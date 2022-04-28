Log in
    ADP   FR0010340141

AÉROPORTS DE PARIS

(ADP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:35:01 am EDT
139.30 EUR   -0.25%
02:53pAEROPORTS DE PARIS : Cécile Combeau joins Groupe ADP as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
PU
04/27France's ADP reports Q1 revenue jump as air traffic recovers
RE
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Aeroports de Paris SA, Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
Aeroports de Paris : Cécile Combeau joins Groupe ADP as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication

04/28/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Groupe ADP announces the appointment of Cécile Combeau as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication.
Drawing on her extensive experience, Cécile Combeau will seek to further bolster the Groupe ADP's commitment to shareholders and to enhance its relations with investors and financial analysts.
Cécile Combeau previously served as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication for the SUEZ Group.

About Cécile Combeau:
Cécile Combeau began her career in 2000 at Coface, an insurance company specialising in covering the risk of non-payment in Business-to-Business trade. She joined the Finance Department of this group in 2009, as Deputy Head of Reinsurance. In 2014, after having managed the Financial Communication for the IPO of the credit insurer, she took the position of Investor Relations Officer. After 17 years with Coface, she joined SUEZ in 2018 as part of the Investor Relations team, before taking over as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication in January 2021.
Cécile Combeau holds a Master's degree in Finance from the IAE Paris - Sorbonne Business School.

Disclaimer

ADP - Aéroports de Paris SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 18:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
