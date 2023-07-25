Subject to regulatory approvals, Extime Travel Essentials Paris will operate over sixty points of sale for a period of ten years from February 1, 2024, notably under the RELAY banner and in partnership with a large number of brands. The joint venture will be equally owned by Groupe ADP (50%) and Lagardère Travel Retail (50%). The two companies hereby confirm the renewal of the partnership initiated in 2011 within Relay@ADP, which was also equally owned by the two partners.

The ambition of the two shareholders is to deploy a new dynamic on the Travel Essentials market, on a network of outlets which will be renovated and rich in innovation, on the eve of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024. The stated aim is to reinvent tomorrow's Essentials every day! The revitalization of RELAY, Lagardère Travel Retail's international brand of French origin, is a response to the multiple expectations of customer-travelers, who have both essential needs and emotional desires, as part of an increasingly responsible and sustainable approach to consumption. To integrate CSR challenges and expectations, a program of in-depth transformation of the commercial offer will be tested in "RELAY le Lab", then rolled out across the entire Extime Travel Essentials Paris network.

The extension of brands and concepts portfolio deployed, some of which are exclusive to Paris, will aim to offer a local and singular experience, fully in line with Extime's hospitality and retail strategy.