  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADB   IT0001006128

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.

(ADB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
8.320 EUR   -0.95%
Bologna Airport: ENAC will pay out the first 300 million euros to airport management companies as an advance of 50% of the amount requested for damages from Covid-19

07/01/2022 | 08:13pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA: ENAC will pay out the first 300 million euros to airport management companies as an advance of 50% of the amount requested for damages from Covid-19

Bologna, March 7, 2022 - Today ENAC has communicated the disbursement of 300 million euros to airport management companies, as an advance of 50% of the amount requested for the damage suffered as a result of Covid-19 emergency, in accordance with the provisions of Law No.178 of December 30, 2020 "State forecast budget for the 2021 financial year and multiannual budget for the three-year period 2021-2023" (the 2021 Budget Law).

ENAC, pending the conclusion of the evaluation activities, in order to allow the airport management companies to face the financial difficulties, decided, once it has verified that the overall availability of the fund has not been exceeded, to grant an advance of 50% of the amount requested by each company.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. on January 26, 2022 submitted a request for 20.9 million euros and will therefore receive an advance payment of 50% of the amount requested.

Communication of the outcome of the procedure, still in progress, will be promptly given.

Bologna, 7th March 2022

* * *

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, recorded in 2021 - a year affected by the global pandemic - 4.1 million passengers, ranking as the eighth biggest Italian airport by number of passengers (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

* * *

For further information: www.bologna-airport.it

Press Office:

Investor Relations:

Anna Rita Benassi

Patrizia Muffato

Communication and Press Office

Chief Financial Officer and Investor

Manager

Relations Manager

ufficiostampa@bologna-airport.it

investor.relations@bologna-airport.it

Tel: +39/051/6479961

Tel: +39/051/6479960

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 00:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
