February 16th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

January 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP traffic1 in January 2022 was up by +4.5 million passengers compared to January 2021, with 13.4 million passengers welcomed on the entire network of operated airports. It stood at 52.5% of the January 2019 group traffic1.

For Paris Aéroport alone, traffic in January 2022 was up by +2.0 million passengers compared to January 2021, with 4.0 million passengers welcomed. It stood at 52.2% of the January 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In January 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 2.7 million passengers (+1.5 million passengers2) , at 50.7% of the January 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 1.3 million passengers (+0.4 million passengers2), at 55.6% of the January 2019 traffic.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open and handle the entirety of passenger traffic. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open expect for boarding gates B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, is closed. All other platforms are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights.

For Paris Aéroport in January 20222 :

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up (+697,144 passengers) due to an increase for all destinations: North America (+304,035 passengers), Latin America (+112,708 passengers), Asia-Pacific (+48,668 passengers), Middle East (+106,751 passengers), Africa (+105,519 passengers);

European traffic (excluding France) was up (+1,011,773 passengers);

Mainland France traffic was up (+258,055 passengers);

French Overseas Territories traffic (included within international traffic) was up (+19,463 passengers);

The number of connecting passengers was up by +96.7%. The connecting rate stood at 28.8%, down by -0.6 point compared to January 2021.





Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, was up by +1.4 million passengers in January 20222, at 3.0 million passengers, at 60.0% of the January 2019 traffic.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.9 million passengers in January 20222, at 1.7 million passengers, at 66.0 % of the January 2019 traffic.

Passenger traffic at Amman airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +244,406 passenger in January 20222, at 395 897 passengers, at 60.5% of the January 2019 traffic.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP4 since 2020, was down by -58,586 passengers in January 20222, at 4.2 million passengers, standing at 47.5% of the January 2019 traffic.

Passengers Jan. 2022 Change Jan. 22/21

(in passengers) Last 12 months % change

2022/2021 Paris-CDG 2,722,701 +1,525,381 27,721,956 +54.6% Paris-Orly 1,320,824 +441,591 16,166,171 +72.7% Total Paris Aéroport 4,043,525 +1,966,972 43,888,127 +60.8% Santiago de Chile 1,652,086 +946,579 10,959,497 +61.9% Amman 395,897 +244,406 4,803,742 +215.5% New Delhi 3,036,612 -33,031 37,106,926 +45.7% Hyderabad 1,030,054 -114,049 11,875,290 +36.4% Cebu 155,622 +88,494 1,405,433 -12.0% Total GMR Airports 4,222,288 -58,586 50,387,649 +40.9% Antalya 662,337 +369,050 22,376,158 +146.6% Almaty 311,471 -71,228 6,027,984 +72.8% Ankara 592,960 +281,884 7,308,059 +65.1% Izmir 557,863 +239,517 7,909,069 +61.6% Bodrum 68,781 +26,211 2,961,447 +106.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 27,067 +8,983 629,370 +143.1% Medina 275,724 +145,133 1,903,112 +21.4% Tunisia 31,879 +13,673 537,949 +78.0% Georgia 189,543 +172,953 2,364,299 +457.9% North Macedonia 122,205 +64,412 1,455,790 +121.7% Zagreb(5) 140,176 +102,113 1,506,591 +98.3% Total TAV Airports 2,980,006 +1,352,701 53,690,920 +102.2%





Aircraft Movements Jan. 2021 Change Jan. 22/21

(in movements) Last 12 months % change

2021/2020 Paris-CDG 24,833 +11,063 261,174 +38.4% Paris-Orly 10,952 +4,117 122,674 +67.1% Total Paris Aéroport 35,785 +15,180 383,848 +46.4% Santiago de Chile 11,348 +5,191 82,952 +55.4% Amman 4,630 +2,592 49,195 +145.3% New Delhi 25,490 +498 289,757 +42.4% Hyderabad 9,866 -939 109,177 +25.7% Cebu 1,811 +896 15,148 -12.3% Total GMR Airports 37,167 +455 414,082 +34.6% Antalya 4,922 +2,568 132,652 +139.2% Almaty 3,482 -253 56,587 +34.9% Ankara 4,629 +2,015 57,433 +61.9% Izmir 3,876 +1,502 53,300 +46.1% Bodrum 535 +199 20,555 +101.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 208 +36 4,820 +120.6% Medina 2,659 +1,234 21,047 +44.6% Tunisia 337 +124 4,939 +53.1% Georgia 2,284 +1,708 28,528 +181.0% North Macedonia 1,074 +370 15,358 +86.8% Zagreb(5) 2,776 +1,373 30,978 +56.6% Total TAV Airports 26,782 +10,876 414,001 +81.3%

Geographic split at Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jan. 2022

% change 2022/2021 Share of total traffic Mainland France +258,055 17.7% Europe +1,011,773 37.7% Other International

Of which +697,144 44.6% Africa +105,519 11.9% North America +304,035 10.4% Latin America +112,708 4.9% Middle-East +106,751 5.4% Asia-Pacific +48,668 2.3% French Overseas Territories +19,463 9.7% Total Paris Aéroport +1,966,972 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jan. 2022 Change

2022/2021 Last 12 months Change 2022/2021 Connecting passengers(1) 569,571 +96.7% 4,858,830 +60.3% Connecting rate 28.8% -0.6pt 22.3% -0.2pt Seat load factor 63.8% -0.1pt 69.4% +3.8pt

(1) Departing passengers





1 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Almaty International Airport traffic as of January 1st, 2019. Following the non-renewal on December 31st, 2021, of the technical assistance contract (TSA) relating to Mauritius airport, group traffic no longer includes traffic of Mauritius airport.

2 Compared to January 2021.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have. a shareholding of 21% and 15%. respectively. in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations. Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

