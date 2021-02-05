Log in
Bologna Airport: 80 thousand passengers in January

02/05/2021 | 12:05pm EST
BOLOGNA AIRPORT: 80 THOUSAND PASSENGERS IN JANUARY

A new Covid Test Point will be launched in the next few days and will be available

to everyone

Bologna Airport starts 2021 still in the sign of pandemic outbreak. Total January's passengers did not reach 80 thousand (77,679), meaning a decrease of 89.0% on January 2020, when the effects of Covid-19 emergency had not struck yet.

In detail, domestic passengers were 35,804 (-75.8%), while international passengers reached 41,875 (-92.5%). Flight movements were 1,144 (-79.6%) and air freight recorded 2,980 tons, with an increase of 3.6% on January 2020.

Passenger traffic is therefore still on a standstill, with international flights heavily impacted by anti-Covidlimitations (travel bans to some Countries, swabs, quarantine, etc.), apart from the market still pushed by foreign workers living in Italy. A single bright spot: air cargo performing in contrast with the trend, with encouraging growth signals, also resulting from the restarted exports of the territory local excellence (luxury cars, clothing, engineering) to Far East and Arab Countries. Flights delivering vaccines to our Region continue to operate as well.

Flight limitations imposed to fight pandemic have also deeply changed the ranking of January's "most popular" destinations where Catania, Casablanca and Tirana rank in the first three positions followed by Palermo, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lamezia, Brindisi and Cagliari.

Bologna Airport is always committed to ensuring passengers' health safety. At the end of

January a paying rapid-antigen-testservice was implemented for all passengers departing to Amsterdam (the Netherlands require the result of a swab made in the 4 hours before departure). In the next few days, a new Covid Test Point on payment, available to everybody, not only passengers, will be implemented.

Bologna, 5th February 2021

* * *

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, recorded in 2020 - a year affected by the global pandemic - 2.5 million passengers, ranking as the eighth biggest Italian airport by number of passengers (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

* * *

For further information: www.bologna-airport.it

Press Office:

Investor Relations:

Anna Rita Benassi

Patrizia Muffato

Communication and Press Office

Chief Financial Officer and Investor

Manager

Relations Manager

ufficiostampa@bologna-airport.it

investor.relations@bologna-airport.it

Tel: +39/051/6479961

Tel: +39/051/6479960

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
