Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AeroVironment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AeroVironment Awarded $8.5 Million Puma AE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military Sales Contract for U.S. Ally

02/15/2022 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Portable, rugged Puma 3 All Environment (AE) unmanned aircraft system provides immediate tactical reconnaissance capabilities for land and maritime operations
  • Foreign Military Sales program promotes interoperability among U.S. and allied forces for joint operations

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received a $8,541,428 firm-fixed-price U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract award on Jan. 27, 2022 to provide Puma™ 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), initial spares packages, training and support to an allied nation. Delivery is anticipated by November 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005324/en/

The Puma 3 All Environment (AE) unmanned aircraft system operates autonomously, providing persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting data (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bill Dodge/Released). Disclaimer: The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

The Puma 3 All Environment (AE) unmanned aircraft system operates autonomously, providing persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting data (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bill Dodge/Released). Disclaimer: The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

“Combat-proven, versatile and reliable, Puma 3 AE provides persistent situational awareness, critical force protection and force multiplication capabilities to small tactical units conducting operations in salt water, fresh water or on land,” said Trace Stevenson, AeroVironment vice president and product line general manager for small UAS.

AeroVironment’s Puma 3 AE delivers mission critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) in all environments. Puma 3 AE has a wingspan of 9.2 feet (2.8 meters), weighs 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) and can operate for up to 37.2 miles (60 kilometers) with AeroVironment’s Long-Range Tracking Antenna (LRTA). Multi-mission capable, operators can swap between Mantis™ i45 and the enhanced night variant Mantis i45 N for day, night and low-light operations. Puma 3 AE is launchable by hand, bungee, rail, or vehicle, and recoverable by deep-stall landing, providing class-leading capabilities in challenging environments around the world.

AeroVironment’s small UAS comprises the majority of all unmanned aircraft in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) inventory, and its rapidly growing international customer base numbers more than 50 allied governments. To learn more, visit www.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SOLUTIONS

AeroVironment’s portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems includes small footprint, runway-independent UAS. These solutions offer increased, multi-mission capabilities with the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. These capabilities have the potential to provide significant force protection and force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security personnel, as well as greater safety, scalability and cost savings to commercial operators. With the addition of the Crysalis™ next-generation ground control solution, command and control of compatible UAS and their payloads is streamlined through an intuitive user experience, and battlefield communication and collaboration are improved by enabling users to easily share real-time information and coordinate mission-critical decisions. AeroVironment provides turnkey ISR and support services worldwide to ensure a consistently high level of mission success. AeroVironment has delivered tens of thousands of new and replacement unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to more than 50 allied governments. For more information, visit www.avinc.com/uas.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
09:20aAeroVironment Awarded $8.5 Million Puma AE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military S..
BU
09:17aAEROVIRONMENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09AEROVIRONMENT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
02/09AeroVironment, Inc. Enters into Certain First Amendment to Credit Agreement
CI
02/09AeroVironment Awarded $10.5 Million Puma LE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military ..
BU
02/09AeroVironment, Inc. Wins $10.5 Million Puma Le Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Milita..
CI
01/21Berenberg Bank Initiates AeroVironment at Hold With $66 Price Target
MT
01/18AeroVironment Introduces Switchblade 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit, A Simple-to-Integrate M..
BU
01/18AeroVironment Introduces Switchblade 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit
CI
01/06AEROVIRONMENT : Continues to Support Local Schools Through its IMPACT! Corporate Social Re..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 452 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,16 M - -
Net Debt 2022 64,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -145x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 482 M 1 482 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 171
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AeroVironment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 60,16 $
Average target price 70,40 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth Karklin Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.-3.01%1 482
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.73%138 964
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.47%105 382
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.16%60 973
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.54%58 529
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.09%43 134