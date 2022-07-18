Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Aéroports de Paris
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADP   FR0010340141

AÉROPORTS DE PARIS

(ADP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-18 am EDT
125.85 EUR   +0.32%
01:18pAéroports de Paris SA - June 2022 traffic figures and upward revision of traffic assumptions
GL
01:12pParis airports operator ADP hikes 2022 traffic estimates
RE
11:46aAéroports de Paris SA - June traffic figures and upward revision of traffic assumptions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paris airports operator ADP hikes 2022 traffic estimates

07/18/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - French airport operator ADP on Monday raised its 2022 traffic guidance, following an increase over the first half of the year, despite disruptions the air travel sector faces over the peak summer holiday months.

The group expects total traffic of between 74%-84% of 2019 levels across its whole network of operated airports, and between 72%-82% of 2019 levels for Paris Aéroport.

The company, which has stakes in international airports including in Chile, India and Turkey, had previously expected 2022 total traffic to be at 70%-80% and 65%-75% of pre-crisis levels for the group and its Parisian airports respectively.

Airlines and airport operators were starting to benefit from a broader revival in demand for travel following an easing of pandemic-related restrictions eased, but they now face staff shortages and strikes as workers demand higher wages amid soaring inflation.

Around the start of this month, strikes at ADP's Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) led to flight cancellations.

ADP said its total June traffic increased by 15.9 million passengers year-on-year, and reached 118.2 million passengers over the first half of the year, or 71.9% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

(Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS 0.32% 125.85 Real-time Quote.10.72%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.55% 17.45519 Delayed Quote.30.63%
All news about AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
01:18pAéroports de Paris SA - June 2022 traffic figures and upward revision of traffic assu..
GL
01:12pParis airports operator ADP hikes 2022 traffic estimates
RE
11:46aAéroports de Paris SA - June traffic figures and upward revision of traffic assumptions
GL
11:45aAéroports de Paris SA - June traffic figures and upward revision of traffic assumptions
AQ
07/12Venture capital firm Cathay launches $1 billion fund to invest in sustainable tech
RE
07/08Paris airport workers call off strikes scheduled this week-end
RE
07/08Paris airport workers call off strikes scheduled this week-end
RE
07/08AEROPORTS DE PARIS : Groupe ADP has selected Lagardère Travel Retail as co-shareholder of ..
PU
07/07Paris weekend flight disruptions less likely as firefighters call off strikes
RE
07/04ADP's Paris Airport To Resume Normal Traffic Operations After Strike Forces Flight Canc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 991 M 4 059 M 4 059 M
Net income 2022 181 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 8 085 M 8 221 M 8 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,2x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 12 413 M 12 623 M 12 623 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 25 720
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
Duration : Period :
Aéroports de Paris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 125,45 €
Average target price 119,05 €
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Rodolphe Paul Arkwright Co-Chief Executive Officer
Augustin Pascal de Romanet de Beaune Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Pascal Deputy CEO-Finance, Strategy & Administration
Gilles Lévêque Director-Information Systems
Fernando Echegaray del Pozo Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS10.72%12 526
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-11.49%18 595
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.10.94%14 772
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.39%6 990
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.42%6 680
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.-9.08%5 607