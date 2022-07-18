Paris airports operator ADP hikes 2022 traffic estimates

The group expects total traffic of between 74%-84% of 2019 levels across its whole network of operated airports, and between 72%-82% of 2019 levels for Paris Aéroport.

The company, which has stakes in international airports including in Chile, India and Turkey, had previously expected 2022 total traffic to be at 70%-80% and 65%-75% of pre-crisis levels for the group and its Parisian airports respectively.

Airlines and airport operators were starting to benefit from a broader revival in demand for travel following an easing of pandemic-related restrictions eased, but they now face staff shortages and strikes as workers demand higher wages amid soaring inflation.

Around the start of this month, strikes at ADP's Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) led to flight cancellations.

ADP said its total June traffic increased by 15.9 million passengers year-on-year, and reached 118.2 million passengers over the first half of the year, or 71.9% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

