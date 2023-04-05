Guglielmo Marconi Airport, passengers up in March

(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Spa reported Wednesday that it recorded 675,925 passengers in March 2023, up 21 percent from March 2021 but down 7.5 percent from the same month in 2019, pre-pandemic.

In detail, there were 156,343 passengers on domestic flights, down 5.7% over 2022 and 3.1% over 2019, while there were 519,582 passengers on international flights, up sharply by 33% over 2022 , but down 8.7% over 2019.

March 2023 air movements were 5,132, up 12.3% over 2022, but still 11% lower than 2019. Air cargo volumes increased to 4,021 tons, up 3.8% over 2022 and 12.2% over 2019.

The most popular destinations in March 2023 were: Catania, Barcelona, London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Palermo, Madrid, Tirana, Istanbul, Frankfurt, and Bucharest.

Bologna Airport recorded 1.8 million passengers in the first quarter of 2023, up 42 percent on 2022 and down 8.1 percent on 2019.

There were 14,014 total movements, up 21% on 2022 and down 13% on 2019, while cargo transported was 10,678 tons, up 1.7% on 2022 and 5.9% on 2019.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna closed Wednesday up 0.8 percent to EUR8.06 per share.

