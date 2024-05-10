AEROSTAR S.A.

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH , 2024

QUARTER I , JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2024

Aerostar S.A. was successively named URA-1953, IRAv (Aircraft Repair Company)- 1970, IAv (Aircraft Company)- 1978, and under its current name, AEROSTAR S.A., has operated since 1991, when it was registered as a joint-stock company with full state capital at the Bacău Trade Register.

AEROSTAR's report was prepared in accordance with the reporting regulations in force in order to provide additional information to all stakeholders about the company's sustainable strategy and the progress it has made in its corporate processes.

The company's activities are carried out at its head office, which is located at 9, Condorilor Street, Bacău, postal code 600302.

Since January 2018, AEROSTAR has registered a secondary office, workplace in the perimeter of the International Airport Iași;

In 2023 a new workplace, secondary office was opened in the Municipality of Fetești;

The company's unique European company identification code (EUID) is ROONRC.J04/1137/1991 and the LEI code identifying it as a legal entity is 315700G9KRN3B7XDBB73;

The company's main activity is production. The company's main object of activity is 'Manufacture of aircraft and spacecraft' - CAEN code 3030;

Subscribed and paid-up share capital: RON 48.728.784;

Applicable accounting standards: the individual financial statements are prepared in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), adopted by the European Union, the Accounting Law no. 82/1991, republished, as amended and supplemented, and are presented in accordance with the requirements of IAS1, Order 2844/2016 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

The bases of preparation and presentation of the financial statements are presented in Note 3;

The company financial statements prepared for the First Quarter of 2024 are not accompanied by the independent financial auditor's report. They have been audited by the Company's internal auditor;

The AEROSTAR S.A. company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the code ARS, and the record of shares and shareholders is kept, in accordance with the law, by S.C. Depozitarul Central S.A. Bucharest.

AEROSTAR S.A.

EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

The following main events took place between 1 January and 31 March 2024:

18 January

Inauguration of the BLACK HAWK S-70 HELICOPTER MAINTENANCE CENTRE authorised by both the helicopter manufacturer - Sikorsky (part of Lockheed Martin group) and the National Military Aviation Authority.

22 February

AEROSTAR presented the preliminary financial results of 2023 in accordance with the applicable legal regulations;

1 March

Appointment as DIRECTOR GENERAL of Mr. Alexandru Filip following the retirement of Mr. Grigore Filip.

Appointment of Mr. Vîrnă Daniel as DIRECTOR OF LEGAL AND HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT.

Appointment of Mr. Popa Dan Mălin as DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR VOCATIONAL TRAINING.

11 March

AEROSTAR published the current report convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 18 April 2024;

The convening notice, agenda, draft resolutions, materials subject to the approval of the OGM and the forms requested by AEROSTAR have been posted on the company's website www.aerostar.ro in the Investor Relations Section.

20 March

On this date, the annual negotiations between the Board of Directors of AEROSTAR S.A. and the Employees' Commission were finalised. Within the framework of the collective labour agreement for the year 2024-2025, the following employee benefit packages were adopted:

  • Increases of 14% in the salary package;
  • Annual holiday vouchers worth 500 lei;
  • End of financial year, end of production year and performance bonuses;
  • Partial reimbursement of inter-city transport costs incurred for employee travel;
  • Annual leave between 23 and 28 working days depending on the number of years of service.

The provisions of the collective labour agreement will be applied starting with the salary rights for April 2024.

AEROSTAR S.A.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

18 April

At the Ordinary General Meeting the shareholders of AEROSTAR approved the following:

  • Board of Directors' report and financial statements for 2023
  • Financial auditor's report on the audit of the financial statements
  • Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
  • Distribution of the net result of the financial year 2023 (profit), i.e. the amount of
    93.027.904,84 lei

distributions of reinvested profit to the legal reserve

27.924.488,53 lei

allocations to reserves

33.125.151,81 lei

distribution as dividends

31.978.264,50 lei

  • The payment date for the dividends for the financial year 2023 is 30 May 2024. The gross dividend per share is 0,21 lei.

AEROSTAR S.A.

LINES OF BUSINESS

AEROSTAR's business focuses on increasing performance through the continuous improvement and professional development of its employees in the spirit of integrity, innovation and initiative. AEROSTAR focuses on meeting the requirements and expectations of its customers, while acting for continuous improvement at all levels. AEROSTAR operates in three business lines.

In civil aviation we supply aerostructures, components and assemblies to the global aviation industry.

We hold authorisations for the maintenance of commercial aircraft, and are currently authorised to carry out Type A, B, C and D work on Boeing 737 300-900 series, Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus 320 family, ceo & neo aircraft types, as well as on components.

We are a maintenance centre for F-16 aircraft belonging to the Romanian Army and a maintenance centre for Black Hawk S-70 helicopters belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and we are part of the national defence industry in accordance with law 232/2016.

BUSINESS MODEL

AEROSTAR operates in the global market for aerospace and defence products and services as an independent company.

The company's management policy is focused on maintaining a solid capital base for continuous development in the context of global market and competitive edge through quality, capabilities, high level technologies for continuous and organized development and implicitly the achievement of strategic goals.

Committed to a sustainable future, the management has adopted an ambitious strategy and an integrated business model based on the process approach and RISK-based thinking.

AEROSTAR IS A NATIONAL MARKET LEADER AND INTEGRATED SUPPLIER IN THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS FOR THE GLOBAL AVIATION INDUSTRY.

AEROSTAR S.A.

AEROSTAR'S EMPLOYEES

In the first quarter, Aerostar had 1862 employees.

We are committed to strengthening our culture and the diversity of our workforce by recruiting, retaining and professionally developing our employees, by developing partnerships to recruit young people for internships and studies.

TRAINING, EDUCATION, PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

During the reporting period, various training courses were organised for the company's employees, with priority given to meeting the training needs in the areas of interest for carrying out the company's production activities:

Number of participants in training programmes: 1128

Number of employees included in training programmes: 688

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY, WORKING CONDITIONS

AEROSTAR acts consistently to reduce the risks of accidents and illnesses and applies in its activity a set of internal rules and regulations that ensure compliance with the legal requirements. During the mentioned period there were no work accidents.

We are fully committed to ensuring the continuity of our business while protecting the health and safety of our colleagues.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

STARTING FROM 1 APRIL 2024, BENEFITS HAVE BEEN PROVIDED TO COVER THE DYNAMIC NEEDS AND SALARY PACKAGE INCREASES OF 14%.

1862

14% SALARY PACKAGE

WORK

EMPLOYEES

INCREASES

ACCIDENTS

AEROSTAR S.A.

WE ARE CONSOLIDATING PROGRESS ON THE PROPOSED COMMITMENTS!

1. IMPROVEMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE

Reducing the atmospheric emissions of greenhouse gases and emissions of volatile organic compounds;

Decreasingthe environmental impact by increasing waste recovery and educating all employees

to minimize waste generation in order to improve the environmental performance;

We respect the environment, nature and resources.

2. TOP EMPLOYER

Training the employees

in professional

development and supporting an inclusive culture where every employee can reach their full potential and contribute with our help, thus ensuring the

evolution of tomorrow's professions;

Improving the quality of life at the workplace,

ensuring our employees' health and safety and maintaining a thriving social dialogue;

We respect, support and guarantee equal, non-discriminatory

treatment through equal opportunities for all our employees.

3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

Developing partnerships to recruit young people for internships and studies;

Improving professional and social integration.

Sponsorship in support of sport and culture.

4. OUR CUSTOMERS' SATISFACTION

Developing partnerships so that we represent a benchmark for our customers;

Strengthening our position as a strategic player in the civil and

military aviation industry and creating

sustainable added value;

We uphold the highest standard of professional ethics.

Committed to a sustainable future, through the proposed objectives and commitments, our company channels its efforts into achieving its main goal of increasing sustainability by associating profitability with responsibility, increasing value in the short, medium and long term and thus increasing the company's performance.

AEROSTAR S.A.

KEY FIGURES

UM

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Share capital

k lei

48.729

48.729

Turnover

k lei

155.309

124.702

• Export sales

k lei

127.989

102.869

Export share of turnover

%

82%

82%

Actual number of staff

no.

1862

1.823

Gross profit (before tax)

k lei

29.213

33.077

Net profit

k lei

25.133

30.089

Investment expenditure

k lei

4.170

5.542

from own resources

ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Indicators

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

General liquidity

6.84

7,73

Debt ratio indicator

0

0

Flow rate rotation speed - customers

47

49

Turnover rate of fixed assets

0.69

0,54

General solvency ratio

9.64

11,39

Financial rate of return

0.04

0,06

Net profit rate

16,18%

24,13%

Net cash

97.964 k lei

84.531 k lei

Cash flow

270.418 k lei

255.489 k lei

AEROSTAR S.A.

PERCENTAGE OF BUSINESS IN SALES

From the turnover of 155.309 thousand lei achieved in the first quarter of 2024, the company sold products and services worth 27.321 thousand lei on the domestic marketand the equivalent of 127.988 thousand lei on the foreign market.

Comparative evolution of sales by business lines (thousand lei)

80.000

70.000

60.000

50.000

40.000

30.000

20.000

10.000

Manufacture of aviation

Maintenance of

Defence systems:aero,

Other products and

products

commercial aircraft

terrestrial and naval

services

Comparative evolution of sales by market (thousand lei)

2024 2023

2024

2023

ROMANIA

EUROPE

ASIA

AFRICA

SUA & CANADA

AEROSTAR IS ROMANIA'S LEADING COMPANY IN AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE AND A SUPPLIER TO THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS OF THE MAJOR AVIATION PLAYERS.

AEROSTAR S.A.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AEROSTAR's Board of Directors was elected for a period of four years at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 9, 2020. The election was carried out by secret ballot, with the new term of office lasting four years from July 11, 2020 to July 10, 2024.

On 31.03.2024, AEROSTAR's Board of Directors had the following structure:

FILIP GRIGORE - President of the Board of Directors

DAMASCHIN DORU - Vice-president of the Board of Directors

TONCEA MIHAIL NICOLAE - Member

DOROȘ LIVIU CLAUDIU - Member

VÎRNĂ DANIEL - Member

EXECUTIVE - OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT

In relation to AEROSTAR's organisation and management system, the management structure at operational level ensures the management of activities on the basis of a divisional organisation, based on management centres for production, auxiliary activities and functional activities.

Executive management is provided by the General Director and the Financial Director. The management structure at executive-operational level is completed by the other division and directorate directors.

On 31.03.2024, the executive-operational management had the following composition:

Filip Alexandru General Director

Damaschin Doru Financial-Accounting Director

Rogoz Vasile Laurențiu Director of Quality Department

Vîrnă Daniel Director Legal and Human Resources Department Cristea Andra Director Logistics Division

Buhai Ovidiu Director of Defence Systems Division Iosipescu Șerban Director of Aeronautical Products Division Veleșcu Ioan - Dan Director of MRO Civil Aviation Division

Branche Cătălin Bogdan Director of Utilities and Infrastructure Division

ORGANISATION OF THE COMPANY

AEROSTAR carries out its business using the joint resources of the organisation in an integrated way. The divisional structure maintains the principles of organisation and use of resources in a unified, competitive and integrated manner. This organisation has ensured the development of capabilities for the implementation of new civil aviation and defence programmes, as well as the investments required for this purpose. The company is managed as a unitary system.

AEROSTAR S.A.

