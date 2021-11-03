Log in
    AVAV   US0080731088

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
AeroVironment Demonstrates First-Ever Switchblade Loitering Missile Integration for Air Launched Effects from JUMP 20 Medium Unmanned Aircraft System

11/03/2021 | 09:14am EDT
  • Initial proof-of-concept demonstration conducted in August 2021
  • Leverages an AeroVironment end-to-end solution with combat-proven systems for increased mission autonomy and efficacy

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced the successful demonstration of integrating Switchblade® 300 loitering missiles and JUMP® 20 medium unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for increased mission autonomy and efficacy. This Air Launched Effects (ALE) proof-of-concept demonstration took place in August 2021 with the goal of launching an inert Switchblade 300 from the JUMP 20 and successfully recovering both air vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005159/en/

The systems were integrated by fixing the inert Switchblade 300 tube-launch system to the existing JUMP 20 platform’s vertical lift boom with a custom-made bolt-on mount and firing solution. Switchblade 300 was remotely fired using the JUMP 20 ground control solution with in-flight control taken by a separate Switchblade ground element. Both vehicles were successfully recovered, proving the demonstration event to be the first-ever Switchblade 300 integration and air launch from a JUMP 20 Group 3 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) platform.

“This end-to-end integrated solution enables customers with greater time on station than if they were to deploy a Switchblade on its own, resulting in the ability to conduct persistent real-time surveillance to increase the chance of identifying the correct target and minimizing collateral damage,” said Brett Hush, AeroVironment vice president and product line general manager of tactical missile systems. “It combines the combat-proven Switchblade loitering missile’s lethality, reach and precision strike capabilities with low collateral effects and the VTOL, fixed-wing JUMP 20’s advanced multi-sensor ISR services and 14-hour endurance.”

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 M - -
Net income 2022 36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 249 M 2 249 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 171
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 92,70 $
Average target price 120,20 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth Karklin Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.6.67%2 249
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.83%132 752
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.08%91 266
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION35.57%56 274
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.45%56 257
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.55%43 435