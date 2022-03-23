Log in
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : STAR Conference – March 2022

03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
COMPANY PRESENTATION

MILAN, MARCH 24TH 2022

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

FY 2021

RESULTS

2022 KEY UPDATES

2

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

  • STRATEGY

(THE GOOD OLD DAYS)

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

FY 2021

RESULTS

2022 KEY UPDATES

3

BOLOGNA'S AIRPORT MAIN CHARACTERISTICS

9.4 MILLION PAX IN 2019 - 79.2% INTERNATIONAL PAX

ITALY'S FORTH AIRPORT FOR GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY

ICCSAI - Fact Book 2019

CENTRAL GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION

HIGH STANDARD OF LIVING

STRONG ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

FY 2021

RESULTS

2022 KEY UPDATES

GROUP'S HISTORY

FIRST FLIGHT

1933

from Bologna on September 4th, 1933

1961

ASAB ENTRUSTED BY ITALIAN GOV'T

with management and development of the

1979

airport for a period of 20 years.

ADB AS SOLE OPERATOR

1990

of the airport of Bologna.

2004

FOUNDATION

of Aeroporto Civile di Bologna, soon replaced by the Azienda Speciale per l'Aeroporto di Bologna (ASAB)

FROM ASAB TO ADB

ASAB changed name to ASAER and then to «Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna» (AdB).

AIRPORT CONCESSION UNTIL 2044

granted by ENAC (Italian National Civil Aviation Authority)

RUNAWAY EXTENSION

Rapid traffic

progression in the last years

Pax (in M)

1990 1+

2000 3+

2006 4+

5+

TERMINAL RENOVATION (2011-2013)

increase in airport capacity, expansion of

2013

shopping areas, allowing for smoother

passenger flows.

2015

COMMITMENT TO REACH NET ZERO

2019

CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050

4

while reaching a record-breaking passenger

volume of about 9.5M.

with intercontinental and low-cost flights operating from the airport.

PUBLIC LISTING ON BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

2010

2013 6+

2016 7+

2017 8+

2019 9+

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

OUR STRATEGIC AMBITION AND LONG TERM APPROACH

TO BE THE IDEAL GATEWAY FOR ITALY

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

FY 2021

RESULTS

2022 KEY UPDATES

TO ENHANCE CONNECTIVITY AND CARE FOR A UNIQUE PASSENGER EXPERIENCE

The route development opportunities together

Bologna Airport to be recognized by

with the ground transport network expansion

passengers as an ideal gateway thanks to

could make Bologna Airport an ideal air to

its rich destination network, the ease of

ground gateway not only for outgoing but

access from the wider region and the high

also for incoming passengers and

quality of its facilities and services

accessibility

5

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

Financials
Sales 2021 62,5 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net income 2021 -7,20 M -7,93 M -7,93 M
Net Debt 2021 47,8 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 311 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 487
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Average target price 9,30 €
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nazareno Ventola Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Patrizia Muffato CFO, Head-Administration, Finance, Control & IR
Enrico Postacchini Chairman
Silvia Lombardi Head-Innovation, ICT & Quality
Laura Pascotto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.-2.27%342
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.74%27 500
FRAPORT AG-13.28%5 222
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.55%4 822
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.9.17%4 048
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.79%2 770