(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Spa reported Tuesday that it recorded one million passengers in August.

The monthly figure of nearly 1.06 million represents growth of 16 percent over the pre-Covid figure for August 2019 and 11 percent over August 2022, but remains slightly below the July 2023 record of 1.07 million.

Growing significantly, especially compared to the pre-Covid period, were passengers on domestic flights, but passengers on international flights also saw major increases, the company notes.

Also up, but to a lesser extent, were movements, which came in at 7,447, while air cargo was 2,826 tons.

The most "flown" destinations in August were: Catania, Barcelona and Palermo in the top three places, followed by Tirana, Brindisi, Madrid, Olbia, London Heathrow, Paris De Gaulle and Trapani.

In the first eight months of the year, total passengers were 6.7 million up 6.9 percent over the same period in 2019 and 20 percent over the same period in 2022.

The number of flights in the January-August period, 49,265, was slightly up on 2019, while movements were up 13.5 percent on 2022.

Air cargo transported in the first eight months of the year totaled 27,086 tons, unchanged on 2022.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR8.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

