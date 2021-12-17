Aerostar S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. on 16 December 2021

Share capital, subscribed and paid: 48.728.784 LEI
Regular market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol "ARS")
Important events to be reported
RESOLUTIONS
OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AEROSTAR S.A.
HELD ON DECEMBER 16th 2021
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. (the "Company"), with the head office in Bacău, 9thCondorilor Street, registered with the National Trade Register Office under number J04/1137/1991 and having sole registration number 950531, convened and conducted in accordance with statutory provisions on the date of December 16th, 2021, where 87,9027% of the share capital was present or represented, that is 133.855.962 shares of the total of 152.277.450 shares,
Based on the Law on Companies no 31/1990, republished, the Law no. 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the A.S.F. (Financial Supervisory Authority) Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and of the Constitutive Deed of the Company,
DECIDES:
RESOLUTION no. 8
Sole article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast, in accordance with the provisions of art. 129, paragraph (2) and paragraph (5) of the Law no. 31/1990 on companies, the election of the OGMS meeting's secretariate, composed from:
Dan Paul Malin POPA - Secretary designated from among the company's shareholders
Mr. Razvan-Alexandru BEJENARU - Technical secretary.
RESOLUTION no. 9
Sole Article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast, the Income and Expenses Budget for the year 2022, as follows:
The Budget of the General Activity for the year 2022 (Annex 1) with the following main elements:
a)
turnover:
370.000 thousand lei;
b)
total revenues:
393.500 thousand lei;
c)
total expenses:
345.169 thousand lei;
d)
gross result:
48.331 thousand lei;
e)
net result:
40.598 thousand lei.
The Budget of the Treasury Activity for the year 2022 (Annex 2);
The main Economic- Financial Indicators for the year 2022 (Annex 3).
AEROSTAR SA BACAU
ANNEX 1
THE BUDGET OF THE GENERAL ACTIVITY
for the year 2022
(the amounts are expressed in thousand lei)
PLANNED
PLANNED
2022
2021
Turnover
370.000
310.000
Income from the variation of inventories of finished products and
9.500
6.500
production in progress
500
Income from the activity performed by the entity and capitalized
500
3.500
Other operating income
3.000
Total Operating Income
383.500
320.000
Expenses
(144.050)
Expenses with materials
(102.400)
Expenses with manpower, of which:
(141.913)
(114.551)
Expenses with employees' benefits
(124.882)
(103.677)
(7.425)
Meal tickets
(7.232)
(9.606)
Other expenses with manpower, of which:
(3.642)
(660)
Holiday vouchers
(560)
(30.244)
Expenses related to external suppliers
(29.951)
(25.800)
Expenses with amortization of property, plant &eqpt
(30.000)
(1.210)
Other operating expenses
(577)
0
Expenses with depreciation of assets
4.548
(14.000)
Result from provisions
2.744
Total Operating Expenses
(338.669)
(288.735)
Operating Profit
44.831
31.265
Financial Revenues
10.000
7.068
Financial Expenses
(6.500)
(5.568)
Financial Profit
3.500
1.500
Total Revenues
393.500
327.068
Total Expenses
(345.169)
(294.303)
Profit before tax
48.331
32.765
Tax on profit
(7.733)
(5.242)
Net Profit of the financial year
40.598
27.523
Capital Expenses, of which:
38.100
7.156
for environmental protection
2.064
111
Sources for financing the capital expenses, of which:
38.100
7.156
Own sources
38.100
7.156
PRESIDENT,
VICE-PRESIDENT,
GENERAL DIRECTOR,
FINANCIAL DIRECTOR,
GRIGORE FILIP
DORU DAMASCHIN
AEROSTAR SA BACAU
ANNEX 2
THE BUDGET OF THE TREASURY ACTIVITY
for the year 2022
PLANNED
PLANNED
YEAR 2022
YEAR 2021
TREASURY CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS
Collected from Customers
398.120
327.670
Payments to suppliers and employees
(283.948)
(211.083)
Payments of tax, contributions and dues to the State Budget
(71.589)
(54.066)
Payments of tax on profit
(10.310)
(5.242)
NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS
32.273
57.279
TREASURY CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENTS
interest collected
2.500
1.500
payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(38.100)
(7.156)
NET CASH FROM INVESTMENTS
(35.600)
(5.656)
TREASURY CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING OPERATIONS
payment of dividends
(19.200)
(16.500)
NET CASH FROM FINANCING OPERATIONS
(19.200)
(16.500)
Net Increase/ decrease of cash and cash equivalents
(22.527)
35.123
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the financial year
250.000
180.000
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the financial year
227.473
215.123
PRESIDENT,
VICE-PRESIDENT,
GENERAL DIRECTOR,
FINANCIAL DIRECTOR,
GRIGORE FILIP
DORU DAMASCHIN
AEROSTAR SA BACAU
ANNEX 3
MAIN ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL INDICATORS
for the year 2022
PLANNED
PLANNED
YEAR 2022
YEAR 2021
I. Liquidity Indicators
1.
General liquidity
> 5,00
> 3,00
2.
Immediate liquidity
> 5,00
> 2,50
3.
General solvency rate
> 10,00
> 5,00
II. Risk Indicators
1.
Indebtness rate indicator
0
0
III. Activity Indicators
1.
Rotation of total assets
> 0,70
> 0,70
rotations
2.
Rotation of immobilized assets
> 2,00
> 2,00
rotations
3.
Rotation of circulating assets, of which:
> 1,00
> 1,00
rotations
- Rotation of inventories
> 2,50
> 2,20
rotations
- Rotation of total receivables
> 5,00
> 5,00
rotations
- Rotation rate of client debits
< 60
< 60
days
4.
Rotation of total liabilities, of which:
< 7,00
< 7,00
rotations
- Rotation rate of supplier credits
> 25
> 30
days
IV. Profitability Indicators
1.
Return on equity rate
> 0,09
> 0,07
2.
Profitability rate for consumed resources
0,12
0,09
3.
Profitability rate from operations
12,12%
10,09%
4.
Net profit rate
10,97%
8,88%
5. EBITDA
17,86%
23,88%
V. Working Capital Indicators
1.
Company's own working capital
263.700
223.650
thousand lei
2.
Working capital requirement
166.500
158.000
thousand lei
3.
Net treasury
97.200
65.650
thousand lei
PRESIDENT
VICE-PRESIDENT
GENERAL DIRECTOR,
FINANCIAL DIRECTOR,
GRIGORE FILIP
DORU DAMASCHIN
