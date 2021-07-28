Aeroports de Paris : 2021 Interim financial report 07/28/2021 | 02:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Aéroports de Paris SA Interim financial report as of 30 June 2021 Translation provided solely for information This interim financial report was drawn up in accordance with III. of article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code ("Code Monétaire et financier"). Aéroports de Paris Société anonyme au capital de 296 881 806 euros Siège social : 1, rue de France 93290 Tremblay-en-France R.C.S. Bobigny B 552 016 628 Table of contents 1 STATEMENT OF OFFICERS IN CHARGE OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT ............................................................................ 3 2 INTERIM REPORT ON ACTIVITY .......................................................................................................................................... 4 3 STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION ........................................................ 26 4 FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON THE ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................... 28 Groupe ADP - Interim financial report 2021 | 2 Statement of officers in charge of the interim financial report 1 Officers in charge of the interim financial report 1 STATEMENT OF OFFICERS IN CHARGE OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 1.1 Officers in charge of the interim financial report Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Philippe Pascal, Executive Director, Finance, Strategy and Administration. 1.2 Statement We certify that, to the best of our knowledge, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the relevant accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and revenue of the company and of all entities included within the consolidation scope, and that the interim report on activity presents a faithful picture of the significant events that occurred during the first six months of the financial year, their impact on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the principal transactions between related parties as well as a description of the principal risks and principal uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year. Groupe ADP - Interim financial report 2021 | 3 Interim report on activity 2 Update on the situation related to the Covid-19 epidemic 2 INTERIM REPORT ON ACTIVITY 2.1 Update on the situation related to the Covid-19 epidemic Since the sudden half of air transport in the spring of 2020, the recovery of traffic in France and abroad has followed the evolution of mobility restriction measures applicable in each country (lockdowns, quarantines, border closures, etc.) in relation with the evolution of the pandemic and in particular the spread of new Covid-19 variants. Over the 1st half of 2021, Groupe ADP1 passenger traffic is down by -26.6% compared to the same period over 2020, at 48.8 million of passengers, standing at 29.7% of the 1st half of 2019 group traffic. Over the 1st half of 2021, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic is down by -45.7% compared to the 1st half of 2020, at 10.7 million of passengers, standing at 20.5% of the 1st half of 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. Aircraft movements at Paris Aéroport are down by -21.1% over the 1st half of 2021 compared to the same period over 2020. At Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, the platforms are adapting their infrastructures by closing or opening terminals according to the evolution of commercial passenger traffic. Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, most airports are open to commercial flights. However, following the resurgence of the pandemic in March 2021, some countries have tightened travel restrictions (see page 12 for details). In India, traffic at the GMR Airports group platforms of the have been impacted by the resurgence of the pandemic over the spring 2021. Social situation in Paris Partial activity at Aéroports de Paris SA, consequence of the decline in activity and the closure of infrastructures, introduced on 23 March 2020, has been extended until 30 June 2021. 87% of ADP's employees have been affected by the partial activity over the 1st half of 2021 causing a decline in operating expenses of 45 million euros. Aéroports de Paris SA has concluded with all the representative trade unions a collective mutually agreed termination agreement (RCC). This agreement, approved by the regional office of enterprise, competition, consumption, labour and employment (DIRECCTE) on 17 December 2020, sets at 1,150 the maximum number of voluntary departures, of which 700 will not be replaced. The first departures have occurred at the end of March 2021, and at the end of June 2021 around 900 employees have left the company. At the end of December 2021, the maximum number of departures will be reached. They will have for Aéroports de Paris SA a structural effect of reduced group expenses estimated at 35 million euros in 2021 and 60 million euros on a full year basis. Moreover, the adjustment plan for employment contracts (PACT) and standards applicable to the employees of Aéroports de Paris was subject to a consultation by the Social and Economic Committee on 21 May 2021 and has been approved by the interdepartmental regional office of the economy, employment, labour and solidarity (DRIEETS) on 23 June 2021. This plan, which does not aim at reducing the headcount, provides for salary moderation measures starting in September 2021, accompanied by a guarantee limiting the decrease in compensation, preserving the main elements of compensation (base salary, seniority, salary progression and benefits). An agreement signed with most of the representative trade unions on July 13th, 2021 allows to precise the implementation modalities of this plan. Finally, an information and consultation process with the Social and Economic Committee with a view to reshaping the organization has furthermore been initiated in May 2021. This project aims at adapting the organization of Aéroports de Paris SA to the lasting decline of the activity, to the evolution of the company as well as to the reduction of the workforce following the application of the collective mutually agreed termination agreement. It should allow to secure operational continuity, preserve skills, and support the RCC while respecting employment commitments and meeting the group's challenges by strengthening its integration, agility, efficiency and sustainability. Situation abroad Due to the decline in traffic caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its unfavorable economic consequences, for some of the group's international assets, discussions had to be opened with the stakeholders involved (conceding authorities, banks) with the aim of maintaining financial and operational viability, in particular by requesting concession term extensions. Furthermore, regarding TAV Airports, two-year concession extensions were obtained on 15 February 2021 for the airports of Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Gazipasa and Izmir, while the concession fees for these airports due for 2022 will be settled in 2024. As scheduled, TAV Airports has received on 16 February 2021 the payment by the Turkish State Airport Authority (DHMI) 1 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of 1st January 2019. It also includes the traffic of Almaty airport as of 1st May 2021. Excluding the integration of Almaty airport, the group traffic would stand at 47.8 million of passengers over the 1st half of 2021, down by -18.4 million of passengers. Groupe ADP - Interim financial report 2021 | 4 Interim report on activity 2 Update on the situation related to the Covid-19 epidemic of the remaining of the receivable related to the compensation due as a result of the early closure of Atatürk for an amount of 196 million euros. In addition to this, regarding Tunisia, a restructuring arrangement has been signed between TAV Tunisia and its group of lenders in order to modify the financing conditions of the subsidiary company. TAV Airports recorded a net gain of 110 million euros as a result of the restructuring, with a positive impact on the financial result. Finally, restructurings in several TAV Airports' concessions are still underway (refinancing, capital increase…). Regarding GMR airports, the Delhi High Court has granted Delhi Airport the right to suspend the payment of concession fees on an interim basis until an arbitration court rules on the matter. Due to the deterioration of the traffic projection curve at Santiago de Chile airport, the shareholders have engaged discussions with the Chilean authorities in order to restore the economic balance of the project. In parallel Santiago Airport is engaging with its lenders in order to restructure its debt payment obligations. Airport International Group (AIG), concessionary company of Amman airport in Jordan, is performing active discussions with its grantor to accomplish the economic and financial rebalance of the concession, including the negotiation for an extension of its term. A restructuration of the debt obligations towards the lenders is conducted in parallel. In Madagascar, the discussions are ongoing with lenders to amend and extend certain conditions of project company loans. As a result, Groupe ADP may have to provide financial support to these airport management companies in which it is a shareholder. This support is estimated, globally, at a maximum of 80 million euros in the context of restructuring discussions between now and the end of the current fiscal year. The financing contracts regarding the concessions operated mainly by AIG, TAV Esenboga, TAV Macedonia, TAV Milas Bodrum, TAV Ege, TAV Tunisia and HAVAS, include early repayment clauses in the event of failure to comply with certain financial ratios. In the event of a persistent non-compliance, the lenders may impose conditions of default which may result in limited or no recourse regarding the shareholders. As a reminder, contracts with such covenants amount to 11.1% of the group's total debt on 30 June 2021. To date, either the early repayment clauses in the event of failure to comply with certain financial ratios have been respected by the airport management companies, otherwise the lenders have agreed to refrain from exercising their rights, with the exception of AIG. In the case of AIG, a dialogue is ongoing with the lenders. Solid financial structure and strengthened liquidity Groupe ADP had a cash position of 2.8 billion euros as of 30 June 2021, of which 0.2 billion euros was held by TAV Airports. Given its available cash, the group does not anticipate any liquidity difficulties with regard to its forecasts for the next 12 months. This cash position enables it both to meet its current needs and its financial commitments mainly including the repayment of a bond debt for ADP SA in July 2021 for 400 million euros and to dispose of significant liquidities in the current exceptional health and economic context. Given the confidence of the investors in the strength of its financial model and its long-term credit rating (A, negative outlook by the Standard and Poor's agency since 25 March 2020), Groupe ADP ensures that, in the event of a significant deterioration in the economic and health situation, it would be in a position to meet its commitments and resort to additional financing. Trends for the group To date, the traffic assumption for Groupe ADP in 2021 has been revised downwards, between 40% and 50% of the 2019 group traffic1 (compared to 45% and 55% previously) and the traffic assumption for Paris Aéroport between 30% and 40% of the 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic2 (compared to 35% to 45% previously). Under these conditions, the EBITDA/group revenue ratio is also revised downwards and is expected to stand between 15% and 20% in 2021 (compared to 18% to 23% previously). The amount of structural savings in Paris is in the range of 100 to 150 million euros per year. The annual regulated / non-regulatedinvestments in Paris (excluding financial investment) for the 2021-2022 period are estimated between €500 and €550 million per year (vs. €500 and €600 million previously). The investments are estimated between €650 and €750 million per year for the 2023-2024 period. Regarding the financial debt, Groupe ADP confirms the guidance3 of a net financial debt/EBITDA ratio between 6x and 7x by the end of 2022. Moreover, the group confirms that Paris Aéroport traffic may return to the level reached in 2019 between 2024 and 2027. In this context, the traffic would stand at 65%-75% of the 2019 level in 2022, at 75%-85% of the 2019 level in 2023, and at 90% of the 2019 level in 2024. 2019 reference traffic at 351.2 million passengers (including GMR Airports' since January 1 st, 2019, and Almaty International Airport's traffic since 1 st May 2019. 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic at 108,0 million passengers. 