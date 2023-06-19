Aéroports de Paris S.A - May 2023 traffic figures

PRESS RELEASE

June 19th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

May 2023 traffic figures

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.

Group traffic 1 : up +18.8%, to 29.0 million passengers, standing at 101.5% of 2019 traffic;

up +18.8%, to 29.0 million passengers, standing at 101.5% of 2019 traffic; Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +13.5%, to 8.9 million passengers, standing at 96.2% of 2019 traffic.

GROUP TRAFFIC





May 2023 January – May 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 5,920,635 +13.3% 91.6% 25,718,514 +32.6% 87.4% Paris-Orly 2,954,051 +14.1% 106.7% 12,370,330 +24.8% 95.4% Paris Aéroport 8,874,686 +13.5% 96.2% 38,088,844 +30.0% 89.8% TAV Airports 8,336,289 +25.8% 96.2% 29,043,338 +36.1% 95.4% GMR Airports1 9,235,396 +19.0% 114.8% 44,148,484 +37.3% 108.6% Other Airports2 2,533,263 +16.1% 98.5% 13,242,842 +31.1% 91.2% GROUPE ADP1 28,979,634 +18.8% 101.5% 124,523,508 +34.0% 97.2%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen " traffic, and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

May 2023 January – May 2023 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Mainland France 12.6% -4.4% 79.5% 12.9% +4.6% 75.2% French Overseas Territories 3.9% +1.4% 104.2% 5.1% +7.7% 98.1% Schengen Area 39.6% +11.8% 100.1% 36.4% +27.7% 95.6% United-Kingdom & EU ex. Schengen3 5.8% +13.7% 93.4% 6.2% +47.3% 91.4% Other Europe 2.5% +21.7% 67.6% 2.2% +24.7% 62.5% Europe 47.9% +12.5% 96.8% 44.9% +30.0% 92.6% Africa 12.8% +25.3% 143.9% 13.3% +44.6% 106.1% North America 11.2% +15.8% 96.0% 10.7% +37.8% 99.0% Latin America 2.4% +1.7% 79.6% 3.0% +9.1% 79.5% Middle East 5.0% +16.7% 104.9% 5.7% +37.5% 96.2% Asia-Pacific 4.1% +122.5% 63.5% 4.5% +198.0% 59.9% Other International 35.6% +25.1% 102.0% 37.2% +46.5% 91.7% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% +13.5% 96.2% 100.0% +30.0% 89.8%





May 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 January – May 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Connecting rate 19.0% -0.5 pt -3.5 pts 20.9% -1.0 pt -2.4 pts Seat load factor 84.9% +1.8 pt +0.3 pt 84.0% +7.5 pts -1.2 pt

MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC





May 2023 January – May2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 5,920,635 +13.3% 91.6% 25,718,514 +32.6% 87.4% Paris-Orly 2,954,051 +14.1% 106.7% 12,370,330 +24.8% 95.4% Total Paris Aéroport 8,874,686 +13.5% 96.2% 38,088,844 +30.0% 89.8% Antalya 3,387,853 +29.0% 91.8% 8,379,032 +33.6% 96.4% Almaty 751,232 +22.4% 152.4% 3,301,638 +39.4% 151.9% Ankara 1,013,602 +41.5% 95.8% 4,411,669 +39.0% 75.9% Izmir 918,576 +6.1% 96.7% 3,696,038 +13.9% 79.2% Bodrum 360,921 -0.2% 93.8% 814,619 +9.5% 92.4% Gazipaşa 70,746 -0.4% 62.2% 248,137 +20.0% 87.5% Medina 716,026 +37.4% 91.2% 3,920,826 +73.5% 109.9% Tunisia 188,936 +78.0% 72.4% 476,073 +66.4% 77.0% Georgia 316,005 +10.5% 79.8% 1,412,542 +32.3% 87.3% North Macedonia 282,919 +48.6% 128.3% 1,036,296 +45.5% 113.3% Zagreb 329,473 +24.2% 105.8% 1,346,468 +33.8% 112.4% Total TAV Airports 8,336,289 +25.8% 96.2% 29,043,338 +36.1% 95.4% New Delhi 6,072,391 +15.9% 115.0% 29,824,918 +35.2% 110.2% Hyderabad 2,162,861 +25.4% 111.5% 9,886,895 +39.2% 107.4% Medan 664,879 +28.5% 124.6% 3,104,551 +53.7% 97.9% Goa 335,265 - - 1,332,120 - - Total GMR Airports4 9,235,396 +19.0% 114.8% 44,148,484 +37.3% 108.6% Santiago de Chile 1,726,189 +21.0% 91.1% 9,395,903 +27.0% 87.1% Amman 724,933 +3.4% 124.2% 3,501,681 +38.1% 105.7% Other airports5 82,141 +49.9% 88.0% 345,258 +108.9% 82.3% GROUPE ADP4 28,979,634 +18.8% 101.5% 124,523,508 +34.0% 97.2%

MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS





May 2023 January – May 2023 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 39,594 +8.6% 91.3% 175,059 +18.8% 88.7% Paris-Orly 18,691 +9.4% 94.3% 78,961 +11.5% 87.2% Total Paris Aéroport 58,285 +8.9% 92.2% 254,020 +16.4% 88.2% Antalya 20,676 +26.6% 102.4% 55,059 +32.6% 105.6% Almaty 6,251 +7.3% 117.0% 28,778 +25.8% 118.1% Ankara 7,092 +29.3% 96.0% 30,508 +29.3% 78.7% Izmir 5,716 -2.6% 93.1% 23,053 +7.8% 79.4% Bodrum 2,531 -0.9% 99.8% 5,631 +6.6% 95.8% Gazipaşa 515 -2.1% 67.3% 1,876 +17.2% 91.8% Medina 5,021 +23.2% 89.5% 25,667 +38.0% 102.9% Tunisia 1,337 +68.0% 78.5% 3,474 +42.3% 75.1% Georgia 3,056 +4.9% 78.7% 13,588 +14.1% 81.2% North Macedonia 2,087 +14.4% 109.6% 8,097 +29.0% 105.5% Zagreb 4,003 +7.5% 93.5% 17,621 +11.4% 101.9% Total TAV Airports 58,285 +16.8% 97.5% 213,352 +24.5% 95.5% New Delhi 35,488 +2.0% 100.7% 178,119 +17.6% 101.5% Hyderabad 14,479 +8.9% 94.2% 70,416 +24.6% 93.0% Medan 5,417 +29.3% 111.6% 24,875 +41.0% 97.1% Goa 2,200 - - 9,339 - - Total GMR Airports4 57,584 +5.9% 99.9% 282,749 +21.2% 98.8% Santiago de Chile 11,486 +20.0% 96.3% 59,298 +16.4% 88.0% Amman 6,302 -1.1% 104.0% 30,078 +18.7% 98.5% Other airports5 882 +38.5% 70.2% 4,308 +102.8% 67.8% GROUPE ADP4 192,824 +10.6% 96.4% 843,805 +20.3% 93.5%

FINANCIAL CALENDAR (subject to change)

Next traffic publication : June 2023 traffic figures – Monday 17 July 2023, after market closing

publication June 2023 traffic figures – Monday 17 July 2023, after market closing 2023 Half-Year results : Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing

: Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing 2023 nine months revenue: Wednesday 25 October 2023, after markets closing

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupe-adp.com

1 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

2 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

3 Traffic with Croatia was included in the EU ex. Schengen until April 2023. It is now accounted within the Schengen Area since April 2023 onwards.

4 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 here above are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

5 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

Attachment