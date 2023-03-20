Aerostar S A : Remuneration report for Board of Directors and Executive Directors in 2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS REMUNERATION REPORT FOR

THE YEAR 2022

INTRODUCTION

The report for the financial year 2022 (Report) has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Law 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and will be submitted to vote at the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) in April 2023. On April 20th 2022, the OGMS approved the 2021 Remuneration Report for the Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Directors.

This report provides an overview of the remuneration, including all benefits, regardless of form, granted or owed during the last financial year to the board of directors and executive directors, in accordance with the company's remuneration policy.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors (Board / Board of Directors) is responsible for carrying out all necessary measures, both for the conduct of the company's business and for its supervision. Its composition, organization and responsibilities are established by the Articles of Association and by the company's Regulation of Organization and Functioning of the Board of Directors. Starting with July 9th, 2020, the Board of Directors of Aerostar consists of five members, of which 2 executive members and 3 non-executive members, appointed by the General Meeting of Shareholders for a term of 4 years.

During 2022 there were no changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, which is composed of:

Name and surname Position Profession FILIP GRIGORE Chairman Aviation ▪ of the Board Engineer Vice Chairman ▪ DAMASCHIN DORU of the Board Economist TONCEA MIHAIL - NICOLAE Member Aviation ▪ of the Board of Directors Engineer Member ▪ DOROŞ LIVIU-CLAUDIU of the Board of Directors Economist

