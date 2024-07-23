Half-year net income up 64.5
At the same time, EBITDA rose by 9.3% to 943 ME, with operating income before non-recurring items at 681 ME (+51.7%) and net income, group share at 347 ME (+64.5%).
ADP benefited in particular from an increase in group traffic of 170.2 million passengers, up 9.7%.
'The objective of EBITDA growth of at least 4% in 2024 is confirmed, as are our other assumptions, forecasts and objectives for 2024 and 2025', stresses Chairman and CEO Augustin de Romanet.
