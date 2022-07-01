Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADB   IT0001006128

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.

(ADB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
8.320 EUR   -0.95%
07/01BOLOGNA AIRPORT : ENAC will pay out the first 300 million euros to airport management companies as an advance of 50% of the amount requested for damages from Covid-19
PU
07/01BOLOGNA AIRPORT : almost 400 thousand passengers in February
PU
06/30BOLOGNA AIRPORT : 300 thousand passengers in January
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bologna Airport: almost 400 thousand passengers in February

07/01/2022 | 08:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOLOGNA AIRPORT: ALMOST 400THOUSAND PASSENGERS IN FEBRUARY Two-thirds of pre-Covid passenger traffic were regained, steady growth for cargo was registered, but deep concerns about the war in Ukraine are emerging

February opened in the sign of reduced Covid restrictions for passengers reaching Italy from extra EU Countries. This decision pushed the restart of international traffic and allowed Bologna Airport to regain two-thirdsof its pre-pandemictraffic, marking a strong growth on 2021.

In February 2022, Bologna Airport registered 394,031 passengers, a fall of 33.1% on February 2019 (last pre-Covid year) and an increase of 550.0% on the same month last year, when the "second wave" was fully under way.

In detail, in February 2022, 128,381 domestic passengers were recorded (-7.0% on 2019, but +475.5% on 2021) and 265,650 international passengers (-41.1% on 2019, +593.4 on 2021).

Flight movements amounted to 3,509, a decrease of 30.0% on 2019 (+308,5% on 2021), while air freight reached 3,405 tons, increasing by 6.7% on 2019 and by 23.6% on 2021.

According to February's most-popular-destinationranking, 4 Italian airports are still ranking in the "top-ten", but traffic to Spain is growing as well, with 3 destinations. Catania, Palermo and Madrid rank in the first three positions, followed by Barcelona, Bari, Brindisi, Tirana, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Valencia and Amsterdam.

Cumulative figure about the number of passengers and flights in the first two months of 2022 records a negative difference on 2019, but at the same time a remarkable growth on 2021.On the other hand cargo records a positive difference on 2019 as well.

In detail, in the two first months of the year, 710,614 passengers were registered (-42.2% on 2019 and +413.8% on 2021), 7,038 movements (-32.2% on 2019 and +251.4% on 2021) and 6,628 tons of air freight (+2.0% on 2019 and +15.6% on 2021).

If Covid appears to have loosened its grip, with a sharp fall in contagions and positive outcomes on air traffic, deep concerns are currently being aroused by the war in Ukraine which, besides the dramatic loss of human lives and destruction of buildings and cities, is causing air traffic to stop in a large area of Europe and a mood of deep concern about the potential development of the conflict. Connections from Bologna to Kiev, Lviv and Odesa in Ukraine, Kishinev in Moldova and Moscow in Russia are currently suspended because of the war.

Bologna, 7th March 2022

* * *

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, recorded in 2021 - a year affected by the global pandemic - 4.1 million passengers, ranking as the eighth biggest Italian airport by number of passengers (Source: Assaeroporti - Aeroporti2030). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

* * *

For further information: www.bologna-airport.it

Press Office:

Investor Relations:

Anna Rita Benassi

Patrizia Muffato

Communication and Press Office

Chief Financial Officer and Investor

Manager

Relations Manager

ufficiostampa@bologna-airport.it

investor.relations@bologna-airport.it

Tel: +39/051/6479961

Tel: +39/051/6479960

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 00:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
07/01BOLOGNA AIRPORT : ENAC will pay out the first 300 million euros to airport management comp..
PU
07/01BOLOGNA AIRPORT : almost 400 thousand passengers in February
PU
06/30BOLOGNA AIRPORT : 300 thousand passengers in January
PU
05/13Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
05/13AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Consolidated Interim Report at 31 March, 2022
PU
04/29BOLOGNA AIRPORT : 4 million passengers transported in 2021
PU
04/04AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Publication of the lists of candidates for the appo..
PU
03/31AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : New SWISS route from Bologna to Zurich
PU
03/31AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 20..
PU
03/23AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : STAR Conference – Marzo 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 107 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2022 17,9 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2022 29,2 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 5,65%
Capitalization 301 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,32 €
Average target price 9,30 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nazareno Ventola Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Patrizia Muffato CFO, Head-Administration, Finance, Control & IR
Enrico Postacchini Chairman
Silvia Lombardi Head-Innovation, ICT & Quality
Laura Pascotto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.-4.55%313
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED15.57%28 685
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.18.66%5 267
FRAPORT AG-29.40%4 008
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.12.71%3 708
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED12.16%3 122