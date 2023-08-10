PRESS RELEASE

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

AEROSTAR S.A. BACĂU

"The Board of Directors of AEROSTAR S.A. BACĂU notifies the shareholders and the interested investors that the "Half-year report as of June 30th, 2023", drafted according to the applicable accounting regulations, will be transmitted to the BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange) and ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority), and published on the Company's website: www. aerostar.ro/Investors relations/Periodic reports/Year 2023on August 11th, 2023, at 800.

Also, the report may be obtained from the Company's head office in Bacău, no. 9 Condorilor Street, cabinet of the President and General Director."

PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

GRIGORE FILIP