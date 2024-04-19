Current Report according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 Date of the report: 19.04.2024 Name of issuer: AEROSTAR S.A. Registered headquarters: BACAU, No. 9 Condorilor Street Telephone: +40 234.575.070; Fax: +40 234.572.023/572.259 Sole Registration No: 950531 Trade Register Number: J04/1137/1991 LEI : 315700G9KRN3B7XDBB73 Web/e-mail:www.aerostar.ro,aerostar@aerostar.ro Share capital, subscribed and paid: 48.728.784 LEI Regular market on which the issued shares are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol "ARS") Important corporate event to report: The Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. held on April 18 th , 2024, at the first convening of the shareholders. In accordance with Law no. 31/1990 regarding the companies, Law no. 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of AEROSTAR S.A. was held on April 18th, 2024, at the first convening of the shareholders, at its headquarters in Bacau, 9th Condorilor street, starting 13:00 hrs. The Convening of the General Meeting was published in accordance with all applicable laws and all the support documents for the proposed agenda of the General Meeting were available at the headquarters of the Company and online, on the Company's website www.aerostar.ro, section Investors Relation > General Meetings. Following the meeting, the shareholders have adopted resolutions for all the points on the agenda, which can be found in the attached document. Attached: The Resolutions of the OGMS held on April 18th, 2024. General Director, Alexandru FILIP

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AEROSTAR S.A. HELD ON APRIL 18th, 2024 The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of AEROSTAR S.A. (the "Company"), with the head office in Bacău, 9th Condorilor Street, registered with the National Trade Register Office under number J04/1137/1991 and having sole registration number 950531, convened and conducted in accordance with statutory provisions on the date of April 18th, 2024, where 91,7030% of the share capital was present or represented, that is 139.643.022 shares of the total of 152.277.450 shares, Based on the Law on Companies no 31/1990, republished, the Law no. 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the A.S.F. (Financial Supervisory Authority) Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and of the Constitutive Deed of the Company, DECIDES: RESOLUTION no. 7 Sole article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast, in accordance with the provisions of art. 129, paragraph (2) and paragraph (5) of the Law no. 31/1990 on companies, the election of the General Meeting's secretariate, composed from: Mr. Dan Paul Malin POPA - Secretary designated from among the company's shareholders Mr. Razvan-Alexandru BEJENARU - Technical secretary. RESOLUTION no. 8 Sole article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast the Report of the Board of Directors for the year 2023. RESOLUTION no. 9 Sole article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast the Financial Statements of the year 2023 and the release of accountability of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management for the activity performed until December 31st, 2023. The Financial Statements of the year 2023, contain the following main economic results: 1. turnover: 506.294 thousand lei; 2. total revenues: 557.885 thousand lei; 3. total expenses: 460.929 thousand lei; 4. net profit of the year: 93.028 thousand lei.

RESOLUTION no. 10 Sole article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast the establishment of a gross dividend per share relating to the financial year 2023, of 0,21 lei, and the allocation of the net result (profit) of the year 2023, i.e., the amount of 93.027.904,84 lei, as follows 1. distribution of the reinvested profit as legal reserve: 27.924.488,53 lei; 2. distribution as statutory reserve for the working capital: 33.125.151,81 lei; 3. distribution as dividends: 31.978.264,50 lei. The distribution of the dividends of the year 2023 will be made in accordance with the legal provisions applicable. The costs related to their distribution will be on account of the net dividend for each shareholder. RESOLUTION no. 11 Sole Article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast the 2023 Remuneration Report for Members of the Board of Directors (executive and non-executive), in accordance with art. 107 para. (6) of the Law no 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations. RESOLUTION no. 12 Sole Article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast the date of May 9th, 2024 as Record Date (ex-date, May 8th, 2024) for the shareholders under the effect of the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of the Shareholders. RESOLUTION no. 13 Sole Article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast the date of May 30th, 2024 as Payment Date of the dividends relating to the financial year 2023. RESOLUTION no. 14 Sole Article. Approves with unanimity of the votes cast, to empower the General Director of the Company, Mr. Alexandru Filip, with the possibility of substitution, to: sign on behalf of the Company and/or on behalf of the Company shareholders: the resolutions of the present Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, as well as all the documents prepared in the purpose to execute such resolutions, in relation to any natural or legal person, private or public and perform all the legal formalities for registration, opposability, execution, and publication of the resolutions adopted. President of the Board of Directors of AEROSTAR S.A., Grigore FILIP