Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AeroVironment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AeroVironment : Continues to Support Local Communities Through its IMPACT! Corporate Social Responsibility Program

10/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AeroVironment Continues to Support Local Communities Through its IMPACT! Corporate Social Responsibility Program October 14, 2021

Did you know that the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has a terrestrial sibling? It's true - meet, Terry Earth Copter - specifically designed for research and educational purposes.
Recently, the AeroVironment Mars team embarked on an opportunity to connect with various YMCA summer camp groups in the Simi Valley, CA area as part of their STEAM program.


Additional AV News:click here
AV Media Gallery:click here

Disclaimer

AeroVironment Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
02:22pAEROVIRONMENT : Continues to Support Local Communities Through its IMPACT! Corporate Socia..
PU
10/13AUSA 2021 : AeroVironment vies for FTUAS
PU
10/13AEROVIRONMENT : CRYSALIS Responds to Technology Pull
PU
10/07AEROVIRONMENT : expands footprint at Spaceport America
PU
10/07AEROVIRONMENT : Secures $11.7 Million Contract Option From US Army
MT
10/06AEROVIRONMENT : U.S. Army Awards AeroVironment $11.7 Million Third and Final Contract Opti..
BU
10/06U.S. Army Awards AeroVironment $11.7 Million Third and Final Contract Option for Raven ..
CI
09/30AEROVIRONMENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a ..
AQ
09/30Aerovironment, Inc. Appoints Brian Shackley as Chief Accounting Officer
CI
09/30Declaration of Voting Results by AeroVironment
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 569 M - -
Net income 2022 37,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 182 M 2 182 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 171
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AeroVironment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 88,60 $
Average target price 126,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth Karklin Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.1.96%2 182
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.47%134 447
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.91%100 177
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION28.01%62 234
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION36.67%56 757
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.10%47 137