  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Aéroports de Paris
  News
  Summary
    ADP   FR0010340141

AÉROPORTS DE PARIS

(ADP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-10 am EST
142.05 EUR   +2.49%
01:16pAéroports de Paris SA - Strengthening of Crédit Agricole Assurances's position in the capital of Groupe ADP
GL
01:15pAéroports de Paris SA - Strengthening of Crédit Agricole Assurances's position in the capital of Groupe ADP
AQ
07:19aAeroports De Paris : First integrated vertiport inaugurated in Paris, epicentre of sustainable Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in Europe
PU
Aéroports de Paris SA - Strengthening of Crédit Agricole Assurances's position in the capital of Groupe ADP

11/10/2022 | 01:16pm EST
FINANCIAL RELEASE

10 November 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA
Strengthening of Crédit Agricole Assurances's position
in the capital of Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP takes note of today's announcement that Crédit Agricole Assurances, via its subsidiary Predica, has acquired an additional 2.5% share of the capital of Groupe ADP from Royal Schiphol Group. Upon settlement, the transaction would bring Crédit Agricole Assurances's total stake in the Groupe ADP to 7.73%. Besides, it is reminded that Crédit Agricole Assurances has a seat on the Board of Directors of Groupe ADP.

This transaction is part of the orderly disposal process of the 8% cross-shareholdings held by Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group respectively. It is reminded that this process, which is described in the press release of 16 February 2022, has been organised between the parties in such a way that it will take place in one or more steps and at the latest by 30 May 2023.

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offer to purchase financial securities within the United States or in any other country.
Forward-looking disclosures (including, if so, forecasts and objectives) are included in this press release. These forward-looking disclosures are based on data, assumptions and estimates deemed reasonable at the diffusion date of the present document but could be unprecise and are, either way, subject to risks. There are uncertainties about the realization of predicted events and the achievements of forecasted results. Detailed information about these potential risks and uncertainties that might trigger differences between considered results and obtained results are available in the registration document filed with the French financial markets authority on 14 April 2022 under D.22-0299, retrievable online on the AMF website www.amf-france.org or Aéroports de Paris website www.parisaeroports.fr.
Aéroports de Paris does not commit and shall not update forecasted information contained in the document to reflect facts and posterior circumstances to the presentation date.

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr
Media contact: Justine Léger, Head of Media and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.                                                               

groupeadp.fr

Attachment


