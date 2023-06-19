Aeroports de Paris : Appointments within Groupe ADP

Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA - Groupe ADP, has made the following appointments:

Starting 1st of July:

Thierry de Séverac is appointed advisor to the Chairman and CEO.

Thierry de Séverac will continue to contribute his expertise to Groupe ADP, supporting the group's structures in charge of major infrastructure and energy projects. He remains Chairman of Hydrogen Airport, Merchant Aviation and ADP Ingénierie, and also executive director of CDG Express and other group's project companies in France and abroad.

This appointment will enable him to fulfill, in agreement with Groupe ADP, personal and associative commitments to which he wishes to devote more time.

Amélie Lummaux has been appointed Chief Sustainable Development and Projects Officer, and she is a member of the Executive Committee.

Amélie Lummaux will be responsible for initiating the creation of a division dedicated to the sustainable development of the group's infrastructures, reflecting the ambition to create efficient and exemplary multimodal and multi-energy platforms, integrated into the local environment.

She was previously Chief Sustainable Development and Public Affairs Officer. She is a graduate of HEC business school.

Baptiste Maurand has been appointed Chief ECP (Engineering and Capital Projects) Officer, a member of the Executive Committee. He reports to Amélie Lummaux.

Baptiste Maurand was previously Deputy Director of ECP, Groupe ADP's engineering division.

He is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale des Travaux Publics de l'Etat and the University of Westminster (London). He is a former Deputy Managing Director of HAROPA-Port du Havre.

Renaud Morel has been appointed Chief Sustainable Development and Public Affairs Officer. He reports to Amélie Lummaux.

Renaud Morel was previously Director of ECPO (Engineering and Capital Projects Origination), which he will continue to manage on an interim basis.

He is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale des Travaux Publics de l'Etat and of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) de Lyon.

These appointments are consistent with the commitments of the 2025 Pioneers roadmap, which aims to make Groupe ADP the world leader in sustainable airport engineering. It will lead to a better articulation between the development needs of platforms and the consideration of environmental and societal issues. It will give engineering teams the resources they need to make their missions of designing and managing infrastructure projects stand out.