The Group announces its traffic figures for December 2023.

Group traffic is up +10.0%, to 26.4 million passengers, or 103.9% of 2019 traffic

Paris Aéroport traffic is up +4.2%, to 7.9 million passengers, or 97.7% of 2019 traffic.

Group traffic for 2023 is up +20.2%, to 336.4 million passengers, or 98.7% of 2019 traffic.

Paris Airport traffic grew by +15.1% to 99.7 million passengers, or 92.3% of 2019 traffic:

Paris-Charles de Gaulle traffic stood at 67.4 million passengers, or 88.5% of 2019 traffic, while Paris-Orly traffic stood at 32.3 million passengers, or 101.4% of 2019 traffic.

