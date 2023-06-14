Marconi, agreement found on night flight activity

(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna Spa made it known Tuesday that by the end of the current month of June, in the 2300 - 0600 time slot, landing and takeoff procedures, designed and managed by ENAV Spa, will be implemented at the "Marconi" airport, such as to further decrease overflight impacts on the city of Bologna.

In particular, the company writes in a statement written at the end of a ministerial meeting, for the entire 2023 summer season and until the end of October, "in the night time slot, operational procedures will be implemented by ENAV, both in takeoff and landing, that avoid overflying city neighborhoods, except for unavoidable needs related to the safety and security of operations."

This measure, it is estimated on the basis of initial simulations carried out at the technical headquarters with the contribution of ENAV and ENAC, "will substantially maintain the summer schedule of passenger and cargo flights already scheduled for the entire Summer 2023 season."

The company also confirmed that additional measures - such as the use by aircraft taking off from the "Marconi" of an early turn - will result in a further significant reduction in the inhabited areas overflown, with important overall benefits in terms of noise footprint.

Finally, the management company of the "Marconi" also confirmed at today's ministerial meeting a commitment to establish a multi-year fund to support soundproofing interventions in residential buildings most exposed to the acoustic impact of airport operations; a fund whose amount - as a supplement to the proceeds of the "IRESA" purpose tax - will be defined and disbursed on the basis of subsequent analyses and understandings.

"On the whole, and while reconfirmed by the various bodies also at the ministerial level, the full legitimacy of the airport operations and acoustic impacts of Marconi entirely within the limits of the noise emissions allowed by current regulations, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna believes that this opportunity for stimulation and discussion with stakeholders on sustainability issues has represented an opportunity and a stimulus for the continued improvement of the airport's activities that will not determine, however, significant impacts and prejudices with respect to its development plans," the company clarifies.

The stock of Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna is flat at EUR8.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.