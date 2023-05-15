Marconi Airport, profit down in quarter; 1.8 million passengers

(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Spa on Monday reported that the first quarter of the year confirmed a gradual recovery in traffic volumes, although factors such as the seasonality of demand and uncertainties related to the current economic or geopolitical situation are having a negative impact on traffic volumes recorded in 2019.

In the first quarter of the year, the airport recorded a total of 1.8 million passengers, an increase of 42 percent over 2022, but down 8.1 percent compared to 2019.

In the first three months of 2023, revenues stood at EUR27.9 million, down 26 percent compared to 2022 when they were EUR37.8 million, but up 1.6 percent when compared to 2019.

In the first three months of 2023, net income for the year, which is fully attributable to the group, shows a profit of EUR1.2 million compared to EUR20.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 stood at EUR5.9 million, a decrease of 75 percent compared to 2022, a quarter in which the contribution from the Covid Compensation Fund had pushed Ebitda to EUR23.3 million. In 2019, on the other hand, the margin was EUR8.3 million, thus decreasing in 2023 by 29 percent

Operating Income was positive EUR2.2 million versus EUR20.3 million in Q1 2022 when it was negative EUR900,000 net of the Compensation Fund and EUR5.3 million in 2019.

The group's net financial debt as of March 31, 2023 was EUR1.7 million against a positive Net Financial Position of EUR7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna on Monday closed in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR8.50 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.