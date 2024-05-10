PRESS RELEASE

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF AEROSTAR S.A. BACĂU

The Board of Directors of "AEROSTAR S.A. BACAU hereby informs the shareholders and the interested investors that the Quarterly Report on the financial results dated March 31st, 2024, may be consulted on the Company's website starting with May 10-th, 2024, at 8,00 on: www.aerostar.ro./Relatia cu investitorii/ Investors Relation/ /Raportari periodice-Periodic Reports/Anul-Year2024.

The report can also be obtained from the registered head office of the company in Bacau, 9 Condorilor Street.

PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, GRIGORE FILIP