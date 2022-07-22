Aerostar S A : Press release - meeting with the investors and financial analysts on 12 august 2022

AEROSTAR S.A.

PRESS RELEASE

Bacau, 22 July, 2022

AEROSTAR S.A., with headoffice in 9 Condorilor St., with registration number in Trade Registry: J04/1137/1991 and fiscal code RO950531, hereby announces the second meeting of this year with the investors and financial analysts.

The agenda of the meeting comprises the presentation of the financial results of the first semester 2022.

The meeting will take place on 12 August 2022, starting with 10:00 hrs, at the registered headoffice of the company in Bacau, 9 Condorilor St by direct attendance.

The communication during the meeting will be made in the Romanian language but translation into the English language can be provided on request.

Further information, questions, as well as the confirmation of the attendance can be sent until Wednesday, 10 August 2022, 15:3o hrs, on phone: 0234575070 (ext. 1647), fax: 0234572023, or e-mail:daniel.virna@aerostar.ro

The documents related to the presentation of the financial results of the first semester 2021 will be available on the company website www.aerostar.roin the section Investors Relation, the subsection Periodic Results- "Financial results of the first semester 2022", on the date of 12 August 2022, starting with 08:00 hrs.

General Director, eng. Grigore FILIP