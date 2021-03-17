Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A.    ADB   IT0001006128

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.

(ADB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : Risultati finanziari al 31/12/2020

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY 2020 RESULTS

BOLOGNA, MARCH 15TH 2021

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

TRAFFIC TREND IN EUROPE AND IN ITALY - OVERVIEW

Despite a slightly positive trend in the first 2 months of the year (January +2.2% and February +0.9%),

European traffic dropped by 21% during the first

quarter of 2020.

The restrictive measures imposed by governments on circulation, on economic and social activities, as well as the almost total elimination of flights operated by the airlines, have brought European traffic almost to zero in the period between the end of March and the beginning of June. During summer, after a general elimination of traffic restrictions, a slow and progressive recovery of traffic was possible. However, starting from the end of September traffic suffered again a material slowdown (up to -90% yoy) due to a new increase in infections and to the spread of virus variants.

According to ACI Europe, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a loss of 1.7 billion passengers in Europe in 2020, bringing traffic data back to 1995 levels.

After the timid recovery of the summer months, Italian airports recorded as well a significant drop in traffic in the last quarter of the year. Overall, in 2020 traffic figures showed a loss of 140 million passengers vs 2019 (-72.6% yoy).

In particular, the traffic figures relating to international flights recorded a dramatic decrease (-78,4% vs 2019), mainly due to quarantines and restrictions imposed by individual states on air travel. The contraction in the domestic traffic figures was less severe (-61.3%).

Source: ACI Europe, the sample considered represents 86% of European traffic as a whole; Assaeroporti, traffic figures at 31st December 2020.

TRAFFIC TREND IN EUROPE - EU vs NON-EU AIRPORTS

Source: ACI Europe, the sample considered represents 86% of European traffic as a whole.

EU airports (-73% vs 2019 with 1.3 billion passengers lost compared with last year) were significantly more impacted than those in the non-EU area (-61.9% or 400 million passengers less than 2019).

This is mainly due to the size and relative resilience of domestic markets primarily in Russia but also Turkey, combined with less stringent lockdowns and travel restrictions compared to the EU market.

This trend strongly impacted European major hubs: 2019 top 5 hubs - London-Heathrow, Paris-CDG, Amsterdam-Schiphol, Frankfurt and Istanbul - lost 250 million passengers in 2020. Frankfurt (-73.4%) posted the largest decrease, closely followed by London-Heathrow (-72.7%), Amsterdam-Schiphol (-70.9%), Paris-CDG (-70.8%) and Istanbul (-59.6%).

By the end of the year, only Istanbul remained within the top 5 hubs, having become the busiest European airport, followed by only Turkish and Russian airports (i.e. Istanbul-Sabiha Gokcen, Moscow-Sheremetyevo, Moscow-Domodedovo and Moscow-Vnukovo.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
01:32aAEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Risultati finanziari al 31/12/2020
PU
02/09BOLOGNA AIRPORT : ENAC definitively approves the 2030 Masterplan
PU
02/05BOLOGNA AIRPORT : 80 thousand passengers in January
PU
01/26AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : The netherlands
PU
01/07BOLOGNA AIRPORT : 2.5 million passengers transported in 2020, a decrease of 73.4..
PU
2020AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Financial calendar for the year 2021
PU
2020AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Covid-19 - update of the 9th of december
PU
2020BOLOGNA AIRPORT : 80 thousand passengers in November (-88.5%)
PU
2020AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Consolidated Interim Financial Report at ..
PU
2020AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Risultati finanziari semestrale al 30/09/..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 61,8 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net income 2020 -17,0 M -20,2 M -20,2 M
Net Debt 2020 31,7 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 300 M 357 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,37x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50 €
Last Close Price 8,30 €
Spread / Highest target -9,64%
Spread / Average Target -9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nazareno Ventola Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Patrizia Muffato Head-Administration, Finance, Control & IR
Enrico Postacchini Chairman
Silvia Lombardi Head-Innovation, ICT & Quality
Laura Pascotto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.-1.65%360
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND10.04%31 707
FRAPORT AG6.26%5 887
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.98%5 111
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-11.68%4 525
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED1.39%3 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ