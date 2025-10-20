ADP shares posted one of the strongest gains on the SBF 120 index on Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange, buoyed by a favorable rating from Morgan Stanley analysts, who are reassuring about the impact of regulatory changes on the airport operator's business.



At around 4:00 p.m., the stock was up 2.8%, while the SBF was up around 0.2%.



In a note published in the morning, Morgan Stanley said it had raised its recommendation on the stock from "in line" to "overweight."



While the market is concerned about the terms of the group's annual tariff proposal to the Transport Regulatory Authority in December, which has weighed on the stock this year, Morgan Stanley believes that this could be a favorable opportunity for the operator.



In its view, ADP's current valuation is attractive, as the market values its regulated business at a discount of around 50% to the sector average, or less than 11 times estimated EBITDA for 2026, which it considers low for a company of this quality in airport distribution and concessions.



Morgan Stanley therefore believes that the regulatory proposal expected in December 2025 could be a reassuring factor ("derisking event"), likely to reduce uncertainty and increase visibility around the issue, and thus promote a revaluation of the stock.