Aerostar S A : Remuneration report for Board of Directors and Executive Directors in 2021

REMUNERATION REPORT FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IN 2021 INTRODUCTION The report for the financial year 2021 (Report) has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and will be submitted to vote at the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) in April 2022. The opinion of shareholders on the remuneration report, expressed within the General Meeting of Shareholders, on the remuneration report, has an advisory character. The report will be published subsequently, remaining available to the public for a period of 10 years, on the company's website: http://www.aerostar.ro/ This report provides an overview of the remuneration, including all benefits, regardless of form, granted or owed during the last financial year to the board of directors and executive directors, in accordance with the company's remuneration policy. BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Board of Directors (Board / Board of Directors) is responsible for carrying out all necessary measures, both for the conduct of the company's business and for its supervision. Its composition, organization, attributions and responsibilities are established by the Articles of Association and by the company's Regulation of Organization and Functioning of the Board of Directors. Starting with July 9th, 2020, the Board of Directors of Aerostar consists of five members, of which 2 executive members and 3 non- executive members, appointed by the General Meeting of Shareholders for a term of 4 years. During 2021 there were no changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, which is composed of: Name and surname Position Profession FILIP GRIGORE Chairman Aviation ▪ of the Board Engineer Vice Chairman ▪ DAMASCHIN DORU of the Board Economist TONCEA MIHAIL - NICOLAE Member Aviation ▪ of the Board of Directors Engineer Member ▪ DOROŞ LIVIU-CLAUDIU of the Board of Directors Economist 1 | Page

Member ▪ VÎRNĂ DANIEL of the Board of Directors Lawyer On July 9th 2020, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Filip Grigore as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Damaschin Doru as Vice President of the Board of Directors. A Nomination and Remuneration Committee is not organized at the level of the Board of Directors. REMUNERATION POLICY In accordance with the provisions of law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, including subsequent amendments, the General Meeting of Shareholders of April 21, 2021 approved the remuneration policy of the management structure of Aerostar SA. The Remuneration Policy establishes the principles governing the remuneration of the board of directors and executive directors of Aerostar SA. The remuneration policy is based on the following key principles: To contribute to the successful implementation of the strategy of Aerostar SA in the short, medium and long term; To ensure the proper involvement of shareholders in establishing the remuneration policy and in monitoring its implementation; To contribute to the promotion of the mission and values of Aerostar SA; To prevent situations of conflict of interest; Provide the necessary and flexible tools to remunerate directors according to their responsibilities, skills and performance; Ensure compliance with applicable legal requirements. This Remuneration Policy applies to all Board of Directors members and Executive Directors (respectively the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer) of Aerostar SA, regardless of the date of appointment or termination. 2 | Page

REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Fixed remuneration of directors For the activity carried out within the Board, each Director is entitled to a fixed monthly remuneration whose net amount is approved by the OGMS upon appointment and subsequently, annually, as part of the annual budget income and expenditure budget. The net fixed monthly allowance approved by the OGMS for 2021 is RON 4,750 for each member of the Board of Directors. The remuneration of the members of the board of directors does not contain a variable component. Fixed indemnity of directors For the activity carried out by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer, the General Meeting of Shareholders sets the maximum ceiling of the net monthly fixed indemnity. The effective net monthly fixed allowance granted to each of the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer will be established by the Board of Directors in compliance with the maximum ceiling approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders. The maximum ceiling approved by the OGMS is capped at 10 times the net fixed monthly allowance of the members of the Board of Directors. If any of the company's directors is also a member of the Board of Directors, the allowances are cumulated. In 2021, the maximum ceiling approved by the OGMS regarding the indemnity of the executive members was not exceeded, being between 6.5 to 8.2 times the fixed monthly net indemnity of the members of the Board of Directors. Pension plans Aerostar SA makes payments on behalf of the administrators to the public pension system of the Romanian state, in accordance with the relevant legal provisions. Except for the participation in the public pension system and, implicitly, in the second pillar of the Romanian pension system (i.e. privately managed pension funds), the Board of Director members do not benefit from contributions to the optional pension systems. The company has no other additional obligations related to pensions. The company is not engaged in any other post-retirement benefit system. Professional liability insurance Aerostar has contracted on behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive Directors a professional civil insurance policy in the amount of EUR 300,000 (maximum amount of compensation). The mandate contracts of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Directors 3 | Page

As per their membership contracts, the Board of Directors and Executive Directors of the company benefit in the execution of their duties, as the case may be, to access to all the spaces where the company operates, and unlimited information regarding the production and financial use of the company's assets, the use of a fully furnished office equipped with computer, telephone, fax, any other office items, supplies, mobile phone, car with or without driver with proper settlement of related costs, insurance company support for professional liability and life insurance for delegations made abroad, settlement of accommodation, subsistence, transport and other expenses incurred with supporting documents for travel in the interest of service in the country and abroad, settlement of protocol expenses. None of the members of the board of directors receives any type of remuneration from the group entities. No shares or share options have been granted or offered to any member of the Board of Directors. COMPANY PERFORMANCE Evolution of turnover and net profit in the period 2017 - 2021 Indicator: 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Turnover 340,172 353,413 399,210 294,839 376,434 Net profit 53,170 79,921 65,979 38,443 59,940 Evolution of the gross dividend per share for the period 2017-2021 (RON) 0.1600 0.1500 0.1300 0.1400 0.1200 0.1080 0.1200 0.0940 0.1000 0.0800 0.0600 0.0400 0.0200 - 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021* The amount of RON 0.15 per share for the financial year 2021 has been proposed for distribution and is subject to OGMS approval on 20 th April 2022. 4 | Page