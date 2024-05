AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers and supports a portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It supplies unmanned systems (UMS), loitering munitions systems (LMS) and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Government and to international allied governments. Its segments include Unmanned Systems (UMS), Loitering Munition Systems (LMS) and MacCready Works (MW). The UMS segment focuses primarily on small, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) products, medium UAS products, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) products. The LMS segment focuses primarily on tube-launched aircraft that deploy with the push of a button and fly at higher speeds than small UAS products. It also includes customer-funded research and development programs. The MW segment focuses on research and development in the areas of robotics, sensors, software analytics, data intelligence and connectivity.

Related indices Russell 2000