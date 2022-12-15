Aéroports de Paris SA - November 2022 traffic figures
Aéroports de Paris SA, November 2022 traffic figures
Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by +5.5 million passengers in November 2022 compared to November 2021, with 22.9 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 89.3% of the November 2019 group traffic. Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +77.6% compared to 2021, at 254.8 million passengers, standing at 78.9% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with November 2021.
Regarding the Paris Aéroport: November 2022 traffic is up by +1.8 million passengers, with 7.0 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 88.6% of the November 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In November 2022, Paris‑Charles de Gaulle welcomed 4.7 million passengers (+1.4 million passengers), at 83.6% of the November 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.3 million passengers (+0.4 million passengers), at 101.1% of the November 2019 traffic. Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +42.4 million passengers compared to 2021, at 79.1 million passengers, at 79.1 % of the traffic over the same period in 2019. At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, all terminals are currently open to passenger traffic, including Terminal 1 since December 1st. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open. In November 2022:
International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up by +1.1 million passengers, at 91.9% of the November 2019 traffic. All the destinations are growing: North America +332,811 passengers, at 98.5% of the November 2019 traffic, Asia-Pacific +203,346 passengers, at 52.4% of the November 2019 traffic, Latin America +80,084 passengers, at 87.2% of the November 2019 traffic, the Middle East +140,193 passengers, at 97.3% of the November 2019 traffic, Africa +268,183 passengers, at 103.9% of the November 2019 traffic;
European traffic (excluding France) was up by +0.7 million passengers, at 89.1% of the November 2019 traffic;
Traffic within mainland France was up by +50,033 passengers, at 78.5% of the November 2019 traffic;
Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up by +40,761 passengers, at 102.7% of the November 2019 traffic.
The number of connecting passengers stood at 784,397 up by +233,714 passengers, at 80.7% of the November 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 23.3% up by +1.0 point.
Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms: Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned2 by Groupe ADP, is up by +1.1 million passengers in November 2022, at 5.1 million passengers, standing at 95.8% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +47.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 81.4% of traffic over the same period in 2019. Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +1.7 million passengers in November 2022, at 8.1 million passengers, standing at 86.5% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +72.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 80.2% of traffic over the same period in 2019. Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +150,315 passengers in November 2022, at 619,803 passengers, standing at 98.7% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +75.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 86.8% of traffic over the same period in 2019. Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +419,776 passengers in November 2022, at 1.8 million passengers, standing at 91.9% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +98.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 75.0% of traffic over the same period in 2019. All the group's hubs are open to commercial flights. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at group airports. In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium, and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%3 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine on one part, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located in Turkey is significantly impacted4, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.
Passengers
November 2022
Change 22/21 (in passengers)
Jan. – Nov. 2022
% change 22/21
Last 12 months
% change 22/21
Paris-CDG
4,731,111
+1,380,336
52,386,326
+130.7%
55,875,337
+134.3%
Paris-Orly
2,295,519
+449,544
26,686,207
+90.8%
28,422,923
+91.8%
Total Paris Aéroport
7,026,630
+1,829,880
79,072,533
+115.5%
84,298,260
+118.0%
Santiago de Chile
1,751,472
+419,776
16,873,086
+98.1%
18,369,684
+99.3%
Amman
619,803
+150,315
7,177,227
+75.5%
7,647,181
+81.0%
New Delhi
5,694,726
+994,421
53,339,515
+66.0%
58,350,797
+66.5%
Hyderabad
1,746,887
+293,740
17,130,668
+64.7%
18,719,928
+62.6%
Cebu
613,016
+415,736
4,775,355
+338.0%
5,002,032
+334.2%
Total GMR Airports
8,054,629
+1,703,897
75,245,538
+72.5%
82,072,757
+72.1%
Antalya
1,464,139
+238,287
30,258,538
+41.8%
30,937,493
+43.2%
Almaty
660,815
+127,596
6,533,237
+18.1%
7,104,077
+20.6%
Ankara
754,592
+97,035
7,882,130
+23.4%
8,521,781
+27.5%
Izmir
659,810
-16,521
9,185,938
+32.0%
9,795,996
+35.1%
Bodrum
98,260
+5,141
3,820,233
+34.8%
3,895,937
+35.8%
Gazipaşa Alanya
40,818
-1,556
671,152
+22.8%
705,006
+25.1%
Medina
659,660
+415,728
5,597,202
+278.7%
5,877,246
+271.6%
Tunisia
61,942
+27,104
1,409,973
+192.2%
1,451,785
+189.8%
Georgia
265,903
+73,553
3,318,851
+68.0%
3,534,744
+77.3%
North Macedonia
158,790
+46,703
2,190,352
+74.4%
2,325,467
+78.0%
Zagreb(5)
253,666
+89,388
2,876,869
+134.9%
3,056,451
+141.4%
Total TAV Airports
5,078,395
+1,102,458
73,744,475
+47.5%
77,205,983
+49.9%
Other Airports
396,964
+333,864
2,707,161
+374.9%
2,763,893
+343.6%
Total Groupe ADP(6)
22,927,893
+5,540,190
254,820,020
+77.6%
272,357,758
+79.3%
Aircraft Movements
November 2022
Change 22/21 (in movements)
Jan. – Nov. 2022
% change 22/21
Last 12 months
% change 22/21
Paris-CDG
33,239
+5,666
368,192
+66.7%
397,384
+69.8%
Paris-Orly
15,838
+2,610
179,314
+69.8%
192,283
+72.0%
Total Paris Aéroport
49,077
+8,276
547,506
+67.7%
589,667
+70.5%
Santiago de Chile
10,856
+1,989
111,967
+64.8%
121,770
+64.8%
Amman
5,272
+325
62,661
+50.5%
67,634
+55.1%
New Delhi
34,993
+2,442
356,038
+39.9%
390,857
+40.6%
Hyderabad
12,388
+1,084
132,072
+34.7%
144,148
+33.0%
Cebu
6,134
+4,366
45,091
+272.5%
47,239
+262.9%
Total GMR Airports
53,515
+7,892
533,201
+46.2%
582,244
+45.8%
Antalya
9,578
+1,814
180,280
+49.2%
185,641
+50.9%
Almaty
5,790
+793
58,649
+13.6%
63,880
+15.0%
Ankara
5,051
-79
55,081
+9.2%
59,982
+12.8%
Izmir
4,154
-400
58,116
+22.3%
62,060
+24.3%
Bodrum
681
+52
24,736
+26.2%
25,328
+27.3%
Gazipaşa Alanya
301
-22
4,783
+6.9%
5,049
+8.8%
Medina
4,173
+1,867
42,117
+143.8%
44,656
+141.2%
Tunisia
486
+146
10,271
+133.8%
10,692
+131.5%
Georgia
2,612
+302
32,336
+32.8%
34,804
+38.5%
North Macedonia
1,382
+276
17,967
+31.3%
19,276
+34.4%
Zagreb(1)
3,408
+491
38,929
+47.5%
42,147
+51.7%
Total TAV Airports
37,616
+5,240
523,265
+37.5%
553,515
+39.5%
Other Airports
2,684
+1,665
21,622
+97.6%
22,470
+89.6%
Total Groupe ADP(2)
159,020
+25,387
1,800,222
+51.0%
1,937,300
+52.4%
Geographic split Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Nov. 2022 Change 22/21 (in passengers)
Share of total traffic
Jan. ‑ Nov. 2022 change 22/21 (in passengers)
Share of total traffic
France
+50,033
14.1%
+3,868,086
14.5%
Europe
+714,469
42.8%
+20,309,944
45.5%
Other International Of which
+1,065,378
43.1%
+18,199,075
40.0%
Africa
+268,183
13.8%
+4,898,410
12.6%
North America
+332,811
11.0%
+6,216,538
11.2%
Latin America
+80,084
3.2%
+1,476,423
2.9%
Middle-East
+140,193
5.9%
+2,543,384
5.3%
Asia-Pacific
+203,346
4.0%
+1,455,284
2.6%
French Overseas Territories
+40,761
5.2%
+1,609,036
5.3%
Total Paris Aéroport
+1,829,880
100.0%
+42,377,105
100.0%
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Nov. 2022
Change 22/21
Jan. – Nov. 2022
% change 22/21
Connecting Passengers(1)
784,397
+42.4%
8,051,180
+101.7%
Connecting rate
23.3%
+1.0 pt
20.5%
-1.5 pt
Seat load factor
81.8%
+6.9 pts
81.8%
+12.3 pts
(1) Departing passengers
Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. 2 Since November 1, 2022, following the sale by TAV Airports of its own shares acquired between March 13 and September 1, 2020, Groupe ADP holds 46.12% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.38% previously). 3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.
4 For the 9 first months of 2022, traffic in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports was up +44.4% compared to 2021, at 78.9% at the same period in 2019. Although traffic with Russia and Ukraine represents 49.1% and 2.4% of their respective 2019 levels, totaling 4.6 million passengers, the recovery in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports is supported by other routes. 5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure. 6Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is not taken into account. If Mauritius traffic was taken into account until December 31st, 2021, last 12-months traffic for Groupe ADP would be up by +78.9%.