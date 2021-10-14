AeroVironment Continues to Support Local Communities Through its IMPACT! Corporate Social Responsibility Program
October 14, 2021
Did you know that the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has a terrestrial sibling? It's true - meet, Terry Earth Copter - specifically designed for research and educational purposes.
Recently, the AeroVironment Mars team embarked on an opportunity to connect with various YMCA summer camp groups in the Simi Valley, CA area as part of their STEAM program.
