Bologna Airport: almost 400 thousand passengers in February

BOLOGNA AIRPORT: ALMOST 400THOUSAND PASSENGERS IN FEBRUARY Two-thirds of pre-Covid passenger traffic were regained, steady growth for cargo was registered, but deep concerns about the war in Ukraine are emerging

February opened in the sign of reduced Covid restrictions for passengers reaching Italy from extra EU Countries. This decision pushed the restart of international traffic and allowed Bologna Airport to regain two-thirdsof its pre-pandemictraffic, marking a strong growth on 2021.

In February 2022, Bologna Airport registered 394,031 passengers, a fall of 33.1% on February 2019 (last pre-Covid year) and an increase of 550.0% on the same month last year, when the "second wave" was fully under way.

In detail, in February 2022, 128,381 domestic passengers were recorded (-7.0% on 2019, but +475.5% on 2021) and 265,650 international passengers (-41.1% on 2019, +593.4 on 2021).

Flight movements amounted to 3,509, a decrease of 30.0% on 2019 (+308,5% on 2021), while air freight reached 3,405 tons, increasing by 6.7% on 2019 and by 23.6% on 2021.

According to February's most-popular-destinationranking, 4 Italian airports are still ranking in the "top-ten", but traffic to Spain is growing as well, with 3 destinations. Catania, Palermo and Madrid rank in the first three positions, followed by Barcelona, Bari, Brindisi, Tirana, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Valencia and Amsterdam.

Cumulative figure about the number of passengers and flights in the first two months of 2022 records a negative difference on 2019, but at the same time a remarkable growth on 2021.On the other hand cargo records a positive difference on 2019 as well.

In detail, in the two first months of the year, 710,614 passengers were registered (-42.2% on 2019 and +413.8% on 2021), 7,038 movements (-32.2% on 2019 and +251.4% on 2021) and 6,628 tons of air freight (+2.0% on 2019 and +15.6% on 2021).

If Covid appears to have loosened its grip, with a sharp fall in contagions and positive outcomes on air traffic, deep concerns are currently being aroused by the war in Ukraine which, besides the dramatic loss of human lives and destruction of buildings and cities, is causing air traffic to stop in a large area of Europe and a mood of deep concern about the potential development of the conflict. Connections from Bologna to Kiev, Lviv and Odesa in Ukraine, Kishinev in Moldova and Moscow in Russia are currently suspended because of the war.

Bologna, 7th March 2022

