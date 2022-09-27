Advanced search
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
09-27-2022
83.80 USD   -2.17%
04:11pAeroVironment, Inc. Announces Investor and Analyst Event
BU
09/22AeroVironment Receives $21 Million Contract for Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile Systems
MT
09/22United States Army Awards AeroVironment $20.6 Million Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile Systems Contract
BU
AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Investor and Analyst Event

09/27/2022
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Event on Oct. 5, 2022. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30am PT and will include presentations from Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of the executive management team.

A video recording of the event and a copy of the presentation slides will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 511 M - -
Net income 2023 14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 149x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 125 M 2 125 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
EV / Sales 2024 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 85,66 $
Average target price 98,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Wahid Nawabi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Regine Lawton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Melissa A. Brown Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.42.91%2 125
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.68%119 356
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.22%108 089
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.70%73 390
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.74%60 335
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.14%41 269