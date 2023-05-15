Advanced search
    ADB   IT0001006128

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.

(ADB)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-15 am EDT
8.500 EUR   +1.43%
12:18pMarconi Airport, profit down in quarter; 1.8 million passengers
AN
11:45aAeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna S P A : Risultati finanziari al 31/03/2023
PU
11:45aAeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna S P A : Consolidated Q1 2023 Results
PU
Marconi Airport, profit down in quarter; 1.8 million passengers

05/15/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Spa on Monday reported that the first quarter of the year confirmed a gradual recovery in traffic volumes, although factors such as the seasonality of demand and uncertainties related to the current economic or geopolitical situation are having a negative impact on traffic volumes recorded in 2019.

In the first quarter of the year, the airport recorded a total of 1.8 million passengers, an increase of 42 percent over 2022, but down 8.1 percent compared to 2019.

In the first three months of 2023, revenues stood at EUR27.9 million, down 26 percent compared to 2022 when they were EUR37.8 million, but up 1.6 percent when compared to 2019.

In the first three months of 2023, net income for the year, which is fully attributable to the group, shows a profit of EUR1.2 million compared to EUR20.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 stood at EUR5.9 million, a decrease of 75 percent compared to 2022, a quarter in which the contribution from the Covid Compensation Fund had pushed Ebitda to EUR23.3 million. In 2019, on the other hand, the margin was EUR8.3 million, thus decreasing in 2023 by 29 percent

Operating Income was positive EUR2.2 million versus EUR20.3 million in Q1 2022 when it was negative EUR900,000 net of the Compensation Fund and EUR5.3 million in 2019.

The group's net financial debt as of March 31, 2023 was EUR1.7 million against a positive Net Financial Position of EUR7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna on Monday closed in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR8.50 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 131 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2023 14,1 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2023 21,0 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 4,42%
Capitalization 303 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 505
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,38 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target -4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nazareno Ventola Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Patrizia Muffato CFO, Head-Administration, Finance, Control & IR
Enrico Postacchini Chairman
Silvia Lombardi Head-Innovation, ICT & Quality
Laura Pascotto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.7.44%329
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-2.33%30 809
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-4.66%4 868
FRAPORT AG22.97%4 695
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.4.29%4 687
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.44%4 221
