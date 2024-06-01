Meaningfully Improving the Lives of
Patients with Rare
Cardiopulmonary Disease
Targeting the Hyperproliferative Cause
of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
June 2024
Nasdaq: AVTE
Experienced Management Team
Timothy Noyes
Chief Executive Officer
- 30 years' commercial experience in pharma and biotech, including Merck, Genzyme, Proteon
- Extensive launch planning and commercial launch experience
Ben Dake, PhD
President & Founder
- Entrepreneur, Cancer Biologist and Investor
- Conceptualized AV-101 and secured up to $79M in financing for Aerovate
Hunter Gillies, MB ChB
Chief Medical Officer
- Led AMBITION trial for Gilead that established current first-line PAH combination therapy
- Led successful Phase 2 and 3 trials for PAH product candidates at Pfizer and Gilead
Donna Dea
Head of Regulatory
- 35 years of pharmaceutical experience at AstraZeneca
- 20 years of global regulatory experience designing/ implementing strategies resulting in approval of treatments for asthma, COPD, rhinitis and others
Susan Fischer
EVP, Clinical Ops.
- 20 years' experience in clinical operations in both academic and the pharmaceutical industry.
- Previously built/led clinical ops teams at Syndax, EMD Serono, Acetylon
George Eldridge
Chief Financial Officer
- 25 years' experience in biotech, with both public and private companies, including Curis, Targanta, Proteon
- Extensive background raising capital in private, IPO and follow-on settings, investment banking and M&A
Ralph Niven, PhD
Chief Development Officer
- 25 years' broad expertise in translational medicine and inhalation dosage forms
- Managed experimental and clinical development at public and private companies, including Amgen, AIR and Novartis
Timothy Pigot
Chief Commercial Officer
- 25 years' experience in biotech and pharma working to launch and commercialize a range of products
- 10 years' experience in PAH overseeing the US launches of Revatio and Leairis while at Pfizer and Gilead Sciences, respectively
Marco Verwijs
Chief Technical Officer
- 15 years' experience developing drugs from clinical product development thru commercial launch
- Proven leader in drug product scale-up and validation.
Aerovate: An Inventive Way Forward in PAH
Demonstrated
Clinical Benefit
The molecule in AV- 101, imatinib, already has shown clinical benefit in a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted by Novartis of oral imatinib mesylate in PAH patients on top of two or more standard of care therapies.
Unfortunately, AEs with oral imatinib were common and development was discontinued
Inventive
Solution
Anti-proliferative targeted inhaled dry powder PAH product candidate AV-101 designed to provide robust clinical benefit of imatinib without systemic AEs observed with oral imatinib
Significant Unmet
Need
Despite three drug classes approved,
5-year survival for newly diagnosed PAH patients is 61%
Efficient Execution
FDA and EMA orphan designation for AV-101 for the treatment of
PAH
Phase 1 SAD/MAD in healthy volunteers complete
Phase 2b portion fully enrolled of seamless Ph2b/3 IMPAHCT trial and already enrolling in Phase 3 portion
Ph2b data expected in June 2024
Established Market
$6B+ market, yet outcomes are poor
Relentless Disease Progression Impairs Daily Life
No
Activity
Marked
Severe
limitation
limited
limitation
limitation
Comfortable at rest, but ordinary physical activity causes shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, fainting
Comfortable at rest, but less than ordinary physical activity causes shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, fainting
Symptoms at rest. Overt heart failure
Despite standard of care (SOC) most patients progress to overt heart failure
5
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
~ 70,000
~ 35,000
$6B+
People with PAH
People with PAH
Global
annual
drug
in the US/EU
in the US
spending
65-80%
53 years
61-65%
Female
Average age at
5-year survival
diagnosis
Newly diagnosed and
prevalent patients
Patient Outcomes Are Poor Despite $6B+
PAH Vasodilator Market
NO pathway
$0.7B
~65% patients take
2-3 drugs
5-year survival
61-65%
for newly diagnosed and prevalent patients
Prostanoids
$3.0B
SOC
Vasodilators
ERAs
$2.4B
No approved PAH therapy primarily addresses
abnormal cellular proliferation
Reinventing Imatinib From a Cancer Drug to a Potential PAH Therapy
88
Phase 3 IMPRES Trial: Oral Imatinib Demonstrated Improvement on Top of Maximal Background
Novartis global Phase 3 trial (n=202) of oral imatinib
Required to be on at least 2 SOC PAH drugs
WHO functional class II- IV
Statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit on primary endpoint 6MWD after 24 weeks
6MWD is an accepted endpoint for approval in PAH
Change in 6MWD from baseline (m)
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
0
Imatinib
Placebo
*
*P<0.05
*
*
*
4
8
12
16
20
24
Time (weeks)
32m
(Adapted from Circulation. 2013;127:1128-1138.)
Phase 3 IMPRES Trial: Benefit Consistent Across Secondary Endpoints
Secondary Endpoints (24wk)
Demonstrated robust hemodynamic effect
- Decreased mean pulmonary artery pressure
- Increased cardiac output
- Pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) dropped 32% (P < 0.001), a validated efficacy endpoint typically used for dose-finding
- Right atrial pressure lowered
PVR is the primary endpoint
for Aerovate's Phase 2b
(Circulation. 2013;127:1128-1138.)
