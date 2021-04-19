Aeroports de Paris : Appointment within Groupe ADP

Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA - Groupe ADP, has made the following appointment:



- Marine ULIVIERI has been appointed Director of Real Estate, starting Monday April 19th, to replace Serge GRZYBOWSKI who decide to retire.

As part of her new position, Marine Ulivieri will join the group's Executive Committee.



On this occasion, Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA - Groupe ADP, said: 'I pay tribute to Serge Grzybowski for his action and thank him for all the work done during his six years within the company. Through his vision, professionalism and determination, he developed the investment function of the real estate department and thereby enhanced the long-term value creation for the group. I am delighted that Marine Ulivieri, a talented and seasoned real estate professional who has been with the group since 2017, is now taking over the development of this major activity for Groupe ADP. '



About Marine Ulivieri



Marine Ulivieri is an alumni of ESTP (Public works and building engineering School) and the IAE Paris-Sorbonne University.

She joined Groupe ADP in 2017 and was previously Head of Asset Management in the real estate division.

Between 1985 and 1991, she started her career in real estate development structures, working for Bouygues and then for Engie.

Between 1991 and 1998, she worked within GAN group, first in a banking subsidiary specialising in property financing and then in the property real estate department where she was responsible for the commercial management of the real estate.

From 1998 to 2005, she was deputy real estate director of the Malakoff Médéric Group, where she managed investment and operating assets.

Between 2005 and 2017, she was involved in various operating properties, firstly at the French Post Office as director of the Asset management, then for Paris Ile-de-France region at the real estate subsidiary's Poste Immo, but also at Carrefour Property as director of project management, and at Fondation d'Auteuil acting as property director.