- Kuehne+Nagel opens its new 12,900 sq.m air hub, in partnership with Groupe ADP, as developer and investor, and GSE as builder.

- Located at the heart of the airport's Cargo City, these new facilities will enable Kuehne+Nagel to increase its processing capacity by a factor of 2.5.

- Compliant with the most stringent environmental standards, the site is equipped with cutting-edge technologies adapted to the Healthcare, Luxury, High-tech, Aeronautical, Industrial and Automotive sectors.

Kuehne+Nagel, world leader in transport and logistics, inaugurates its new hub, located in the heart of the Cargo City at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport. The opening of this new air hub demonstrates Kuehne+Nagel's determination to strengthen its presence in France at one of Europe's most important airports for air freight, with the ambition of doubling its volumes by 2026.

Located on a plot of land developed by Groupe ADP, this site will be fully dedicated to Kuehne+Nagel's activities, and will have the capacity to handle 300 airfreight pallets a week, enabling faster execution of both import and export customer shipments. On December 1st, 2022, Kuehne+Nagel, Groupe ADP and GSE laid the foundation stone and first tree for this 12,900 sq.m logistics hub (completed by a 2,300 sq.m canopy) and less than a year later, commercial operations are about to begin.

A new site equipped with the latest technology

This state-of-the-art hub will enable Kuehne+Nagel to continue and strengthen its development in Healthcare commercial distribution activities, at controlled temperatures of 2-8°C, 15-25°C and -20°C, as well as to cover the needs in Research & Development and personalised medicine with its subsidiary QuickSTAT, an expert in tailor-made, cutting-edge logistics solutions, from the pre-clinical phase to the marketing of new treatments. With QuickSTAT, Kuehne+Nagel offers a complete range of Healthcare supply chain solutions.

A surface area of 4,500 sq.m is dedicated to cold rooms and temperature-controlled zones, guaranteeing an optimal environment for the storage and transport of sensitive products and ensuring their integrity. The site complies with Good Distribution Practices for pharmaceutical products and is also CEIV certified (IATA certification for transport and handling services for products from the pharmaceutical industry). QuickSTAT also has a dedicated area of almost 1,000 sq.m for packaging qualified for clinical trial logistics.

A dedicated area is reserved for general cargo, enabling us to meet the specific demands of customers in the Luxury, High Tech, Aeronautical, Industrial and Automotive sectors and to increase our market share in these areas.

In addition, the building has all the equipment and services needed to comply with the highest standards of goods security: X-ray scanners, odorology by canine brigades. Kuehne+Nagel will be TAPA-FSR-A certified, guaranteeing the highest security standards for its operations.

A warehouse that meets the highest environmental standards

The new hub has been awarded BREEAM Excellent certification, attesting to its energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint. This label testifies to the rigorous environmental commitments of Kuehne+Nagel, Groupe ADP and GSE to sustainable construction practices.

In addition to the label, the warehouse is equipped with 1,332 photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, saving around 26.4 tonnes of CO2 per year.

It also benefits from landscaping over an area representing 30% of its land area; this landscaping component has been designed to comply with Groupe ADP's new guidelines on ecological and landscape quality. In this way, part of the area has been made infiltrable, including the southern basins and various areas of the light-vehicle parking lot.

Finally, the site has been designed using innovative processes and tools. Its design and the construction site were managed using a 3D digital model based on BIM (Building Information Modelling): a first for the airport operator for a freight station site.

On site, 260 employees will work within this new infrastructure.

Commenting on the inauguration of its new hub, Guillaume Péard, President of Kuehne+Nagel France, said: "The construction of this new building is part of Kuehne+Nagel's 2026 roadmap and confirms France's strategic position in the Group's projects. With this new hub, we are consolidating our position as market leader and offering a range of solutions in line with our customers' needs."

Francis Seront, Air Logistics Director at Kuehne+Nagel France: "The creation of this new hub in the heart of Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport will enable us to multiply our processing surface area by 2.5, with direct access to the runways as at present. It's a major step forward, driven by our position as world leader, and strengthens our presence in France. This hub will enable us to increase our market share by meeting the specific demands of our customers in the Healthcare Luxury, High Tech, Aeronautical, Industrial and Automotive sectors."

Marine Ulivieri, Groupe ADP's Chief Real Estate Officer: "We are delighted to have supported our client Kuehne+Nagel, with this new logistics complex as close as possible to the runways of Europe's largest cargo airport. Kuehne+Nagel has been present in Cargo City at Paris-Charles de Gaulles for more than thirty years, and its expansion bears witness to the attractiveness of the airport hub and the dynamism of the freight business, an essential link in the development of our real estate assets. On this project, Groupe ADP is not only the owner and developer of the land, but also an investor in the buildings. As such, we have set ourselves the highest environmental standards, and this logistics building is exemplary in this respect."

Roland Paul, Chairman of GSE Group: "This project brings together skills that GSE masters perfectly thanks to its teams of experts. We are proud to have supported Groupe ADP in the design and construction of this project, and to have met the needs of Kuehne+Nagel throughout the works."