AEROSTAR S.A. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH , 2024 PERFORMANCE THROUGH PROFESSIONALISM! Telephone/fax number: 004-0234 575070/004-0234572023. 9 Condorilor Street, Bacău 600302, Romania Website/email address www.aerostar.ro,aerostar@aerostar.ro

QUARTER I , JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2024 Aerostar S.A. was successively named URA-1953, IRAv (Aircraft Repair Company)- 1970, IAv (Aircraft Company)- 1978, and under its current name, AEROSTAR S.A., has operated since 1991, when it was registered as a joint-stock company with full state capital at the Bacău Trade Register. AEROSTAR's report was prepared in accordance with the reporting regulations in force in order to provide additional information to all stakeholders about the company's sustainable strategy and the progress it has made in its corporate processes. The company's activities are carried out at its head office, which is located at 9, Condorilor Street, Bacău, postal code 600302. Since January 2018, AEROSTAR has registered a secondary office, workplace in the perimeter of the International Airport Iași; In 2023 a new workplace, secondary office was opened in the Municipality of Fetești; The company's unique European company identification code (EUID) is ROONRC.J04/1137/1991 and the LEI code identifying it as a legal entity is 315700G9KRN3B7XDBB73; The company's main activity is production. The company's main object of activity is 'Manufacture of aircraft and spacecraft' - CAEN code 3030; Subscribed and paid-up share capital: RON 48.728.784; Applicable accounting standards: the individual financial statements are prepared in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), adopted by the European Union, the Accounting Law no. 82/1991, republished, as amended and supplemented, and are presented in accordance with the requirements of IAS1, Order 2844/2016 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards. The bases of preparation and presentation of the financial statements are presented in Note 3; The company financial statements prepared for the First Quarter of 2024 are not accompanied by the independent financial auditor's report. They have been audited by the Company's internal auditor; The AEROSTAR S.A. company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the code ARS, and the record of shares and shareholders is kept, in accordance with the law, by S.C. Depozitarul Central S.A. Bucharest. AEROSTAR S.A. 1

EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD The following main events took place between 1 January and 31 March 2024: 18 January Inauguration of the BLACK HAWK S-70 HELICOPTER MAINTENANCE CENTRE authorised by both the helicopter manufacturer - Sikorsky (part of Lockheed Martin group) and the National Military Aviation Authority. 22 February AEROSTAR presented the preliminary financial results of 2023 in accordance with the applicable legal regulations; 1 March Appointment as DIRECTOR GENERAL of Mr. Alexandru Filip following the retirement of Mr. Grigore Filip. Appointment of Mr. Vîrnă Daniel as DIRECTOR OF LEGAL AND HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT. Appointment of Mr. Popa Dan Mălin as DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR VOCATIONAL TRAINING. 11 March AEROSTAR published the current report convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 18 April 2024; The convening notice, agenda, draft resolutions, materials subject to the approval of the OGM and the forms requested by AEROSTAR have been posted on the company's website www.aerostar.ro in the Investor Relations Section. 20 March On this date, the annual negotiations between the Board of Directors of AEROSTAR S.A. and the Employees' Commission were finalised. Within the framework of the collective labour agreement for the year 2024-2025, the following employee benefit packages were adopted: Increases of 14% in the salary package;

Annual holiday vouchers worth 500 lei;

End of financial year, end of production year and performance bonuses;

Partial reimbursement of inter-city transport costs incurred for employee travel;

inter-city transport costs incurred for employee travel; Annual leave between 23 and 28 working days depending on the number of years of service. The provisions of the collective labour agreement will be applied starting with the salary rights for April 2024. AEROSTAR S.A. 2

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE 18 April At the Ordinary General Meeting the shareholders of AEROSTAR approved the following: Board of Directors' report and financial statements for 2023

Financial auditor's report on the audit of the financial statements

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Distribution of the net result of the financial year 2023 (profit), i.e. the amount of

93.027.904,84 lei distributions of reinvested profit to the legal reserve 27.924.488,53 lei allocations to reserves 33.125.151,81 lei distribution as dividends 31.978.264,50 lei The payment date for the dividends for the financial year 2023 is 30 May 2024 . The gross dividend per share is 0,21 lei. AEROSTAR S.A. 3

LINES OF BUSINESS AEROSTAR's business focuses on increasing performance through the continuous improvement and professional development of its employees in the spirit of integrity, innovation and initiative. AEROSTAR focuses on meeting the requirements and expectations of its customers, while acting for continuous improvement at all levels. AEROSTAR operates in three business lines. In civil aviation we supply aerostructures, components and assemblies to the global aviation industry. We hold authorisations for the maintenance of commercial aircraft, and are currently authorised to carry out Type A, B, C and D work on Boeing 737 300-900 series, Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus 320 family, ceo & neo aircraft types, as well as on components. We are a maintenance centre for F-16 aircraft belonging to the Romanian Army and a maintenance centre for Black Hawk S-70 helicopters belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and we are part of the national defence industry in accordance with law 232/2016. BUSINESS MODEL AEROSTAR operates in the global market for aerospace and defence products and services as an independent company. The company's management policy is focused on maintaining a solid capital base for continuous development in the context of global market and competitive edge through quality, capabilities, high level technologies for continuous and organized development and implicitly the achievement of strategic goals. Committed to a sustainable future, the management has adopted an ambitious strategy and an integrated business model based on the process approach and RISK-based thinking. AEROSTAR IS A NATIONAL MARKET LEADER AND INTEGRATED SUPPLIER IN THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS FOR THE GLOBAL AVIATION INDUSTRY. AEROSTAR S.A. 4

AEROSTAR'S EMPLOYEES In the first quarter, Aerostar had 1862 employees. We are committed to strengthening our culture and the diversity of our workforce by recruiting, retaining and professionally developing our employees, by developing partnerships to recruit young people for internships and studies. TRAINING, EDUCATION, PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT During the reporting period, various training courses were organised for the company's employees, with priority given to meeting the training needs in the areas of interest for carrying out the company's production activities: Number of participants in training programmes: 1128 Number of employees included in training programmes: 688 OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY, WORKING CONDITIONS AEROSTAR acts consistently to reduce the risks of accidents and illnesses and applies in its activity a set of internal rules and regulations that ensure compliance with the legal requirements. During the mentioned period there were no work accidents. We are fully committed to ensuring the continuity of our business while protecting the health and safety of our colleagues. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS STARTING FROM 1 APRIL 2024, BENEFITS HAVE BEEN PROVIDED TO COVER THE DYNAMIC NEEDS AND SALARY PACKAGE INCREASES OF 14%. 0 1862 14% SALARY PACKAGE WORK EMPLOYEES INCREASES ACCIDENTS AEROSTAR S.A. 5

WE ARE CONSOLIDATING PROGRESS ON THE PROPOSED COMMITMENTS! 1. IMPROVEMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE Reducing the atmospheric emissions of greenhouse gases and emissions of volatile organic compounds; Decreasingthe environmental impact by increasing waste recovery and educating all employees to minimize waste generation in order to improve the environmental performance; We respect the environment, nature and resources. 2. TOP EMPLOYER Training the employees in professional development and supporting an inclusive culture where every employee can reach their full potential and contribute with our help, thus ensuring the evolution of tomorrow's professions; Improving the quality of life at the workplace, ensuring our employees' health and safety and maintaining a thriving social dialogue; We respect, support and guarantee equal, non-discriminatory treatment through equal opportunities for all our employees. 3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT Developing partnerships to recruit young people for internships and studies; Improving professional and social integration. Sponsorship in support of sport and culture. 4. OUR CUSTOMERS' SATISFACTION Developing partnerships so that we represent a benchmark for our customers; Strengthening our position as a strategic player in the civil and military aviation industry and creating sustainable added value; We uphold the highest standard of professional ethics. Committed to a sustainable future, through the proposed objectives and commitments, our company channels its efforts into achieving its main goal of increasing sustainability by associating profitability with responsibility, increasing value in the short, medium and long term and thus increasing the company's performance. AEROSTAR S.A. 6

KEY FIGURES UM 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Share capital k lei 48.729 48.729 Turnover k lei 155.309 124.702 • Export sales k lei 127.989 102.869 • Export share of turnover % 82% 82% Actual number of staff no. 1862 1.823 Gross profit (before tax) k lei 29.213 33.077 Net profit k lei 25.133 30.089 Investment expenditure k lei 4.170 5.542 from own resources ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS Indicators 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 General liquidity 6.84 7,73 Debt ratio indicator 0 0 Flow rate rotation speed - customers 47 49 Turnover rate of fixed assets 0.69 0,54 General solvency ratio 9.64 11,39 Financial rate of return 0.04 0,06 Net profit rate 16,18% 24,13% Net cash 97.964 k lei 84.531 k lei Cash flow 270.418 k lei 255.489 k lei AEROSTAR S.A. 7

PERCENTAGE OF BUSINESS IN SALES From the turnover of 155.309 thousand lei achieved in the first quarter of 2024, the company sold products and services worth 27.321 thousand lei on the domestic marketand the equivalent of 127.988 thousand lei on the foreign market. Comparative evolution of sales by business lines (thousand lei) 80.000 70.000 60.000 50.000 40.000 30.000 20.000 10.000 Manufacture of aviation Maintenance of Defence systems:aero, Other products and products commercial aircraft terrestrial and naval services Comparative evolution of sales by market (thousand lei) 2024 2023 2024 2023 ROMANIA EUROPE ASIA AFRICA SUA & CANADA AEROSTAR IS ROMANIA'S LEADING COMPANY IN AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE AND A SUPPLIER TO THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS OF THE MAJOR AVIATION PLAYERS. AEROSTAR S.A. 8