20.2% traffic growth in 2023
Group traffic is up +10.0%, to 26.4 million passengers, or 103.9% of 2019 traffic
Paris Aéroport traffic is up +4.2%, to 7.9 million passengers, or 97.7% of 2019 traffic.
Group traffic for 2023 is up +20.2%, to 336.4 million passengers, or 98.7% of 2019 traffic.
Paris Airport traffic grew by +15.1% to 99.7 million passengers, or 92.3% of 2019 traffic:
Paris-Charles de Gaulle traffic stood at 67.4 million passengers, or 88.5% of 2019 traffic, while Paris-Orly traffic stood at 32.3 million passengers, or 101.4% of 2019 traffic.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction