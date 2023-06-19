Aéroports de Paris S.A - May 2023 traffic figures

Aéroports de Paris SA May2023 traffic figures Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.
Group traffic1: up +18.8%, to 29.0 million passengers, standing at 101.5% of 2019 traffic;
Paris Aéroport'straffic: up +13.5%, to 8.9 million passengers, standing at 96.2% of 2019 traffic.
GROUP TRAFFIC
May 2023
January – May 2023
Passengers
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Passengers
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Paris-CDG
5,920,635
+13.3%
91.6%
25,718,514
+32.6%
87.4%
Paris-Orly
2,954,051
+14.1%
106.7%
12,370,330
+24.8%
95.4%
Paris Aéroport
8,874,686
+13.5%
96.2%
38,088,844
+30.0%
89.8%
TAV Airports
8,336,289
+25.8%
96.2%
29,043,338
+36.1%
95.4%
GMR Airports1
9,235,396
+19.0%
114.8%
44,148,484
+37.3%
108.6%
Other Airports2
2,533,263
+16.1%
98.5%
13,242,842
+31.1%
91.2%
GROUPE ADP1
28,979,634
+18.8%
101.5%
124,523,508
+34.0%
97.2%
PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC
IMPORTANT NOTE:Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroportswithin this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees.It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" trafficinto three categories: "SchengenArea" traffic, "United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen "traffic, and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release.It is remindedthat airports fees applicable to these differentcategories are available on the company website.
May 2023
January – May 2023
Share of traffic
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Share of traffic
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Mainland France
12.6%
-4.4%
79.5%
12.9%
+4.6%
75.2%
French Overseas Territories
3.9%
+1.4%
104.2%
5.1%
+7.7%
98.1%
Schengen Area
39.6%
+11.8%
100.1%
36.4%
+27.7%
95.6%
United-Kingdom & EUex. Schengen3
5.8%
+13.7%
93.4%
6.2%
+47.3%
91.4%
Other Europe
2.5%
+21.7%
67.6%
2.2%
+24.7%
62.5%
Europe
47.9%
+12.5%
96.8%
44.9%
+30.0%
92.6%
Africa
12.8%
+25.3%
143.9%
13.3%
+44.6%
106.1%
North America
11.2%
+15.8%
96.0%
10.7%
+37.8%
99.0%
Latin America
2.4%
+1.7%
79.6%
3.0%
+9.1%
79.5%
Middle East
5.0%
+16.7%
104.9%
5.7%
+37.5%
96.2%
Asia-Pacific
4.1%
+122.5%
63.5%
4.5%
+198.0%
59.9%
Other International
35.6%
+25.1%
102.0%
37.2%
+46.5%
91.7%
PARIS AEROPORT
100.0%
+13.5%
96.2%
100.0%
+30.0%
89.8%
May 2023
Change 23/22
Change 23/19
January – May 2023
Change 23/22
Change 23/19
Connecting rate
19.0%
-0.5 pt
-3.5 pts
20.9%
-1.0 pt
-2.4 pts
Seat load factor
84.9%
+1.8 pt
+0.3 pt
84.0%
+7.5 pts
-1.2 pt
MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC
May 2023
January – May2023
Passengers
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Passengers
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Paris-CDG
5,920,635
+13.3%
91.6%
25,718,514
+32.6%
87.4%
Paris-Orly
2,954,051
+14.1%
106.7%
12,370,330
+24.8%
95.4%
Total Paris Aéroport
8,874,686
+13.5%
96.2%
38,088,844
+30.0%
89.8%
Antalya
3,387,853
+29.0%
91.8%
8,379,032
+33.6%
96.4%
Almaty
751,232
+22.4%
152.4%
3,301,638
+39.4%
151.9%
Ankara
1,013,602
+41.5%
95.8%
4,411,669
+39.0%
75.9%
Izmir
918,576
+6.1%
96.7%
3,696,038
+13.9%
79.2%
Bodrum
360,921
-0.2%
93.8%
814,619
+9.5%
92.4%
Gazipaşa
70,746
-0.4%
62.2%
248,137
+20.0%
87.5%
Medina
716,026
+37.4%
91.2%
3,920,826
+73.5%
109.9%
Tunisia
188,936
+78.0%
72.4%
476,073
+66.4%
77.0%
Georgia
316,005
+10.5%
79.8%
1,412,542
+32.3%
87.3%
North Macedonia
282,919
+48.6%
128.3%
1,036,296
+45.5%
113.3%
Zagreb
329,473
+24.2%
105.8%
1,346,468
+33.8%
112.4%
Total TAV Airports
8,336,289
+25.8%
96.2%
29,043,338
+36.1%
95.4%
New Delhi
6,072,391
+15.9%
115.0%
29,824,918
+35.2%
110.2%
Hyderabad
2,162,861
+25.4%
111.5%
9,886,895
+39.2%
107.4%
Medan
664,879
+28.5%
124.6%
3,104,551
+53.7%
97.9%
Goa
335,265
-
-
1,332,120
-
-
Total GMR Airports4
9,235,396
+19.0%
114.8%
44,148,484
+37.3%
108.6%
Santiago de Chile
1,726,189
+21.0%
91.1%
9,395,903
+27.0%
87.1%
Amman
724,933
+3.4%
124.2%
3,501,681
+38.1%
105.7%
Other airports5
82,141
+49.9%
88.0%
345,258
+108.9%
82.3%
GROUPE ADP4
28,979,634
+18.8%
101.5%
124,523,508
+34.0%
97.2%
MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS
May 2023
January – May 2023
Movements
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Movements
Change 23/22
% of traffic compared to 2019
Paris-CDG
39,594
+8.6%
91.3%
175,059
+18.8%
88.7%
Paris-Orly
18,691
+9.4%
94.3%
78,961
+11.5%
87.2%
Total Paris Aéroport
58,285
+8.9%
92.2%
254,020
+16.4%
88.2%
Antalya
20,676
+26.6%
102.4%
55,059
+32.6%
105.6%
Almaty
6,251
+7.3%
117.0%
28,778
+25.8%
118.1%
Ankara
7,092
+29.3%
96.0%
30,508
+29.3%
78.7%
Izmir
5,716
-2.6%
93.1%
23,053
+7.8%
79.4%
Bodrum
2,531
-0.9%
99.8%
5,631
+6.6%
95.8%
Gazipaşa
515
-2.1%
67.3%
1,876
+17.2%
91.8%
Medina
5,021
+23.2%
89.5%
25,667
+38.0%
102.9%
Tunisia
1,337
+68.0%
78.5%
3,474
+42.3%
75.1%
Georgia
3,056
+4.9%
78.7%
13,588
+14.1%
81.2%
North Macedonia
2,087
+14.4%
109.6%
8,097
+29.0%
105.5%
Zagreb
4,003
+7.5%
93.5%
17,621
+11.4%
101.9%
Total TAV Airports
58,285
+16.8%
97.5%
213,352
+24.5%
95.5%
New Delhi
35,488
+2.0%
100.7%
178,119
+17.6%
101.5%
Hyderabad
14,479
+8.9%
94.2%
70,416
+24.6%
93.0%
Medan
5,417
+29.3%
111.6%
24,875
+41.0%
97.1%
Goa
2,200
-
-
9,339
-
-
Total GMR Airports4
57,584
+5.9%
99.9%
282,749
+21.2%
98.8%
Santiago de Chile
11,486
+20.0%
96.3%
59,298
+16.4%
88.0%
Amman
6,302
-1.1%
104.0%
30,078
+18.7%
98.5%
Other airports5
882
+38.5%
70.2%
4,308
+102.8%
67.8%
GROUPE ADP4
192,824
+10.6%
96.4%
843,805
+20.3%
93.5%
FINANCIAL CALENDAR (subject to change)
Next traffic publication: June 2023 traffic figures – Monday 17 July 2023, after market closing
2023Half-Yearresults: Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing
2023 nine months revenue: Wednesday 25 October 2023, after markets closing
1Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023. 2 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be. 3Traffic with Croatia was included in the EU ex. Schengen until April 2023. It is now accounted within the Schengen Area since April 2023 onwards. 4Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis withouttrafficfrom Goa airportin 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023. 5Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.