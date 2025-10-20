ADP shares posted one of the strongest gains on the SBF 120 index on Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange, buoyed by a favorable rating from Morgan Stanley analysts, who are reassuring about the impact of regulatory changes on the airport operator's business.
At around 4:00 p.m., the stock was up 2.8%, while the SBF was up around 0.2%.
In a note published in the morning, Morgan Stanley said it had raised its recommendation on the stock from "in line" to "overweight."
While the market is concerned about the terms of the group's annual tariff proposal to the Transport Regulatory Authority in December, which has weighed on the stock this year, Morgan Stanley believes that this could be a favorable opportunity for the operator.
In its view, ADP's current valuation is attractive, as the market values its regulated business at a discount of around 50% to the sector average, or less than 11 times estimated EBITDA for 2026, which it considers low for a company of this quality in airport distribution and concessions.
Morgan Stanley therefore believes that the regulatory proposal expected in December 2025 could be a reassuring factor ("derisking event"), likely to reduce uncertainty and increase visibility around the issue, and thus promote a revaluation of the stock.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2024, the Group handled more than 103 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 261 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (33.3%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (27.9%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (4.7%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (34.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.