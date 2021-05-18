Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Aéroports de Paris
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADP   FR0010340141

AÉROPORTS DE PARIS

(ADP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air France uses cooking oil to fly to Canada as green fuel debate rages

05/18/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The first Air France airliner's Airbus A350 takes off after a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM flew a biofuel-powered Airbus A350 from Paris to Montreal on Tuesday, demonstrating the airline's readiness to adopt low-emissions fuel despite deep industry divisions over the pace of its adoption.

Air France flight 342 took off from Charles de Gaulle airport with a 16% mix of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its fuel tanks, produced in France by Total from used cooking oil.

The flight signalled a "shared ambition to decarbonize air transportation and to develop a SAF supply chain in France", the companies said in a joint statement with airport operator ADP.

Jet fuel produced from biomass or synthetically from renewable power has the potential to slash carbon emissions, albeit at a heavy cost by comparison to the price of kerosene.

Starting next year, flights departing from France will be required to use 1% SAF, ahead of European Union goals to reach 2% by 2025 and 5% by 2030 under the bloc's Green Deal policy.

But traditional network airlines have sought to exempt long-haul flights, arguing that a Europe-only SAF requirement could expose them to unfair foreign competition.

That has drawn an angry response from low-cost airlines including Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet, which wrote to the EU in March to demand that the rules apply to all flights originating in Europe.

Airlines have a "major responsibility" to cut emissions, Air France-KLM Chief Executive Ben Smith said on Tuesday - while reiterating doubts about European SAF quotas for long-haul.

"We have to be on a level playing field," Smith told Reuters. "We can't have a situation where airlines that are based outside Europe can undercut us, (and) that is a real concern."

Transport and Environment, a Brussels-based campaign group that signed the budget carriers' open letter, again rejected calls to exclude long-haul from biofuel rules.

Any such exemption would have "no logic", the group's aviation director Andrew Murphy said.

Green fuel used for the Paris-Montreal flight was produced by Total at its Oudalle plant near Le Havre as well as La Mede, a refinery in southern France converted to biofuels in 2019.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.34% 4.688 Real-time Quote.-10.53%
AIRBUS SE 0.25% 97.14 Real-time Quote.7.93%
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS -0.90% 110.65 Real-time Quote.5.23%
EASYJET PLC 2.25% 1008 Delayed Quote.18.77%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.03% 16.43 Real-time Quote.1.11%
TOTAL SE -0.29% 39.695 Real-time Quote.12.78%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 4586 Delayed Quote.0.48%
All news about AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
12:47pAir France uses cooking oil to fly to Canada as green fuel debate rages
RE
11:12aAEROPORTS DE PARIS  : Air France-KLM, Total, Groupe ADP and Airbus join forces t..
PU
05/17AEROPORTS DE PARIS  : April 2021 traffic figures
PU
05/17AEROPORTS DE PARIS  : Aéroports de Paris SA - April 2021 traffic figures
GL
05/03AEROPORTS DE PARIS  : Signing of a partnership between the French Air and Space ..
PU
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nestlé, Schindler, Credit Suisse
04/29AEROPORTS DE PARIS  : Groupe ADP announces the completion by TAV Airports of the..
PU
04/29AEROPORTS DE PARIS  : Aéroports de Paris SA - Groupe ADP announces the completio..
GL
04/28Global markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Tesla...
04/28AEROPORTS DE PARIS  : Groupe ADP takes action to contribute to the medical respo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 719 M 3 318 M 3 318 M
Net income 2021 -350 M -427 M -427 M
Net Debt 2021 8 209 M 10 018 M 10 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 047 M 13 423 M 13 482 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 22 891
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
Duration : Period :
Aéroports de Paris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 97,16 €
Last Close Price 111,65 €
Spread / Highest target 3,00%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Augustin Pascal de Romanet de Beaune Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Edward Rodolphe Paul Arkwright Co-Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Pascal Deputy CEO-Finance, Strategy & Administration
Gilles Lévêque Chief Technologic Officer
Fernando Echegaray del Pozo Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS5.23%13 423
AENA S.M.E., S.A.1.20%26 227
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-38.74%14 356
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-9.98%12 083
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-2.24%7 862
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.98%5 910