(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Spa on Thursday let it know that in 2023 it has definitely surpassed pre

pandemic and recorded the best year in its history, coming close to 10 million passengers.

In detail, the airport recorded nearly 10 million passengers, representing a growth of 17 percent over 2022 and 6.0 percent over 2019.

After a still "lukewarm" start to the year, with numbers up on 2022 but still lower than the same period in 2019, the first reversal of the trend has been recorded since May, with the progressive passenger figure in the positive field by 0.5 percent even compared to the last year without Covid.

The company explained that it was in the summer that the monthly peak of passengers was highlighted, with about one million passengers per month for June, July, August, and September and an increase on the 2019 figures that has been gradually growing.

In particular, in July, Bologna Airport surpassed the one million passenger threshold for the first time, with the record figure of 1.1 million, the best month ever.

Sunday, July 16 was the busiest day in the airport's history, with 40,535 passengers between arrivals and departures.

Regarding the overall figures for the year, passengers on domestic flights in 2023 were 2.4 million, up 10 percent over 2022 and 25 percent over 2019, while passengers on international flights were 7.5 million, up 20 percent over 2022 and 1.1 percent over 2019.

Annual air movements were 73,718, up about 13% over 2022 and 1.1% over 2019, while air cargo transported was 41,174 tons down 4.1% over 2022 but up 8.3% over 2019.

In the ranking of favorite destinations in 2023 we find Catania, Barcelona, and Palermo in the top three places, as in 2022. They are followed by: Tirana, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Madrid, London Heathrow, Istanbul, Frankfurt, and Brindisi.

Particularly noteworthy are the strong growth of the Albanian capital and the entry of the Turkish city into the "top ten," which recorded an increase in passengers to/from Bologna of about 39 percent over the previous year.

Referring to data for the month of December 2023 alone, total passengers were 660,920, representing a growth of 14 percent over the same month in 2022, but down 6.4 percent over December 2019. There were 162,034 passengers on domestic flights and 498,886 passengers on international flights. Aircraft movements for the month were 5,252, a 13% increase over December 2022, but 6.4% lower than December 2019, while air cargo transported was 3,274 tons, down 4.9% over 2022 and up 7.6% over the same month in 2019.

On Thursday, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR8.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

