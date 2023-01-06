Marconi Airport, more than 8 million passengers carried in 2022

(Alliance News) - Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Airport has reported that air traffic performance in 2022 has gradually improved, starting in the spring, with the end of the emergency phase and travel restrictions.

Specifically, at the Airport, monthly passenger figures went from minus 51 percent in January 2022 over January 2019 to plus 2.4 percent in June 2022 over June 2019, with figures rising throughout the summer season, then falling again in the last two months of the year.

The final figure records about 8.5 million total passengers, representing a 107 percent increase over 2021, but down 9.7 percent over 2019, the last pre-Covid year.

Specifically, there were 2.2 million passengers on domestic flights in 2022, up 44% over 2021 and 13% over 2019, while passengers on international flights more affected by travel restrictions and with a slower recovery as more influenced by global dynamics were 6.2 million, up 145% over 2021, but still down minus 16% over 2019.

In the ranking of favorite destinations in 2022 are Catania, Barcelona and Palermo in the top three places. They are followed by Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Bari, Tirana, Brindisi, London Heathrow, and Frankfurt. There is evidence, compared to 2021, of a gradual return of international and business destinations, as opposed to the predominantly domestic ones that have characterized recent years.

Referring to data for the month of December 2022 alone, total passengers were 577,974, representing a growth of 23 percent over the same month in 2021, but down 18 percent over December 2019. There were 142,557 passengers on domestic flights and 435,417 passengers on international flights.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna is flat at EUR7.78 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.