Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AeroVironment securities between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 30, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million.

On this news, AeroVironment’s stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

