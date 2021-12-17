Aerostar S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. on 16 December 2021

Current Report

according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of the report: 17.12.2021

Name of issuer: AEROSTAR S.A.

Registered headquarters: BACAU, No. 9 Condorilor Street

Telephone: +40 234.575.070; Fax: +40 234.572.023/572.259

Sole Registration No: 950531

Trade Register Number: J04/1137/1991

LEI : 315700G9KRN3B7XDBB73

Web/e-mail: www.aerostar.ro, aerostar@aerostar.ro

Share capital, subscribed and paid: 48.728.784 LEI

Regular market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol "ARS")

Important events to be reported

RESOLUTIONS

OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AEROSTAR S.A.

HELD ON DECEMBER 16th 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. (the "Company"), with the head office in Bacău, 9th Condorilor Street, registered with the National Trade Register Office under number J04/1137/1991 and having sole registration number 950531, convened and conducted in accordance with statutory provisions on the date of December 16th, 2021, where 87,9027% of the share capital was present or represented, that is 133.855.962 shares of the total of 152.277.450 shares,

Based on the Law on Companies no 31/1990, republished, the Law no. 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the A.S.F. (Financial Supervisory Authority) Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and of the Constitutive Deed of the Company,

DECIDES:

RESOLUTION no. 8

Sole article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast, in accordance with the provisions of art. 129, paragraph (2) and paragraph (5) of the Law no. 31/1990 on companies, the election of the OGMS meeting's secretariate, composed from:

Dan Paul Malin POPA - Secretary designated from among the company's shareholders Mr. Razvan-Alexandru BEJENARU - Technical secretary.

Page 1 of 7