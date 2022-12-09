9 December 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out on 6 December 2022 (excluding transactions within the liquidity contract)

Pursuant to regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR") and the authorization granted by the General Meeting of 17 May 2022, Aéroports de Paris declares below the transactions in its own shares carried out, excluding transactions within the liquidity contract, on December 6, 2022.

Date Transaction Number of shares Weighted price Gross total amount Market

(MIC code) 06/12/2022 Achat 296,882 €133.00 €39,485,306.00 XOFF Total 296,882 €133.00 €39,485,306.00

Issuer: ADP

LEI: 969500PJMBSFHYC37989

ISIN: FR0010340141

Market: Euronext Paris - Compartiment A – SRD

The description of the share buyback program is available on the website of the company (https://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information).

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupe-adp.com

