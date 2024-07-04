(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Spa on Thursday reported reaching a new record, with passengers reaching 1.1 million in June, up 8.9 percent over the same month last year and becoming the month with the highest passenger traffic in the airport's entire history.

In detail, the biggest increases were passengers on domestic flights for 278,262, up more than 10 percent on June 2023, but passengers on international flights also performed well for 791,759, up 8.4 percent on June 2023.

Movements, at 7,553, and air cargo, at 3,847 tons, also grew to a lesser extent.

The favorite destinations of Marconi passengers were: Catania, Tirana, Barcelona, Palermo, Paris CDG, Brindisi, Istanbul, Cagliari, Madrid and Frankfurt. The busiest day was Sunday, June 30, with 43,266 passengers between arrivals and departures.

Total passengers were 5 million in the first half of the year, up 10.0 percent over the same period in 2023, while movements totaled 36,957, up 7.6 percent over 2023.

Air cargo transported in January-June was 22,590 tons, up 8.2% over 2023.

On Thursday, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna closed in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR7.92 per share.

