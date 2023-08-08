AEROSTAR S.A.

PRESS RELEASE

Bacau, 07 August, 2023

AEROSTAR S.A., with headoffice in 9 Condorilor St., with registration number in Trade Registry: J04/1137/1991 and fiscal code RO950531, hereby announces the second meeting of this year with the investors and financial analysts.

The agenda of the meeting comprises the presentation of the financial results of the first semester 2023.

The meeting will take place on 11 August 2023, starting with 10:00 hrs, at the registered headoffice of the company in Bacau, 9 Condorilor St by direct attendance.

The communication during the meeting will be made in the Romanian language but translation into the English language can be provided on request.

Further information, questions, as well as the confirmation of the attendance can be sent until Wednesday, 09 August 2023, 15:3o hrs, on phone: 0234575070 (ext. 1647), fax: 0234572023, or e-mail:daniel.virna@aerostar.ro

The documents related to the presentation of the financial results of the first semester 2023 will be available on the company website www.aerostar.roin the section Investors Relation, the subsection Periodic Results- "Financial results of the first semester 2023", on the date of 11 August 2023, starting with 08:00 hrs.

General Director, eng. Grigore FILIP