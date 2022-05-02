Notice on the distribution of AEROSTAR dividends for the year 2021 (posted on Aerostar website on 02.05.2022, hours 10:00)

Current report

Date of report: 02.05.2022 Name of issuer: AEROSTAR S.A.

Registered headquarters: BACAU, no.9, Condorilor Street Phone number: 0234.575.070; Fax: 0234.572.023/572.259 Web/ e-mail: www.aerostar.ro / aerostar@aerostar.ro Unique registration number: 950531

Trade Register Number: J04/1137/1991

Share capital, subscribed and paid: 48.728.784 RON

Regular market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol"ARS")

Important event:

Notice on the payment of AEROSTAR dividends

AEROSTAR S.A. informs the shareholders that, in accordance with the decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, no. 2, 4 and 5 of 20.04.2022, the payment of dividends has the following coordinates:

a) the gross dividend per share is 0,15 lei, of which the tax on dividends will be withheld as per the legal rate in force on the payment date; the payment-related costs will be covered from the net dividend value;

b) the dividends distributed from the profit made during the financial year 2021 are to be paid to the shareholders starting with the date of 27.05.2022 - Payment Date

c) the shareholders entitled to receive dividends from the net profit of the financial year 2021 are those registered in the consolidated shareholders' register on 10.05.2022 - Registration Date (approved by the O.G.M.S. held on 20.04.2022).

d) "ex date" has been set for the date of 09.05.2022;

The dividend payment method, in compliance with the applicable legal provisions (art. 86 para. 5 of Law 24/2017 and art. 177 of the ASF Regulation No. 5 / 2018) provides for the payment through Depozitarul Central (Central Depository), as follows:

1. In case of a shareholder who has an account of securities opened with an intermediary participating in the clearing-settlement and register system of the Depozitarul Central, the payment of dividends is made through Depozitarul Central and the participants in the clearing-settlement and register system of Depozitarul Central. Details : Paragraph A.

2. In case of a shareholder who does not have an account of securities opened with an intermediary participating in the clearing-settlement and register system of Depozitarul Central, the payment of dividends is made by Depozitarul Central through CEC Bank S.A. (the payment agent appointed by AEROSTAR). Details : Paragraph B.

3. Notes on the application of other dividend tax rates. Details : Paragraph C.

4. In case of deceased shareholders, the dividends are to be paid upon request to the successors only after Depozitarul Central makes the transfer of shares to the inheritors' names. Details : Paragraph D.

Dividend payment method - a detailed presentation

Paragraph A. Payments for shareholders who have securities accounts opened with the Participants: transfer into Participants' accounts.

For the natural or legal person shareholders who on the registration date own shares issued by AEROSTAR S.A. and who opened a securities account with an intermediary participating in the clearing-settlement and register system of Depozitarul Central, the dividends will be paid by bank transfer on the Payment Date (27.05.2022), through Depozitarul Central, to the respective Participants' accounts, without submitting any additional documents.

Paragraph B. Payments for shareholders who do not have securities accounts opened with the Participants (Section 1 Depozitarul Central):

B1. Cash payments at the front desks of CEC Bank S.A. for the shareholders consisting in natural persons (Shareholders not represented by the Participant):

For the natural person shareholders (not represented by the Participant), the payment of dividends can be made in cash, the due amounts being available, at the front desks of CEC Bank S.A. across the country, starting with 27.05.2022. The natural shareholders can go to any CEC Bank S.A. unit, the dividend payment schedule being the same with the working hours of the respective banking units.

The cash payment of dividends is made only to the natural person shareholders who do not have accounts opened with the Participants (with shares listed in Section 1 of the Shareholders' Register) and who did not communicate the IBAN account for the bank transfer payment.

For the natural person shareholders (shareholders not represented by Participant) who will go to the front desks of CEC Bank S.A. to get the dividends, the payment will be made as follows:

1. Any payment made at the front desk will be confirmed by the signature of the person who actually collects the amounts of money, on the receipt for such payment.

2. For Shareholders not represented by the Participant, resident natural persons who come personally to the front desk, the payment of the amounts of money is made based on the personal ID document having the personal identity code (P.I.C.) written on it. The identification of the Shareholders not represented by the Participant in the File shall be made based on the information found in the field reserved for P.I.C.;

3. For Shareholders not represented by the Participant, the non-resident natural persons who will go personally to the front desk, the payment of the amounts of money is made based on the passport with the same series and number as the ones recorded in the File.

4. For Shareholders not represented by the Participant, the natural persons aged under 14, the amounts of money are paid to the legal representative as applicable- the tutor/ minor's parent, based on the following documents: the birth certificate of the shareholders not represented by the Participant which must have the P.I.C. written on it + 1 certified photocopy for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained), the legal act setting the tutor status in case the tutor is not one

of the parents + 1 certified photocopy for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained) and the identity document of the tutor/parent + 1 photocopy certified for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained);

5. For shareholders not represented by the Participant, consisting in natural persons placed under curatorship, the payment of the amounts of money is made via the curator of the person in question, based on the following documents: the ID document of the Shareholders not represented by the Participant, which must have the PIC written on it + 1 photocopy certified for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained), the legal document setting the curatorship + 1 photocopy certified for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained) and the ID document of the curator + 1 photocopy certified for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained);

6. For the Shareholders not represented by the Participant, the natural persons who do not go personally to the front desk but empower another person for this purpose, the payment of the amounts of money is made to such empowered person based on the following documents: the special proxy authenticated by a notary which contains the power of attorney to collect the amounts of money released not earlier than 3 years before the date when the payment is made, except when the proxy has a validity term longer than 3 years and is valid on the payment date + 1 photocopy certified for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained) and the ID document of the empowered person + 1 certified photocopy for conformity with the original (the photocopy is retained);

7. The documents submitted in a foreign language shall be accompanied by the legalized translation in Romanian, and, if issued by a foreign authority, these shall be apostilled or over-legalized, as applicable.

No payment of the amounts of money shall be made at the front desk in the following cases: a) to the Shareholders not represented by the Participant, whose PICs from the documents presented at the front desk do not coincide with the one registered in the File, these are to be directed to the Depozitarul Central.

b) to the successors of the Shareholders not represented by deceased Participants registered in the File. These ones will be directed to the Depozitarul Central.

In any other exceptional situation not included in the situations provided in the present Contract, the Shareholders not represented by the Participant shall report to the Depozitarul Central.

B2. Payments by bank transfer - in accounts opened in lei with a bank from Romania - for the shareholders- natural and legal persons:

Shall be made by the Depozitarul Central Bucuresti, based on the Collection Form IBAN code and the procedure posted on the website of Depozitarul Central www.roclear.ro .

Paragraph C. Notes on the application of other dividend tax rates

C.1. For non-resident shareholders who wish to benefit the application of more favorable double taxation avoidance Conventions concluded between Romania and their country of residence, the following will be transmitted to the AEROSTAR S.A. headquarters before 13.05.2022 (along with the documents related to the form of payment- if applicable):

• An application, in original, to benefit the most favorable double taxation avoidance conventions accompanied by

• The fiscal residence certificate, for the year when the payment of dividends is made (2022), within its validity term, in original or legalized copy, apostilled / over-legalized, if applicable, accompanied by

the authorized translation into Romanian, in original, and supporting documents containing the contact information (as necessary for any possible clarifications).

According to the Fiscal Code provisions, the fiscal residence certificate must also include the identification elements of the non-resident person and of the authority that issued the fiscal residence certificate, such as name, designation, address, fiscal identification code, a mention that such person has fiscal residence in the issuing state, as well as the date of issue of the certificate.

The payment of dividends on the Payment Date (27.05.2022) is subject to the submission of all documents, complete and correct, and possible clarifications requested by 13.05.2022. All payment requests submitted after the Payment Date will be processed, if the dividends were not paid, within 10 working days from the date of receiving receipt of the complete and correct documentation and any clarifications.

C.1.1. With reference to the holdings outlined in Section 1 of Depozitarul Central

For the payment of dividends by bank transfer, the non-resident natural and legal persons shareholders shall submit, in addition to the fiscal residence certificate, the documents referred to in paragraph B2.

For the cash payment of the dividends at the front desks of CEC Bank S.A., the non-resident natural persons shareholders shall submit the request for the application of the Convention and the specification for payment at the front desk, enclosing a copy of the passport.

C.1.2. With reference to the holdings outlined in Section 2 of Depozitarul Central

For the payment of dividends by bank transfer, the documents referred to in C.1. shall be submitted by 13.05.2022 at the latest. The payment of dividends due to non-resident shareholders who have opted for a different taxation rate will be made no later than 10 working days from the the date of receiving, through the Participants, the complete and correct documentation and any possible clarifications as requested.

C.2. Shareholders of privately managed pension funds, voluntary pension funds and collective investment undertakings without legal personality, set up in accordance with the applicable legislation, for which the dividends will be paid at gross value (zero tax):

For privately managed pension funds, voluntary pension funds and for collective investment undertakings without legal personality from Romania, the Participants or the Management Companies will send by 13 May 2022 a request for dividend payment at gross value, signed by the legal representative or the person authorized to represent the fund, containing information referring to:

• The type of fund (pension or hedge/open-end investment fund);

• Affidavit concerning the lack of legal personality;

• Fund identification data, as registered in the register of Shareholders SIF Moldova, at the Depozitarul Central, id est: unique identification/registration code, complete name of the fund;

• ISIN code/ASF registry number.

For non-resident pension funds, also send a document issued by the relevant statutory authority from the member state of origin, showing that the respective funds are set up and authorized as pension funds, in original or a legalized copy, accompanied by an authorized translation in Romanian.

Paragraph D. Dividends due to deceased shareholders

The dividends due to deceased shareholders are to be paid only after the registration by Depozitarul Central of the direct ownership transfer as a result of the succession, based on the request made by one of the successors.

In case of co-owned shares as on the Registration Date, the dividend payment is to be made as follows:

• For cash payments, the payments will be made provided that all co-owners come to the desks of CEC Bank, in person or through their legal and/ or conventional representative and submit the documents provided for cash payments;

• For payments to those who have an account opened with a Participant, the dividends due to co-owners will be transferred to the Participant whose clients they are;

• For payments by bank transfer, the dividends due to co-owners will be paid into the account specified by all the co-owners based on their joint application submitted to Depozitarul Central;

• For co-owners who request both the registration by Depozitarul Central of the direct transfer of ownership upon the shares as a result of joint ownership termination, as well as the direct payment to each of the co-owners according to the number of shares obtained in exclusive ownership, Depozitarul Central will block the payment of dividends, the company will calculate the amounts of money for each co-owner, and the payment will be made according to this procedure.

Shareholders are also reminded that any data changes in the shareholders' Registry (changes of name, address, inheritances, etc.) are solely made by Depozitarul Central S.A.- with the head office in Bucharest, Sector 2, Carol I Boulevard, no. 34-36, 3rd, 8th and 9th floor, tel. 021.408.58.60, 021.408.58.66, 021.408.58.19- upon request from the entitled shareholder/ person.

Further information on the procedure for the payment of dividends may be requested from:

• Depozitarul Central:, e-mail:dividende@depozitarulcentral.ro

• AEROSTAR S.A.: tel. 0234.575.070 int. 1445 sau 1647, fax 0234/572023, e-mail: aerostar@aerostar.ro

