    ARS   ROAEROACNOR5

AEROSTAR S.A.

(ARS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aerostar S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. on 16 December 2021

12/17/2021 | 02:29am EST
Current Report

according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of the report: 17.12.2021

Name of issuer: AEROSTAR S.A.

Registered headquarters: BACAU, No. 9 Condorilor Street

Telephone: +40 234.575.070; Fax: +40 234.572.023/572.259

Sole Registration No: 950531

Trade Register Number: J04/1137/1991

LEI : 315700G9KRN3B7XDBB73

Web/e-mail: www.aerostar.ro, aerostar@aerostar.ro

Share capital, subscribed and paid: 48.728.784 LEI

Regular market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol "ARS")

Important events to be reported

RESOLUTIONS

OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AEROSTAR S.A.

HELD ON DECEMBER 16th 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. (the "Company"), with the head office in Bacău, 9th Condorilor Street, registered with the National Trade Register Office under number J04/1137/1991 and having sole registration number 950531, convened and conducted in accordance with statutory provisions on the date of December 16th, 2021, where 87,9027% of the share capital was present or represented, that is 133.855.962 shares of the total of 152.277.450 shares,

Based on the Law on Companies no 31/1990, republished, the Law no. 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the A.S.F. (Financial Supervisory Authority) Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and of the Constitutive Deed of the Company,

DECIDES:

RESOLUTION no. 8

Sole article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast, in accordance with the provisions of art. 129, paragraph (2) and paragraph (5) of the Law no. 31/1990 on companies, the election of the OGMS meeting's secretariate, composed from:

  1. Dan Paul Malin POPA - Secretary designated from among the company's shareholders
  2. Mr. Razvan-Alexandru BEJENARU - Technical secretary.

Page 1 of 7

RESOLUTION no. 9

Sole Article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast, the Income and Expenses Budget for the year 2022, as follows:

  1. The Budget of the General Activity for the year 2022 (Annex 1) with the following main elements:

a)

turnover:

370.000 thousand lei;

b)

total revenues:

393.500 thousand lei;

c)

total expenses:

345.169 thousand lei;

d)

gross result:

48.331 thousand lei;

e)

net result:

40.598 thousand lei.

  1. The Budget of the Treasury Activity for the year 2022 (Annex 2);
  2. The main Economic- Financial Indicators for the year 2022 (Annex 3).

Page 2 of 7

AEROSTAR SA BACAU

ANNEX 1

THE BUDGET OF THE GENERAL ACTIVITY

for the year 2022

(the amounts are expressed in thousand lei)

PLANNED

PLANNED

2022

2021

Turnover

370.000

310.000

Income from the variation of inventories of finished products and

9.500

6.500

production in progress

500

Income from the activity performed by the entity and capitalized

500

3.500

Other operating income

3.000

Total Operating Income

383.500

320.000

Expenses

(144.050)

Expenses with materials

(102.400)

Expenses with manpower, of which:

(141.913)

(114.551)

Expenses with employees' benefits

(124.882)

(103.677)

(7.425)

Meal tickets

(7.232)

(9.606)

Other expenses with manpower, of which:

(3.642)

(660)

Holiday vouchers

(560)

(30.244)

Expenses related to external suppliers

(29.951)

(25.800)

Expenses with amortization of property, plant &eqpt

(30.000)

(1.210)

Other operating expenses

(577)

0

Expenses with depreciation of assets

4.548

(14.000)

Result from provisions

2.744

Total Operating Expenses

(338.669)

(288.735)

Operating Profit

44.831

31.265

Financial Revenues

10.000

7.068

Financial Expenses

(6.500)

(5.568)

Financial Profit

3.500

1.500

Total Revenues

393.500

327.068

Total Expenses

(345.169)

(294.303)

Profit before tax

48.331

32.765

Tax on profit

(7.733)

(5.242)

Net Profit of the financial year

40.598

27.523

Capital Expenses, of which:

38.100

7.156

for environmental protection

2.064

111

Sources for financing the capital expenses, of which:

38.100

7.156

Own sources

38.100

7.156

PRESIDENT,

VICE-PRESIDENT,

GENERAL DIRECTOR,

FINANCIAL DIRECTOR,

GRIGORE FILIP

DORU DAMASCHIN

Page 3 of 7

AEROSTAR SA BACAU

ANNEX 2

THE BUDGET OF THE TREASURY ACTIVITY

for the year 2022

PLANNED

PLANNED

YEAR 2022

YEAR 2021

TREASURY CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS

Collected from Customers

398.120

327.670

Payments to suppliers and employees

(283.948)

(211.083)

Payments of tax, contributions and dues to the State Budget

(71.589)

(54.066)

Payments of tax on profit

(10.310)

(5.242)

NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

32.273

57.279

TREASURY CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENTS

interest collected

2.500

1.500

payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(38.100)

(7.156)

NET CASH FROM INVESTMENTS

(35.600)

(5.656)

TREASURY CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING OPERATIONS

payment of dividends

(19.200)

(16.500)

NET CASH FROM FINANCING OPERATIONS

(19.200)

(16.500)

Net Increase/ decrease of cash and cash equivalents

(22.527)

35.123

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the financial year

250.000

180.000

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the financial year

227.473

215.123

PRESIDENT,

VICE-PRESIDENT,

GENERAL DIRECTOR,

FINANCIAL DIRECTOR,

GRIGORE FILIP

DORU DAMASCHIN

Page 4 of 7

AEROSTAR SA BACAU

ANNEX 3

MAIN ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL INDICATORS

for the year 2022

PLANNED

PLANNED

YEAR 2022

YEAR 2021

I. Liquidity Indicators

1.

General liquidity

> 5,00

> 3,00

2.

Immediate liquidity

> 5,00

> 2,50

3.

General solvency rate

> 10,00

> 5,00

II. Risk Indicators

1.

Indebtness rate indicator

0

0

III. Activity Indicators

1.

Rotation of total assets

> 0,70

> 0,70

rotations

2.

Rotation of immobilized assets

> 2,00

> 2,00

rotations

3.

Rotation of circulating assets, of which:

> 1,00

> 1,00

rotations

- Rotation of inventories

> 2,50

> 2,20

rotations

- Rotation of total receivables

> 5,00

> 5,00

rotations

- Rotation rate of client debits

< 60

< 60

days

4.

Rotation of total liabilities, of which:

< 7,00

< 7,00

rotations

- Rotation rate of supplier credits

> 25

> 30

days

IV. Profitability Indicators

1.

Return on equity rate

> 0,09

> 0,07

2.

Profitability rate for consumed resources

0,12

0,09

3.

Profitability rate from operations

12,12%

10,09%

4.

Net profit rate

10,97%

8,88%

5. EBITDA

17,86%

23,88%

V. Working Capital Indicators

1.

Company's own working capital

263.700

223.650

thousand lei

2.

Working capital requirement

166.500

158.000

thousand lei

3.

Net treasury

97.200

65.650

thousand lei

PRESIDENT

VICE-PRESIDENT

GENERAL DIRECTOR,

FINANCIAL DIRECTOR,

GRIGORE FILIP

DORU DAMASCHIN

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aerostar SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
