU+ airports 17.0% (0.6%) 26.4% (2.1%) 22.5% (0.3%) International pax 14.1% (5.8%) 32.2% (6.5%) 18.3% (5.4%) Domestic pax 7.2% (5.5%) 16.6% (11.6%) 9.8% (6.8%) Freight (4.2%) (6.9%) (7.1%) (11.7%) (6.0%) (9.9%) Movements 8.5% (7.2%) 15.5% (11.0%) 8.9% (8.2%)

ACI Europe confirms the recovery in passenger traffic but, after an increasing trend in Q1 2022, Europe started to register a decline in airline bookings showing a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and inflation concerns. However, the capacity recovery now begins to benefit from the seasonality of the summer season.

The gradual recovery is the result of most Asian/Pacific countries easing restrictions for external travel on the back of strongpent-updemand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in H1 2023 were Albania (+105%), Uzbekistan (+99%) and Armenia (+63%). Worst performing were Monaco (-43%), Slovenia (-38%) and Finland (-30%).

In the rest of Europe, the Russian war against Ukraine seemed to have only partially impacted the passenger traffic

trend in H1 2023, recovering from -28% in H1 2022 to -8% in H1 2023. However, despite theCovid-19restrictions easing, especially in the Asia/Pacific region, the macroeconomic and financial disruptions occurred in the last months mildly acted as deterrent to travel movements.