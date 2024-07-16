The Group has announced traffic of 33.3 million passengers, up +7.8% for the month of June 2024. Paris Airport traffic stood at 9.3 million passengers, up +3.5%.

Group traffic stood at 170.2 million passengers, up +9.7% in the first half of 2024. Paris Airport traffic was 49.1 million passengers, up +4.4%.

